10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Slack Technologies (NASDAQ: WORK) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q4 earnings.
- Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Senseonics (NASDAQ: SENS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: INO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) shares are trading lower after the company reported mixed Q4 results.
