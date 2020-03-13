Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday morning, 344 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM)

The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) .

. inTest (AMEX: INTT) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 26.56% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low,.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares hit a yearly low of $36.78 today morning. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $203.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.71% on the session.

Stryker (NYSE: SYK) shares fell to $153.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.38%.

Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) shares were up 0.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $220.01.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $96.04 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.

American Intl Gr (NYSE: AIG) shares were down 1.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.24.

Square (NYSE: SQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $52.41 today morning. The stock traded down 0.69% over the session.

Canon (NYSE: CAJ) stock moved down 0.29% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.08 to open trading.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $69.75 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.75% over the rest of the day.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.53 today morning. The stock traded down 4.82% over the session.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) stock hit a yearly low of $33.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.61 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.16% over the rest of the day.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares hit a yearly low of $15.62 today morning. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.

Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.01 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.84% on the day.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares set a new 52-week low of $41.12 today morning. The stock traded down 6.22% over the session.

Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.02 on Friday morning, later moving down 17.05% over the rest of the day.

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.82 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $53.15. Shares then traded up 0.37%.

Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares fell to $32.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.86%.

American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $71.90 on Friday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) stock set a new 52-week low of $55.52 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.73%.

US Foods Hldg (NYSE: USFD) stock hit $19.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.32% over the course of the day.

Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) shares were down 0.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $104.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) stock hit a yearly low of $96.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) stock hit $77.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.51% over the course of the day.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) shares set a new yearly low of $121.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.60 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.06%.

Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) shares hit a yearly low of $10.46 today morning. The stock was down 4.77% on the session.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.02 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.47% over the rest of the day.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) shares hit a yearly low of $31.31 today morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.

AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.95 on Friday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.06 on Friday. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) shares moved down 0.93% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $77.64 to begin trading.

L Brands (NYSE: LB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.41 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.59% on the day.

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares were up 4.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.59.

The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) shares fell to $72.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.62%.

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) shares were down 1.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.05.

MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares moved down 0.74% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.62 to begin trading.

EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) stock hit a yearly low of $26.50 this morning. The stock was down 4.53% for the day.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.07 today morning. The stock traded down 1.26% over the session.

PVH (NYSE: PVH) shares moved up 1.02% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.85 to begin trading.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) stock set a new 52-week low of $129.20 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 1.52%.

MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $93.82, and later moved up 0.81% over the session.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.73 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.91% over the rest of the day.

Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) stock hit a yearly low of $76.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.

YPF (NYSE: YPF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.28 on Friday. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.

Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.27 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.06% over the rest of the day.

Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) stock hit $13.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.49% over the course of the day.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $17.11, and later moved down 2.98% over the session.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.23 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.33 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.4%.

NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $361.39, and later moved up 1.43% over the session.

Colfax (NYSE: CFX) shares hit a yearly low of $21.34 today morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session.

NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.46 today morning. The stock traded down 0.3% over the session.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.51 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.44% over the rest of the day.

Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $42.64 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.2% on the day.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) stock set a new 52-week low of $109.56 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 1.14%.

AutoNation (NYSE: AN) shares were up 0.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $32.23.

Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) shares set a new yearly low of $13.34 this morning. The stock was down 7.72% on the session.

KBR (NYSE: KBR) shares were up 1.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.50.

FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) stock moved down 1.74% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.34 to open trading.

Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) stock hit a yearly low of $10.16 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.

World Wrestling Enter (NYSE: WWE) stock hit $32.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.03% over the course of the day.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.54 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.37% on the session.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT) shares hit a yearly low of $65.25 today morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.23 on Friday. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.01 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.2% on the day.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) stock hit $8.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.02% over the course of the day.

Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $73.28 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.28% on the day.

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.61 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.

Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) stock hit $5.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.14% over the course of the day.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.4%.

NCR (NYSE: NCR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $15.97, and later moved up 0.12% over the session.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.42 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.2%.

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) stock dropped to

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.46. Shares then traded down 3.7%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) stock hit a yearly low of $9.60 this morning. The stock was down 6.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.60 this morning. The stock was down 6.63% for the day. Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILAK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.80 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.4% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.80 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.4% on the day. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.62 on Friday. The stock was down 4.95% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.62 on Friday. The stock was down 4.95% for the day. TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) shares hit a yearly low of $28.35 today morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $28.35 today morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session. Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.51 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.51 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.25%. Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.66 today morning. The stock traded up 1.37% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.66 today morning. The stock traded up 1.37% over the session. RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.87 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.87 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.62%. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares moved up 0.25% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $54.77 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.25% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $54.77 to begin trading. Pros Holdings (NYSE: PRO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $30.20. Shares then traded down 0.72%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $30.20. Shares then traded down 0.72%. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.27 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.36% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.27 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.36% over the rest of the day. Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.44 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.89% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.44 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.89% over the rest of the day. Box (NYSE: BOX) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.51 today morning. The stock traded down 0.47% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.51 today morning. The stock traded down 0.47% over the session. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares set a new yearly low of $12.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.98% on the session. Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $19.48. Shares then traded up 2.46%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $19.48. Shares then traded up 2.46%. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $31.51 on Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $31.51 on Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares hit a yearly low of $7.69 today morning. The stock was down 5.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.69 today morning. The stock was down 5.64% on the session. Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) shares were down 4.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.15.

shares were down 4.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.15. Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $23.99. Shares then traded down 2.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $23.99. Shares then traded down 2.42%. SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) stock moved up 0.23% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.53 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.23% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.53 to open trading. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.77, and later moved down 17.77% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.77, and later moved down 17.77% over the session. Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) shares fell to $6.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.36%.

shares fell to $6.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.36%. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares set a new yearly low of $5.86 this morning. The stock was down 6.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.86 this morning. The stock was down 6.2% on the session. Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $9.78. Shares then traded down 0.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $9.78. Shares then traded down 0.7%. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.92% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.92% on the day. Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.98% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.98% over the rest of the day. Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares hit a yearly low of $11.45 today morning. The stock was down 2.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.45 today morning. The stock was down 2.15% on the session. Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.60 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.60 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.62% on the session. Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) shares were down 3.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.51.

shares were down 3.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.51. Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) shares were down 1.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.54.

shares were down 1.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.54. Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) shares hit a yearly low of $11.75 today morning. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.75 today morning. The stock was down 2.0% on the session. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $56.02, and later moved down 3.71% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $56.02, and later moved down 3.71% over the session. Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) stock moved down 2.57% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.78 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.57% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.78 to open trading. OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) stock hit a yearly low of $69.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $69.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% for the day. Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.25 on Friday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.25 on Friday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day. Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.88 on Friday. The stock was down 4.78% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.88 on Friday. The stock was down 4.78% for the day. Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Friday. The stock was down 19.74% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Friday. The stock was down 19.74% for the day. Office Props IT (NASDAQ: OPI) stock hit $22.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.58% over the course of the day.

stock hit $22.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.58% over the course of the day. Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) stock hit a yearly low of $6.83 this morning. The stock was down 8.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.83 this morning. The stock was down 8.69% for the day. Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) shares hit a yearly low of $17.70 today morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.70 today morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.51 today morning. The stock traded up 0.34% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.51 today morning. The stock traded up 0.34% over the session. Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) stock moved down 0.12% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.97 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.12% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.97 to open trading. Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ: DHC) shares hit a yearly low of $3.13 today morning. The stock was down 7.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.13 today morning. The stock was down 7.49% on the session. Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $45.94. Shares then traded up 4.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $45.94. Shares then traded up 4.43%. Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.65. Shares then traded down 2.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.65. Shares then traded down 2.56%. Apergy (NYSE: APY) shares fell to $6.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.04%.

shares fell to $6.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.04%. MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.66 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.66% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.66 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.66% on the day. Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) shares hit a yearly low of $24.41 today morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $24.41 today morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session. Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) shares moved down 7.35% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.89 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.35% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.89 to begin trading. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock hit $21.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.39% over the course of the day.

stock hit $21.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.39% over the course of the day. FBL Financial Group (NYSE: FFG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.20 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.54% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.20 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.54% over the rest of the day. Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.95 on Friday morning, later moving up 5.03% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.95 on Friday morning, later moving up 5.03% over the rest of the day. M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares were down 2.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.79.

shares were down 2.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.79. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) stock hit a yearly low of $7.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.98% for the day. Knoll (NYSE: KNL) stock hit $11.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.18% over the course of the day.

stock hit $11.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.18% over the course of the day. Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.91 on Friday. The stock was up 4.14% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.91 on Friday. The stock was up 4.14% for the day. Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) shares set a new yearly low of $10.23 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.23 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% on the session. QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.41 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 3.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.41 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 3.36%. Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) shares were down 4.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.03.

