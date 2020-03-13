136 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) shares rose 44.8% to close at $4.46 on Thursday.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) shares surged 35.6% to close at $3.20 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) gained 36.3% to close at $1.84 on Thursday after declining over 34% on Wednesday. Aytu priced its 7.826 million share common stock offering at $1.15 per share on Wednesday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) jumped 33.2% to close at $5.26 after surging over 93% on Wednesday. Tiziana priced its 3.33 million ADS follow-on offering of ADSs at $3 per ADS.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) gained 33.2% to close at $3.97.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAPO) gained 23.5% to close at $9.62.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) climbed 21.8% to close at $0.3805 on Thursday after declining 9.5% on Wednesday.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) surged 20.8% to close at $20.73.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) gained 17.5% to close at $7.17.
- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) climbed 17.5% to close at $5.37.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares rose 17.3% to close at $2.64. Everspin Technologies disclosed an amendment of its Spin-transfer Torque (STT-MRAM) joint development agreement with GLOBALFOUNDRIES.
- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) surged 15.1% to close at $2.37.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 14.1% to close at $3.48. Mallinckrodt is evaluating the potential role for inhaled nitric oxide to treat COVID-19 associated lung complications.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) climbed 13.5% to close at $9.50. The recent catalyst is an update from the company regarding a new $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the testing and scale up of Cellectra 3PSP proprietary smart device for intradermal delivery of INO-4800.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) gained 13.3% to close at $2.99.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) jumped 12.2% to close at $2.4450.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 11.3% to close at $37.60.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) surged 10.8% to close at $5.46.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) climbed 10.6% to close at $3.1850.
- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) rose 10% to close at $6.38. O-I Glass said 'Despite the challenges associated with COVID-19 and resulting economic disruption, O-I's business continues to operate without interruption and recent demand patterns remain stable through early March.'
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 10% to close at $12.55. Alpha Pro Tech reported it has booked $22.6 million in orders for its N-95 mask from January 27-March 11.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) shares gained 9.1% to close at $2.28 on Thursday after the company highlighted launch of new AI platform for vaccine and drug development targeting coronavirus, MERS and SARS.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) tumbled 54.4% to close at $2.43 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and suspended review of strategic alternatives.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) fell 47.7% to close at $1.2250 amid the global coronavirus outbreak, which has negatively impacted travel demand. US President Trump on Wednesday announced travel restrictions on Europe and Carnival announced the pause of global ship operations for 60 days.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) fell 44% to close at $2.80. Independence Contract Drilling reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, effective Mar. 12, 2020.
- CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) dipped 40.4% to close at $1.71 following Q4 results.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) fell 40.1% to close at $4.22.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) declined 39.1% to close at $3.99 after the company reported a loss for the fourth quarter.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) fell 37.6% to close at $4.93.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) fell 37.5% to close at $15.48.
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) dipped 36.7% to close at $1.50.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) dropped 36% to close at $28.29.
- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) fell 36% to close at $3.40.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) fell 35.8% to close at $9.65 amid the global coronavirus outbreak, which has negatively impacted travel demand. US President Trump on Wednesday announced travel restrictions on Europe and Carnival announced the pause of global ship operations for 60 days.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) dropped 35.7% to close at $2.81.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares dropped 35.6% to close at $4.31 after the US suspended travel from Europe. The global coronavirus outbreak has heavily hampered travel demand in recent months.
- Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: III) fell 35.4% to close at $1.6150.
- J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) declined 35.3% to close at $4.05.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) fell 35.2% to close at $12.42 after the US suspended travel from Europe. The global coronavirus outbreak has heavily hampered travel demand in recent months.
- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ: PRIM) dropped 35% to close at $9.92.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) dipped 34.8% to close at $10.78.
- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) fell 34.7% to close at $10.44.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) fell 34.7% to close at $1.92 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) dropped 33.4% to close at $3.53.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) shares declined 32.9% to close at $26.83 as equities sold off. The global coronavirus outbreak has weakened economic outlook and negatively impacted industrials.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares fell 32.8% to close at $14.06.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) tumbled 32.8% to close at $2.0750 after reporting Q4 results.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 32.7% to close at $0.1380.
- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) shares dropped 31.8% to close at $35.00.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) shares dropped 31.8% to close at $30.27 amid the global coronavirus outbreak, which has negatively impacted travel demand. US President Trump on Wednesday announced travel restrictions on Europe and Carnival announced the pause of global ship operations for 60 days.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 31.8% to close at $9.64.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) shares declined 31.7% to close at $3.57 following wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) shares dipped 31.6% to close at $4.72.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) shares declined 31.5% to close at $1.65.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) fell 31.5% to close at $7.63.
- Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) shares dropped 31.3% to close at $2.04.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) fell 31.2% to close at $1.70 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) dipped 31.1% to close at $1.77.
- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) fell 30.6% to close at $2.84.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) dipped 30.6% to close at $1.50.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) dropped 30.5% to close at $8.81.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) shares declined 30.5% to close at $15.11.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 30.5% to close at $14.13 after US President Trump on Wednesday announced travel restrictions on Europe and Carnival announced the pause of global ship operations for 60 days.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) dipped 30.4% to close at $7.91.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 30.1% to close at $6.15 after reporting Q4 results.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) dropped 29.6% to close at $8.30.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) fell 29.5% to close at $8.64 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) fell 29.5% to close at $5.71.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) fell 29.3% to close at $4.73.
- Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE: MEC) shares slipped 29.3% to close at $4.01.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) fell 29% to close at $6.57.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) fell 28.8% to close at $6.05.
- Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) shares tumbled 28.2% to close at $20.99.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares fell 28.1% to close at $2.25.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) dipped 28.1% to close at $8.51. Compugen priced its 8.3 million share public offering of ordinary shares at $9 per share.
- INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) tumbled 27.9% to close at $3.37.
- Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) dipped 27.9% to close at $27.37.
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) shares declined 27.6% to close at $8.68.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) tumbled 27.6% to close at $4.96.
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) fell 27.5% to close at $22.42.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) shares declined 27.4% to close at $9.56.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) fell 27.1% to close at $2.10.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) tumbled 27% to close at $22.89.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) fell 26.8% to close at $26.16.
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) shares declined 26.7% to close at $23.37.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) fell 26.7% to close at $33.00.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) shares declined 26.3% to close at $3.50 after reporting Q4 results.
- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) fell 26.3% to close at $8.06.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) shares declined 26% to close at $5.34.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) fell 26% to close at $8.15.
- Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) fell 25.9% to close at $1.92 after the company announced a license agreement with Arctic Vision. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) fell 25.3% to close at $6.72.
- Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) dropped 24.5% to close at $30.32.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares fell 24.4% to close at $0.59. Seelos Therapeutics said it has priced its underwritten public offering of 7.5 million shares at 60 cents per share.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) declined 24% to close at $22.81.
- XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) fell 23.8% to close at $17.71.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) dipped 23.7% to close at $20.04.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) fell 23.3% to close at $10.84.
- Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DEAC) fell 23% to close at $11.17 after dropping over 12% on Wednesday.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) dropped 22.5% to close at $1.93.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares fell 22.4% to close at $2.15.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) fell 22.1% to close at $15.43.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) fell 21.7% to close at $14.54. Shares of several casino & resort companies traded lower as equities sell off amid continued global coronavirus concerns. The virus has caused global economic disruption and negatively impacted stocks across sectors.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) shares declined 21.3% to close at $16.95.
- Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) shares slipped 21.2% to close at $1.90.
- Service Properties Trust (NYSE: SVC) shares declined 21% to close at $9.29.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares dipped 20.8% to close at $2.74 after dropping around 26% on Wednesday.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares tumbled 20.3% to close at $10.21.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dropped 20.1% to close at $2.91.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) fell 20.2% to close at $8.39.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) tumbled 18.7% to close at $3.35.
- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) dropped 18.7% to close at $45.95.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 18.5% to close at $0.7001 after declining over 12% on Wednesday.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) fell 18.5% to close at $3.85. Del Taco reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results, while sales missed views.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) fell 18.2% to close at $2.97.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) fell 18.1% to close at $1.63 after climbing around 9% on Wednesday.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dipped 17.5% to close at $2.31.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares fell 17.3% to close at $13.45 after President Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe for 30 days.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares fell 16.5% to close at $9.81.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 16.1% to close at $5.95 after dropping around 10% on Wednesday.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) dropped 16% to close at $7.09.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) fell 15.8% to close at $4.37.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares fell 15.8% to close at $5.22 after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) fell 15.6% to close at $11.61. NewRez and Shelter Mortgage announced the launch of new joint venture lender, Landed Home Loans.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) fell 14.8% to close at $21.48. Cheesecake Factory expects comps sales range of 1%-2% in FY20 at Cheesecake Factory Restaurants.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) fell 14.5% to close at $90.72 after dropping over 9% on Wednesday.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) shares dropped 14% to close at $5.47 on Thursday.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) fell 13.7% to close at $9.12 after dropping over 8% on Wednesday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 13.3% to close at $7.78 after declining 10% on Wednesday.
- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) declined 11.9% to close at $2.53.
- Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) fell 11.5% to close at $9.46 after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 10.8% to close at $11.76 after jumping over 91% on Wednesday.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 10.5% to close at $2.82 after jumping 26% on Wednesday.
- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) fell 10.3% to close at $11.21 after dropping around 10% on Wednesday.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 9.7% to close at $2.80 after the company reported a COVID-19 worldwide strategic partnership with LumiraDx Limited.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 9.5% to close at $0.58.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas