10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2020 5:27pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Slack Technologies (NASDAQ: WORK) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q4 earnings.
  • Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Senseonics (NASDAQ: SENS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: INO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) shares are trading lower after the company reported mixed Q4 results.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