shares were down 4.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.03. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.04 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.82% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.04 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.82% over the rest of the day. Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) shares set a new yearly low of $7.60 this morning. The stock was down 13.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.60 this morning. The stock was down 13.73% on the session. HF Foods Group (NASDAQ: HFFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.00, and later moved down 0.38% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.00, and later moved down 0.38% over the session. Imax (NYSE: IMAX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.89% on the session. Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.41% on the session. Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.73 on Friday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.73 on Friday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day. MAG Silver (AMEX: MAG) shares set a new yearly low of $5.19 this morning. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.19 this morning. The stock was down 2.81% on the session. Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.60 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.76% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.60 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.76% on the day. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) stock hit $13.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.08% over the course of the day.

stock hit $13.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.08% over the course of the day. PetIQ (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.19 today morning. The stock traded up 0.03% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.19 today morning. The stock traded up 0.03% over the session. ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) shares set a new 52-week low of $44.08 today morning. The stock traded down 0.73% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $44.08 today morning. The stock traded down 0.73% over the session. Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.02% on the session. NexPoint Strategic (NYSE: NHF) shares hit a yearly low of $12.76 today morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.76 today morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session. Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) shares were down 1.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $33.85.

shares were down 1.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $33.85. Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $11.42, and later moved down 0.69% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $11.42, and later moved down 0.69% over the session. ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $6.08, and later moved down 0.82% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $6.08, and later moved down 0.82% over the session. Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.25 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.99% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.25 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.99% over the rest of the day. Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.82 on Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.82 on Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day. Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) stock hit $9.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.57% over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.57% over the course of the day. G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.63 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.63 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.0% on the session. National Energy Services (NASDAQ: NESR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Friday. The stock was down 3.42% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Friday. The stock was down 3.42% for the day. Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.26 on Friday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.26 on Friday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day. DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) shares set a new yearly low of $12.53 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.53 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session. NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) shares moved up 2.7% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.30 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.7% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.30 to begin trading. World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) stock hit $52.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.97% over the course of the day.

stock hit $52.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.97% over the course of the day. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.75 on Friday. The stock was up 2.95% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.75 on Friday. The stock was up 2.95% for the day. Valhi (NYSE: VHI) stock moved down 1.49% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.83 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.49% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.83 to open trading. New Gold (AMEX: NGD) shares were down 8.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.51.

shares were down 8.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.51. Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares hit a yearly low of $12.31 today morning. The stock was down 3.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.31 today morning. The stock was down 3.86% on the session. Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.74 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.74 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.55% on the session. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares hit a yearly low of $8.75 today morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.75 today morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session. Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $14.07, and later moved down 1.13% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $14.07, and later moved down 1.13% over the session. Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares moved down 2.95% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.75 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.95% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.75 to begin trading. ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) stock hit a yearly low of $32.28 this morning. The stock was down 7.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $32.28 this morning. The stock was down 7.8% for the day. EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.58% on the session. Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.76 on Friday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.76 on Friday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day. China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.18 on Friday morning, later moving up 2.23% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.18 on Friday morning, later moving up 2.23% over the rest of the day. Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.85 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.55% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.85 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.55% over the rest of the day. Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: IPHA) stock hit $4.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.64% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.64% over the course of the day. AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.12 on Friday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.12 on Friday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day. Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) shares moved down 4.47% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.50 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.47% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.50 to begin trading. Century Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNBKA) stock set a new 52-week low of $55.77 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $55.77 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.02%. Morphic Holding (NASDAQ: MORF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.21 on Friday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.21 on Friday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day. Maverix Metals (AMEX: MMX) stock hit $2.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.5% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.5% over the course of the day. PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.40 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.61% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.40 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.61% over the rest of the day. Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.68 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.68 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.12% on the session. Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.70 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.74% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.70 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.74% over the rest of the day. ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock hit a yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was down 14.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was down 14.29% for the day. CAI International (NYSE: CAI) shares hit a yearly low of $14.94 today morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.94 today morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session. Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.68 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.68 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.52%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) shares set a new yearly low of $12.46 this morning. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.46 this morning. The stock was down 2.12% on the session. Insteel Indus (NASDAQ: IIIN) shares fell to $12.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.23%.

