Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Day Market Update: Citi Trends Rises After Q4 Results; Inovio Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 13, 2020 12:10pm   Comments
Share:

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 2.26% to 21680.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.22% to 7,361.97. The S&P also rose, gaining 2.25% to 2,536.54. South Korea confirmed a total of over 7,900 coronavirus cases, while Italy reported a total of at least 15,000 confirmed cases and 1,000 deaths. Mainland China reported 8 additional confirmed cases with 7 new deaths. In total, there are at least 134,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 4,900 deaths.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares climbed 5.4% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCBC), up 30%, and First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGBI), up 27%.

In trading on Friday, utilities shares rose by just 0.2%.

Top Headline

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.

Jabil posted quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.64 per share. Its sales came in at $6.1 billion, versus expectations of $6.16 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares shot up 29% to $15.75 after the company reported Q4 results.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) got a boost, shooting 32% to $4.50 after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares were also up, gaining 24% to $1.755 following a 15% decline Thursday. New York Governor Cuomo said the State is contracting with the company's BioReference Laboratories unit to run 5,000 tests per day for coronavirus. Additionally, the company announced its BioReference Labs is now accepting specimens for testing coronavirus from healthcare providers throughout the US.

Equities Trading DOWN

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares tumbled 30% to $4.11 after reporting Q4 results.

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) were down 24% to $2.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) was down, falling 25% to $7.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. Piper Sandler downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Neutral.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $32.17, while gold traded down 0.9% to $1,576.40.

Silver traded down 1.6% Friday to $15.755, while copper fell 1.2% to $2.442.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 2.8% the Spanish Ibex Index rose 3.8%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 10.8% Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 2.1%, and the French CAC 40 rose 3.4% while UK shares rose 2.5%.

Economics

US import prices fell 0.5% in February, versus a revised 0.1% rise in January. Export prices declined 1.1% in February.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index declined to 95.9 in March, versus a reading of 101 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRS + BLCM)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Jabil Misses Q2 Estimates
11 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Faces Setback In Ovarian Cancer Study, Mallinckrodt To Explore COVID-19 Treatment, Imara IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NY State Endorses Mallinckrodt's Opioid Settlement, Kamada To Work On COVID-19 Treatment
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day Market UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga