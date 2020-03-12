Today's Pickup: Canadian Long-Haul Carriers Shift To Hourly Pay For Truckers Amid Shortage

Good day,

Canadian trucking companies are moving away from paying long haul-drivers by the mile to recruit and retain talent behind the wheel, according to a new report that warns of a growing shortage of truckers in the industry.

Sixteen percent of carriers surveyed over two years reported shifting to hourly pay for long-haul drivers, Trucking HR Canada said in the report released on March 11.

Trucking HR's report, "The Road Ahead: Addressing Canada's Trucking and Logistics Industry Labour Shortages," stated that driver vacancies could rise above 25,000 in the next three to five years unless the industry takes steps to address it.

The report noted that the industry lost out on C$3.1 billion in sales in 2018 because it didn't have enough drivers.

"We are at a pivotal decision and action point," Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada said in a statement. "Good salaries in a growing sector, better work-life balance, investments in innovative technology and green-friendly initiatives are just some of the approaches we are taking."

Did you know?

The base model of Workhorse Group's C-Series electric delivery van has a range of 100 miles in its base configuration.

Quotable:

"The proliferation of travel restrictions worldwide and insufficient adherence to the international health regulations are imposing enormous costs on society with little or no public health benefits."

— Andrew Herdman, director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines on travel restrictions being imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In other news

Coronavirus cargo impact at Port of Los Angeles hits trucking

The plunge in cargo volumes at the Port of Los Angeles tied to the coronavirus is hitting the trucking industry. (Los Angeles Times)

Truck World postponed due to coronavirus

Organizers have pushed back the annual Canadian trade show Truck World from April to June because of the coronavirus. (LandLine)

Amazon driver awarded $900,000 after fall at post office

The U.S. government has been ordered to pay an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) delivery driver nearly $900,000 after a fall at an Indiana post office that left him with brain and spinal injuries. (The Indiana Lawyer)

Attacks on South Africa truckers linked to high unemployment

South Africa's 29% unemployment rate is fueling the alarming violence targeting truck drivers in the country. (All Africa)

Final thoughts:

Figures from the Canadian government do show that that the rate of trucking vacancies outpace most other professions. However, larger carriers have also reported that the industry is in the process of shedding excess capacity from 2019.