shares fell to $12.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.23%. Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) stock hit a yearly low of $8.57 this morning. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.57 this morning. The stock was down 2.79% for the day. Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) stock hit a yearly low of $38.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $38.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% for the day. Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) shares set a new yearly low of $4.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.40. Shares then traded down 1.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.40. Shares then traded down 1.66%. Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.55 on Friday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.55 on Friday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $20.54. Shares then traded down 4.02%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $20.54. Shares then traded down 4.02%. Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) stock hit a yearly low of $12.20 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.20 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% for the day. Zix (NASDAQ: ZIXI) shares moved down 3.69% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.70 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.69% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.70 to begin trading. OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares fell to $5.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.36%.

shares fell to $5.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.36%. W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Friday. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Friday. The stock was down 2.48% for the day. Exantas Capital (NYSE: XAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.51. Shares then traded down 0.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.51. Shares then traded down 0.23%. MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.19 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.66% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.19 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.66% over the rest of the day. Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.90 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.90 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.2% on the session. Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) shares moved up 0.76% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.90 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.76% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.90 to begin trading. CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $4.98. Shares then traded down 2.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $4.98. Shares then traded down 2.14%. GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: GTYH) shares moved down 2.98% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.47 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.98% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.47 to begin trading. Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) shares fell to $5.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.82%.

shares fell to $5.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.82%. CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares hit a yearly low of $4.67 today morning. The stock was down 6.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.67 today morning. The stock was down 6.2% on the session. PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ: PNRG) stock moved down 6.99% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $60.14 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.99% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $60.14 to open trading. Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares moved down 2.23% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.90 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.23% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.90 to begin trading. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares were down 7.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.60.

shares were down 7.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.60. Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NBH) stock hit $13.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $13.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.0% over the course of the day. Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) shares moved down 1.88% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.46 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.88% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.46 to begin trading. Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $4.63. Shares then traded down 3.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $4.63. Shares then traded down 3.71%. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares were down 2.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.82.

shares were down 2.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.82. Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) shares moved down 9.09% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.89 to begin trading.

shares moved down 9.09% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.89 to begin trading. BRT Apartments (NYSE: BRT) stock moved down 3.61% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.82 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.61% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.82 to open trading. Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares set a new yearly low of $3.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.52% on the session. Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares fell to $4.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.58%.

shares fell to $4.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.58%. Gold Resource (AMEX: GORO) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.85%. Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.55% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.55% over the rest of the day. EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) stock hit $2.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.93% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.93% over the course of the day. Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: PFBI) shares fell to $9.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.67%.

shares fell to $9.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.67%. Reading International (NASDAQ: RDIB) stock hit $17.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.71% over the course of the day.

stock hit $17.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.71% over the course of the day. Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock moved down 13.19% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.60 to open trading.

stock moved down 13.19% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.60 to open trading. KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.41 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.41 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.81% on the session. Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) stock hit a yearly low of $3.60 this morning. The stock was down 5.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.60 this morning. The stock was down 5.97% for the day. Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE: IGI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $18.19. Shares then traded down 0.96%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $18.19. Shares then traded down 0.96%. CRH Medical (AMEX: CRHM) shares moved down 2.94% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.65 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.94% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.65 to begin trading. Gold Standard Ventures (AMEX: GSV) shares hit a yearly low of $0.37 today morning. The stock was down 13.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.37 today morning. The stock was down 13.59% on the session. Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $3.42. Shares then traded up 0.28%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $3.42. Shares then traded up 0.28%. Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ: PKBK) shares set a new yearly low of $13.26 this morning. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.26 this morning. The stock was down 1.12% on the session. Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.31% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.31% over the rest of the day. Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.71 to begin trading. The stock was up 9.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.71 to begin trading. The stock was up 9.38% on the session. Tiberius Acquisition (NASDAQ: TIBR) shares set a new yearly low of $8.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.0% on the session. Protective Insurance (NASDAQ: PTVCB) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.59 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 4.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.59 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 4.61%. Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) stock hit a yearly low of $4.29 this morning. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.29 this morning. The stock was up 2.07% for the day. eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.68, and later moved up 1.55% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.68, and later moved up 1.55% over the session. Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.52% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.52% on the day. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.37 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.31% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.37 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.31% on the day. Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session. Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) shares set a new yearly low of $3.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% on the session. Monroe Capital (NASDAQ: MRCC) stock moved down 5.14% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.89 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.14% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.89 to open trading. Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.97 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.97 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.72%. Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.65, and later moved down 4.65% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.65, and later moved down 4.65% over the session. Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ: ESXB) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.98 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.98 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.99%. Chiasma (NASDAQ: CHMA) shares hit a yearly low of $3.35 today morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.35 today morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session. Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ: TLC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.21% on the session. Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.33 on Friday. The stock was down 9.51% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.33 on Friday. The stock was down 9.51% for the day. CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE: CEE) shares were up 0.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.27.

