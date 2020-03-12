90 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) shares jumped 89.5% to $3.96 after the company highlighted launch of new AI platform for vaccine and drug development targeting coronavirus, MERS and SARS.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) jumped 65.5% to $0.5171 after declining 9.5% on Wednesday.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 32.6% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after declining over 34% on Wednesday. Aytu priced 7.826 million share common stock offering at $1.15 per share on Wednesday.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares climbed 28.8% to $2.8968. Everspin Technologies disclosed an amendment of its Spin-transfer Torque (STT-MRAM) joint development agreement with GLOBALFOUNDRIES.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) climbed 28.3% to $14.64. Alpha Pro Tech reported it has booked $22.6 million in orders for its N-95 mask from January 27-March 11.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) gained 21.3% to $10.15. The recent catalyst is an update from the company regarding a new $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the testing and scale up of Cellectra 3PSP proprietary smart device for intradermal delivery of INO-4800.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 19.8% to $4.73 after surging over 93% on Wednesday. Tiziana priced its 3.33 million ADS follow-on offering of ADSs at $3 per ADS.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) gained 17.7% to $3.65 after the company reported a COVID-19 worldwide strategic partnership with LumiraDx Limited.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) surged 15% to $40.85.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) gained 11.8% to $2.6375.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 10.9% to $14.61 after jumping over 91% on Wednesday.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) surged 7% to $12.16 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) shares fell 65.4% to $2.20.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) dropped 48.2% to $2.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and suspended review of strategic alternatives.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) fell 41.5% to $3.83 after the company reported a loss for the fourth quarter.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares dropped 39.1% to $1.9066.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares fell 38.6% to $4.11 after the US suspended travel from Europe. The global coronavirus outbreak has heavily hampered travel demand in recent months.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) fell 36.8% to $2.2950.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares dipped 35.5% to $2.23 after dropping around 26% on Wednesday.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) dropped 32% to $8.62.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) fell 31.6% to $2.01 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares tumbled 31.5% to $8.77.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) dipped 31% to $8.17. Compugen priced its 8.3 million share public offering of ordinary shares at $9 per share.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) fell 30.7% to $8.49 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) shares slipped 30.5% to $1.675.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 30.2% to $0.1430.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) shares declined 29.5% to $1.70.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares fell 28.7% to $0.5564. Seelos Therapeutics said it has priced its underwritten public offering of 7.5 million shares at 60 cents per share.
- CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) dipped 28.6% to $2.0482 following Q4 results.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) shares declined 28% to $3.43 after reporting Q4 results.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) fell 27.8% to $17.88.
- INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) tumbled 26.7% to $3.43.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) dropped 26.3% to $6.22.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) shares declined 26% to $3.865 following wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) fell 26% to $5.85.
- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) shares dropped 26% to $38.12.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) fell 25.5% to $1.84 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) fell 25.3% to $7.85.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) fell 24.6% to $14.46 after the US suspended travel from Europe. The global coronavirus outbreak has heavily hampered travel demand in recent months.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) shares declined 24.5% to $16.40.
- XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) fell 24.4% to $17.57.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) dropped 24.3% to $3.31.
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) shares declined 24.2% to $9.08.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) fell 24% to $2.1880.
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) shares declined 23.6% to $24.36.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) dropped 23.6% to $33.82.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) fell 23.5% to $11.49 amid the global coronavirus outbreak, which has negatively impacted travel demand. US President Trump on Wednesday announced travel restrictions on Europe and Carnival announced the pause of global ship operations for 60 days.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) declined 23.6% to $22.91.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) dropped 23.1% to $1.9150.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) dipped 23% to $20.22.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) shares declined 23% to $10.15.
- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) fell 22.8% to $4.10.
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) fell 22.3% to $6.99.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) shares dropped 21.9% to $34.66 amid the global coronavirus outbreak, which has negatively impacted travel demand. US President Trump on Wednesday announced travel restrictions on Europe and Carnival announced the pause of global ship operations for 60 days.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) tumbled 21.4% to $3.24.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) shares declined 21.4% to $5.68.
- Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) shares tumbled 21.2% to $23.06.
- Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) shares dropped 21% to $2.345.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) fell 20.7% to $11.21.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) tumbled 20.4% to $24.97.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dipped 20% to $2.24.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares fell 20% to $16.75.
- Service Properties Trust (NYSE: SVC) shares declined 20% to $9.40.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) shares declined 20% to $17.24.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares fell 20% to $9.40.
- Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) dipped 19.6% to $30.51
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) fell 19.4% to $20.35. Cheesecake Factory expects comps sales range of 1%-2% in FY20 at Cheesecake Factory Restaurants.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dropped 19.3% to $2.9383.
- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) dropped 19.3% to $45.58.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 19.2% to $0.6942 after declining over 12% on Wednesday.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) fell 19.2% to $16.00
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) dropped 19.1% to $15.02. Shares of several casino & resort companies traded lower as equities sell off amid continued global coronavirus concerns. The virus has caused global economic disruption and negatively impacted stocks across sectors.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) fell 19% to $3.84. Del Taco reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results, while sales missed views.
- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) declined 19% to $2.3250.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) fell 18.9% to $4.21.
- Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) dropped 18.8% to $32.63.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) fell 18.7% to $11.18. NewRez and Shelter Mortgage announced the launch of new joint venture lender, Landed Home Loans.
- Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DEAC) fell 18.4% to $11.82 after dropping over 12% on Wednesday.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares fell 18.4% to $2.26.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) fell 15% to $90.28 after dropping over 9% on Wednesday.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares fell 14.1% to $5.32 after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) fell 13.4% to $2.2428 after the company announced a license agreement with Arctic Vision. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 12.9% to $0.5580.
- Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) fell 11.3% to $9.48 after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) fell 10.9% to $11.13 after dropping around 10% on Wednesday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 9.9% to $6.39 after dropping around 10% on Wednesday.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) fell 9.6% to $1.80 after climbing around 9% on Wednesday.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares fell 9.5% to $14.73 after President Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe for 30 days.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 9.5% to $8.12 after declining 10% on Wednesday.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 9.5% to $2.85 after jumping 26% on Wednesday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas