30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 56.3% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after declining over 12% on Thursday.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 40% to $0.28 in pre-market trading after falling 12% on Thursday.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) rose 35.4% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. iBio 8-K showed that the company filed 4 provisional patent applications for its virus-like particle platform technology in conjunction with FastPharming System for treating and preventing coronavirus infection.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) rose 33.1% to $1.89 in pre-market trading. On Thursday, NY Governor Cuomo announced that the state is contracting with Opko's BioReference Laboratories to run 5,000 tests per day for coronavirus.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) rose 32.4% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA clearance for first machine vision system in robotic surgery.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) rose 23.1% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after falling around 14% on Thursday.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) rose 20.2% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after declining around 26% on Thursday.
- Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) rose 19.7% to $8.56 in pre-market trading after declining around 16% on Thursday.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares rose 19.2% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after gaining over 16% on Thursday.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) rose 15.6% to $35.00 in pre-market trading. Royal Caribbean shares tumbled around 32% on Thursday after the US President Trump announced travel restrictions on Europe and Carnival announced the pause of global ship operations for 60 days.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) rose 13% to $10.90 in pre-market trading after dropping around 36% on Thursday.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) rose 10.2% to $4.88 in pre-market trading after declining over 16% on Thursday.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 10.1% to $99.90 in pre-market trading after falling around 15% on Thursday.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) rose 9.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after declining more than 22% on Thursday.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rose 8.5% to $43.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) rose 8.2% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and named Richard Eberly as President and CEO.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 7% to $305.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS) rose 6.1% to $18.90 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) rose 4.2% to $10.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 3% to $70.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance.
Losers
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 23.4% to $7.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. Piper Sandler downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Neutral.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) fell 17.7% to $0.23 in pre-market trading. Document Security Systems shares jumped over 80% on Thursday after the company reported the purchase of Impact Biomedical with a purchase price capped at $50 million.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 17.3% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) fell 13.1% to $18.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Slack sees first-quarter adjusted earnings at a loss of 7-6 cents versus the estimate of a 7-cent loss, sales at $185-$188 million versus the $188.37 million estimate.
- Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 11.8% to $0.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) fell 11.1% to $7.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed Q4 results and issued weak forecast for the first quarter.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares fell 9.4% to $3.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported the resignation of acting CFO Robert Hughes.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 6.5% to $4.79 in pre-market trading after declining around 19% on Thursday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 6.4% to $8.70 in pre-market trading. Emergent Biosolutions CEO Bob Kramer said Thursday that his company's partnership with Novavax could result in the creation of a therapy that poses a "fairly low risk."
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) fell 6% to $13.50 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Thursday.