shares were up 0.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.27. GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) shares were down 2.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.31.

shares were down 2.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.31. Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.42%. Senseonics Holdings (AMEX: SENS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 19.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 19.35% for the day. Hill International (NYSE: HIL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.91% on the session. Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) shares hit a yearly low of $7.15 today morning. The stock was up 1.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.15 today morning. The stock was up 1.12% on the session. X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) stock hit $7.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.6% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.6% over the course of the day. Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.58% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.58% on the day. Barings Participation (NYSE: MPV) shares moved down 3.09% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.21 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.09% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.21 to begin trading. Schultze Special Purpose (NASDAQ: SAMA) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.61 today morning. The stock traded up 0.5% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.61 today morning. The stock traded up 0.5% over the session. NL Industries (NYSE: NL) shares fell to $2.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.62%.

shares fell to $2.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.62%. Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) stock moved up 13.52% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.00 to open trading.

stock moved up 13.52% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.00 to open trading. Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) shares fell to $9.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.58%.

shares fell to $9.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.58%. Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE: BNED) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.22 today morning. The stock traded down 10.49% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.22 today morning. The stock traded down 10.49% over the session. First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ: FFNW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.13 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.58% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.13 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.58% on the day. Akorn (NASDAQ: AKRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.3% on the session. Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE: PINE) shares moved up 0.9% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.14 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.9% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.14 to begin trading. Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ: PANL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Friday. The stock was down 3.06% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Friday. The stock was down 3.06% for the day. J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE: JAX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.65 today morning. The stock was down 8.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.65 today morning. The stock was down 8.89% on the session. RiverNorth Opportunistic (NYSE: RMI) shares hit a yearly low of $19.31 today morning. The stock was up 1.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.31 today morning. The stock was up 1.29% on the session. Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.02%. New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares were up 1.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.39.

shares were up 1.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.39. Spark Networks (AMEX: LOV) shares fell to $3.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.03%.

shares fell to $3.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.03%. Edap TMS (NASDAQ: EDAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.10, and later moved up 3.18% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.10, and later moved up 3.18% over the session. Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares were down 3.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.93.

shares were down 3.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.93. Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) stock moved down 26.46% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.70 to open trading.

stock moved down 26.46% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.70 to open trading. China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ: CXDC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.76%. Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.81% on the session. Ultralife (NASDAQ: ULBI) shares fell to $5.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.68%.

shares fell to $5.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.68%. TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.45 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 26.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.45 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 26.56%. Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.47 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.47 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.29% on the session. Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) shares were down 47.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.45.

shares were down 47.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.45. Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.00 today morning. The stock traded down 2.9% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.00 today morning. The stock traded down 2.9% over the session. Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: PTMN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Friday. The stock was down 2.3% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Friday. The stock was down 2.3% for the day. Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Friday morning, later moving down 7.7% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Friday morning, later moving down 7.7% over the rest of the day. PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.09% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.09% over the rest of the day. Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ: CLDB) shares hit a yearly low of $17.81 today morning. The stock was down 8.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.81 today morning. The stock was down 8.84% on the session. Steel Connect (NASDAQ: STCN) shares moved up 14.29% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.92 to begin trading.

shares moved up 14.29% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.92 to begin trading. PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Friday morning, later moving down 8.09% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Friday morning, later moving down 8.09% over the rest of the day. The Intergroup (NASDAQ: INTG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.62 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.77% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.62 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.77% on the day. Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ: ARKR) stock hit $16.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.48% over the course of the day.

stock hit $16.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.48% over the course of the day. Western Asset Variable (NYSE: GFY) shares hit a yearly low of $14.88 today morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.88 today morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session. Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NEOS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.89 today morning. The stock was down 26.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.89 today morning. The stock was down 26.24% on the session. IF Bancorp (NASDAQ: IROQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.00 today morning. The stock traded up 2.86% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.00 today morning. The stock traded up 2.86% over the session. Delaware Investments (AMEX: VCF) shares fell to $13.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.75%.

shares fell to $13.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.75%. Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.22 on Friday morning, later moving down 8.42% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.22 on Friday morning, later moving down 8.42% over the rest of the day. Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX: FCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Friday. The stock was down 10.27% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Friday. The stock was down 10.27% for the day. Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: ETTX) shares moved down 0.96% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.90 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.96% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.90 to begin trading. Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.80. Shares then traded down 4.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.80. Shares then traded down 4.52%. CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) shares fell to $2.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.26%.

shares fell to $2.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.26%. Yangtze River Port (OTC: YRIV) stock hit $0.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 80.33% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 80.33% over the course of the day. YayYo (OTC: YAYO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.15 today morning. The stock was down 45.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.15 today morning. The stock was down 45.16% on the session. inTest (AMEX: INTT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.89. Shares then traded down 2.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.89. Shares then traded down 2.68%. First Trust Mortgage Inc (NYSE: FMY) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.75 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.75 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.67%. Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) stock hit $5.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.46% over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.46% over the course of the day. Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) shares fell to $0.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.76%.

shares fell to $0.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.76%. Volt Information Sciences (AMEX: VOLT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.06. Shares then traded down 2.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.06. Shares then traded down 2.27%. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Friday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Friday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day. Tecogen (NASDAQ: TGEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.50, and later moved down 16.2% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.50, and later moved down 16.2% over the session. NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.01 today morning. The stock traded down 8.09% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.01 today morning. The stock traded down 8.09% over the session. NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.82% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.82% on the day. TAT Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.74% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.74% over the rest of the day. Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ: FNJN) shares hit a yearly low of $1.00 today morning. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.00 today morning. The stock was down 0.94% on the session. AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.54. Shares then traded down 3.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.54. Shares then traded down 3.58%. voxeljet (NYSE: VJET) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.04. Shares then traded down 3.57%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.04. Shares then traded down 3.57%. Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares were up 2.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.83.

shares were up 2.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.83. L S Starrett (NYSE: SCX) shares set a new yearly low of $3.42 this morning. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.42 this morning. The stock was down 2.8% on the session. National Holdings (NASDAQ: NHLD) shares were down 1.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.69.

shares were down 1.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.69. Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Newater Technology (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares hit a yearly low of $2.07 today morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.07 today morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session. T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.35, and later moved down 7.66% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.35, and later moved down 7.66% over the session. United States Antimony (AMEX: UAMY) shares fell to $0.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.71%.

shares fell to $0.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.71%. Otelco (NASDAQ: OTEL) shares hit a yearly low of $5.47 today morning. The stock was down 8.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.47 today morning. The stock was down 8.83% on the session. Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.36% on the session. WVS Financial (NASDAQ: WVFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.76 on Friday. The stock was down 6.71% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.76 on Friday. The stock was down 6.71% for the day. Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Friday. The stock was up 22.93% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Friday. The stock was up 22.93% for the day. Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ: JCTCF) stock hit $5.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.74% over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.74% over the course of the day. Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC: CHKR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 46.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 46.8% for the day. Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ: ISNS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Friday morning, later moving down 9.09% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Friday morning, later moving down 9.09% over the rest of the day. Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.43% on the session. Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares set a new yearly low of $3.79 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.79 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares were down 1.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.25.

shares were down 1.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.25. Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.75% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.75% over the rest of the day. AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.52, and later moved up 7.41% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.52, and later moved up 7.41% over the session. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Friday morning, later moving up 8.8% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Friday morning, later moving up 8.8% over the rest of the day. Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Friday. The stock was down 4.11% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Friday. The stock was down 4.11% for the day. Westell Technologies (NASDAQ: WSTL) shares fell to $0.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.14%.

shares fell to $0.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.14%. American Shared Hospital (AMEX: AMS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session. Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) stock hit $1.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 24.58% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 24.58% over the course of the day. Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.06. Shares then traded down 7.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.06. Shares then traded down 7.33%. Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.74% on the session. SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 11.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 11.19% for the day. ADOMANI (OTC: ADOM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded down 12.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded down 12.5%. LSC Communications (OTC: LKSD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was down 82.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was down 82.45% on the session. Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) stock hit a yearly low of $1.02 this morning. The stock was down 16.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.02 this morning. The stock was down 16.14% for the day. SITO Mobile (OTC: SITO) shares fell to $0.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 62.48%.

shares fell to $0.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 62.48%. Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares set a new yearly low of $0.61 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.61 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) stock hit $0.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 69.7% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 69.7% over the course of the day. Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.05. Shares then traded down 80.3%.

