Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
During Thursday's morning session, various companies made new 52-week lows.
Intriguing Points:
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low
- Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 57.75%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.
During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $159.25, and later moved down 5.41% over the session.
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $89.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.08% on the day.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $126.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.93% on the day.
- Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $20.69. Shares then traded down 8.69%.
- Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) shares hit a yearly low of $51.74 today morning. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares were down 8.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $39.97.
- Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock hit $97.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.24% over the course of the day.
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $114.81, and later moved down 6.13% over the session.
- Novartis (NYSE: NVS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $74.95 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.61% on the day.
- Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) shares hit a yearly low of $30.48 today morning. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.
- Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.60 today morning. The stock traded down 3.11% over the session.
- Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) stock set a new 52-week low of $116.84 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.48%.
- Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares fell to $160.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.44%.
- Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $77.17, and later moved down 9.28% over the session.
- China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $34.91. Shares then traded down 6.12%.
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares moved down 7.29% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.60 to begin trading.
- Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) stock hit a yearly low of $29.80 this morning. The stock was down 11.25% for the day.
- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares were down 6.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $41.65.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) stock hit $72.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.45% over the course of the day.
- Unilever (NYSE: UN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $47.91, and later moved down 9.0% over the session.
- SAP (NYSE: SAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $105.53 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.21%.
- Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) shares set a new 52-week low of $62.01 today morning. The stock traded down 8.97% over the session.
- McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) shares moved down 9.17% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $174.06 to begin trading.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares moved down 8.93% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.19 to begin trading.
- Unilever (NYSE: UL) shares fell to $48.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.94%.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $77.03 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.67% on the day.
- HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) shares were down 9.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.66.
- Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $45.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 13.57% for the day.
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares were down 5.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $94.76.
- Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) stock moved down 8.41% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $143.41 to open trading.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares were down 11.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $109.65.
- China Life Insurance Co (NYSE: LFC) shares were down 8.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.84.
- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $152.79. Shares then traded down 8.39%.
- United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) stock hit a yearly low of $94.16 this morning. The stock was down 9.44% for the day.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares moved down 12.38% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.63 to begin trading.
- Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) stock hit $130.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.49% over the course of the day.
- BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) stock hit $25.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.82% over the course of the day.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $44.00, and later moved down 13.73% over the session.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares fell to $226.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.4%.
- Total (NYSE: TOT) stock moved down 11.31% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.93 to open trading.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares were down 6.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $99.32.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $59.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.31% for the day.
- BP (NYSE: BP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.25 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.47% over the rest of the day.
- Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE: KOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $46.25 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.05% on the day.
- Linde (NYSE: LIN) stock hit $163.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.42% over the course of the day.
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares fell to $36.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.01%.
- General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock hit $7.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.41% over the course of the day.
- HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) stock moved down 8.54% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.88 to open trading.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $39.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.7% for the day.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $62.95. Shares then traded down 7.77%.
- Diageo (NYSE: DEO) shares set a new 52-week low of $121.43 today morning. The stock traded down 9.08% over the session.
- British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) stock hit $33.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.6% over the course of the day.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $91.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.61% for the day.
- American Express (NYSE: AXP) shares moved down 11.37% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $87.66 to begin trading.
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $139.96, and later moved down 8.69% over the session.
- Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) shares were down 11.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.99.
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares set a new yearly low of $44.98 this morning. The stock was down 7.3% on the session.
- Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $39.12 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.81% on the day.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $82.22. Shares then traded down 1.7%.
- Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) shares set a new yearly low of $5.88 this morning. The stock was down 18.98% on the session.
- Altria Group (NYSE: MO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $37.47 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.23% for the day.
- CNOOC (NYSE: CEO) shares set a new yearly low of $99.95 this morning. The stock was down 9.82% on the session.
- Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock set a new 52-week low of $93.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.4%.
- BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares were down 8.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $398.26.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $49.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.72% on the day.
- Stryker (NYSE: SYK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $166.00, and later moved down 6.19% over the session.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) stock hit $33.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.22% over the course of the day.
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1,297.00. Shares then traded down 7.89%.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) stock set a new 52-week low of $160.40 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.47%.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares hit a yearly low of $33.91 today morning. The stock was down 10.31% on the session.
- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) stock hit a yearly low of $84.27 this morning. The stock was down 7.14% for the day.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE: MUFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.83 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.16% on the day.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) stock set a new 52-week low of $137.28 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.2%.
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $72.19. Shares then traded down 8.47%.
- Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) stock hit a yearly low of $153.46 this morning. The stock was down 7.52% for the day.
- Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) shares fell to $4.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.37%.
- Chubb (NYSE: CB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $122.41 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.61% on the session.
- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) shares were down 7.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $72.42.
- Southern (NYSE: SO) stock set a new 52-week low of $50.34 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.3%.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) shares set a new yearly low of $39.23 this morning. The stock was down 10.15% on the session.
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $64.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.36% for the day.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shares moved down 9.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.05 to begin trading.
- Prologis (NYSE: PLD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $67.72 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.21% over the rest of the day.
- Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) stock hit a yearly low of $30.75 this morning. The stock was down 10.19% for the day.
- Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.72 today morning. The stock traded down 14.65% over the session.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK) shares fell to $15.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.58%.
- Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.84 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.53%.
- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) stock set a new 52-week low of $53.84 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.15%.
- Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) shares moved down 14.63% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.18 to begin trading.
- Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) stock hit $31.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.31% over the course of the day.
- PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) stock moved down 7.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $93.17 to open trading.
- America Movil (NYSE: AMX) shares were down 11.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.84.
- America Movil (NYSE: AMOV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.13% for the day.
- Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) shares set a new 52-week low of $135.33 today morning. The stock traded down 7.06% over the session.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.96 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.13% over the rest of the day.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) shares moved down 11.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.34 to begin trading.
- Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.16% on the session.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) shares moved down 8.29% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.75 to begin trading.
- Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) shares fell to $168.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.02%.
- Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 16.86% over the rest of the day.
- TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) shares set a new 52-week low of $41.61 today morning. The stock traded down 10.69% over the session.
- Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) stock moved down 8.27% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.04 to open trading.
- Vale (NYSE: VALE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.42, and later moved down 14.04% over the session.
- VMware (NYSE: VMW) stock hit $96.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.33% over the course of the day.
- Deere (NYSE: DE) shares moved down 9.13% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $132.57 to begin trading.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE: SMFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.86% on the day.
- Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) stock hit a yearly low of $181.22 this morning. The stock was down 5.46% for the day.
- Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $137.37 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.74% on the day.
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) shares were down 7.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $103.99.
- ING Groep (NYSE: ING) stock moved down 16.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.32 to open trading.
- RELX (NYSE: RELX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.14 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.7% for the day.
- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) stock moved down 7.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $137.99 to open trading.
- ABB (NYSE: ABB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.23 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.83% on the day.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.89 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.28% on the session.
- Eni (NYSE: E) shares were down 10.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.81.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) shares set a new yearly low of $42.40 this morning. The stock was down 10.52% on the session.
- Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) shares were down 7.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.42.
- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) shares hit a yearly low of $81.40 today morning. The stock was down 6.03% on the session.
- General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares hit a yearly low of $23.60 today morning. The stock was down 8.75% on the session.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.96 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.74% on the session.
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares moved down 10.64% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.26 to begin trading.
- Infosys (NYSE: INFY) shares moved down 8.09% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.30 to begin trading.
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) shares were down 6.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $174.66.
- Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) stock hit a yearly low of $72.39 this morning. The stock was down 5.78% for the day.
- BCE (NYSE: BCE) stock hit $39.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.22% over the course of the day.
- Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $229.83, and later moved down 6.25% over the session.
- Prudential (NYSE: PUK) shares were down 16.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.15.
- Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.34% on the session.
- Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.21% on the session.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares set a new yearly low of $116.42 this morning. The stock was down 10.4% on the session.
- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $35.78 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.17% for the day.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $66.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.1% on the session.
- Marriott Intl (NASDAQ: MAR) shares set a new 52-week low of $89.96 today morning. The stock traded down 7.22% over the session.
- Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) stock moved down 4.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $131.01 to open trading.
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) shares set a new 52-week low of $89.79 today morning. The stock traded down 5.03% over the session.
- UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.82 today morning. The stock traded down 10.51% over the session.
- Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) shares set a new 52-week low of $47.54 today morning. The stock traded down 8.33% over the session.
- MetLife (NYSE: MET) shares moved down 15.38% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.12 to begin trading.
- Barclays (NYSE: BCS) shares hit a yearly low of $5.17 today morning. The stock was down 17.01% on the session.
- Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE: MFG) shares were down 8.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.08.
- DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) stock hit $34.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.54% over the course of the day.
- Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $92.52 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.19% over the rest of the day.
- Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) stock hit $300.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.09% over the course of the day.
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $103.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.54% for the day.
- EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.80 today morning. The stock traded down 13.72% over the session.
- Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) shares were down 12.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.72.
- American Intl Gr (NYSE: AIG) stock hit a yearly low of $29.66 this morning. The stock was down 13.48% for the day.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) shares set a new yearly low of $197.22 this morning. The stock was down 7.91% on the session.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE: CM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $58.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.33% on the day.
- Orange (NYSE: ORAN) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.05 today morning. The stock traded down 8.28% over the session.
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) shares fell to $31.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.55%.
- Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.52% on the session.
- TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $410.36 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.23% on the day.
- Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares fell to $50.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.78%.
- Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.34 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.6% for the day.
- Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $49.69, and later moved down 7.26% over the session.
- China Telecom Corp (NYSE: CHA) shares hit a yearly low of $32.51 today morning. The stock was down 7.5% on the session.
- Allstate (NYSE: ALL) stock set a new 52-week low of $85.79 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.07%.
- Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) stock hit a yearly low of $144.55 this morning. The stock was down 12.5% for the day.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares moved down 16.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.02 to begin trading.
- Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.94 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.41%.
- VF (NYSE: VFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $58.63 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.59% for the day.
- Banco Santander (NYSE: BSBR) shares were down 9.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.05.
- Square (NYSE: SQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.30 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.14% over the rest of the day.
- BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) shares were down 13.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.54.
- Aflac (NYSE: AFL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.14% on the session.
- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $67.69. Shares then traded down 5.45%.
- Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.17 on Thursday. The stock was down 21.81% for the day.
- Welltower (NYSE: WELL) stock hit $51.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.6% over the course of the day.
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.23 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.05% on the day.
- Canadian Natural Res (NYSE: CNQ) shares moved down 13.73% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.88 to begin trading.
- Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) shares set a new yearly low of $105.66 this morning. The stock was down 8.04% on the session.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) stock hit a yearly low of $100.05 this morning. The stock was down 6.57% for the day.
- Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.88 today morning. The stock traded down 11.28% over the session.
- Dow (NYSE: DOW) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.45 today morning. The stock traded down 15.76% over the session.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.46% on the session.
- Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) shares fell to $52.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.84%.
- IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $116.72 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.63% on the day.
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) shares set a new 52-week low of $37.85 today morning. The stock traded down 13.96% over the session.
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.23, and later moved down 9.31% over the session.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock hit a yearly low of $6.58 this morning. The stock was down 11.31% for the day.
- Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.67. Shares then traded down 6.79%.
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $180.69 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.63% on the day.
- Canon (NYSE: CAJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.7% on the day.
- Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) shares set a new 52-week low of $70.36 today morning. The stock traded down 5.43% over the session.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) shares were down 8.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $32.58.
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares hit a yearly low of $97.08 today morning. The stock was down 8.99% on the session.
- Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE: RBS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.88% for the day.
- Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) stock moved down 8.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $69.50 to open trading.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares hit a yearly low of $34.25 today morning. The stock was down 12.01% on the session.
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $348.44, and later moved down 7.61% over the session.
- Alcon (NYSE: ALC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $49.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.54% for the day.
- Ford Motor (NYSE: F) shares fell to $5.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.68%.
- ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) stock hit $30.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.16% over the course of the day.
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares set a new yearly low of $32.74 this morning. The stock was down 5.28% on the session.
- FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.24 today morning. The stock traded down 9.3% over the session.
- Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares hit a yearly low of $78.53 today morning. The stock was down 8.51% on the session.
- Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares fell to $50.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.82%.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) shares fell to $71.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.98%.
- Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) shares moved down 5.91% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $208.87 to begin trading.
- Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) shares moved down 4.73% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $75.58 to begin trading.
- CRH (NYSE: CRH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $26.97. Shares then traded down 10.09%.
- Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $29.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 14.97% for the day.
- Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $46.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.41% for the day.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares were down 12.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.94.
- PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares set a new 52-week low of $58.25 today morning. The stock traded down 4.85% over the session.
- Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) shares hit a yearly low of $84.01 today morning. The stock was down 7.95% on the session.
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.62 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.83% over the rest of the day.
- Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) stock moved down 8.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.32 to open trading.
- Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $53.90. Shares then traded down 12.09%.
- PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $87.52, and later moved down 9.0% over the session.
- Edison Intl (NYSE: EIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $55.94 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.24% on the day.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares fell to $169.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.32%.
- TELUS (NYSE: TU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $33.01, and later moved down 8.65% over the session.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $69.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.07% for the day.
- VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $167.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.97% on the session.
- KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.85. Shares then traded down 4.25%.
- Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares set a new 52-week low of $105.66 today morning. The stock traded down 9.42% over the session.
- Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares set a new 52-week low of $66.18 today morning. The stock traded down 6.16% over the session.
- China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.54 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.91% on the day.
- State Street (NYSE: STT) shares were down 10.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $48.61.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $586.80, and later moved down 11.53% over the session.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.30 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.93% over the rest of the day.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares moved down 7.15% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $63.69 to begin trading.
- LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) shares set a new 52-week low of $48.96 today morning. The stock traded down 13.97% over the session.
- Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares fell to $17.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 17.01%.
- Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $136.18. Shares then traded down 10.45%.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares moved down 10.03% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $69.76 to begin trading.
- Fortive (NYSE: FTV) stock set a new 52-week low of $55.60 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.16%.
- Coca-Cola European (NYSE: CCEP) shares hit a yearly low of $43.07 today morning. The stock was down 11.17% on the session.
- Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) shares were down 9.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.87.
- PPL (NYSE: PPL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $27.64. Shares then traded down 7.95%.
- TD Ameritrade Holding (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.18 today morning. The stock traded down 9.84% over the session.
- Cummins (NYSE: CMI) stock moved down 7.02% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $132.54 to open trading.
- Carnival (NYSE: CUK) shares fell to $15.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 19.19%.
- XP (NASDAQ: XP) stock hit $18.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 26.42% over the course of the day.
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $111.65 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.68% on the day.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares set a new yearly low of $77.84 this morning. The stock was down 4.57% on the session.
- Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) shares moved down 7.16% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.83 to begin trading.
- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $95.91. Shares then traded down 8.59%.
- Nokia (NYSE: NOK) shares were down 11.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.83.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $32.97 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.27% on the day.
- Tencent Music (NYSE: TME) stock hit $11.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.74% over the course of the day.
- CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.90 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.48% over the rest of the day.
- Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) stock moved down 12.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $63.71 to open trading.
- Fortis (NYSE: FTS) stock hit $35.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.54% over the course of the day.
- Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) shares moved down 11.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $48.50 to begin trading.
- ORIX (NYSE: IX) stock moved down 9.25% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.47 to open trading.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $58.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.92% over the rest of the day.
- Ventas (NYSE: VTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 20.76%.
- Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $112.83 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.62% over the rest of the day.
- Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $62.87 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.73% on the day.
- Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.30 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.72%.
- AMETEK (NYSE: AME) stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.88% on the session.
- Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) shares were down 12.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.82.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $59.68. Shares then traded down 12.86%.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.53% on the session.
- Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) shares set a new yearly low of $10.47 this morning. The stock was down 13.68% on the session.
- McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares hit a yearly low of $136.22 today morning. The stock was down 5.83% on the session.
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $20.44, and later moved down 14.63% over the session.
- DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.67. Shares then traded down 14.72%.
- Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares set a new yearly low of $17.00 this morning. The stock was down 9.04% on the session.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) shares set a new yearly low of $6.06 this morning. The stock was down 14.42% on the session.
- CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares were down 7.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $45.05.
- United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) shares moved down 14.45% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.81 to begin trading.
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) stock moved down 4.87% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $253.50 to open trading.
- Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $26.26, and later moved down 9.01% over the session.
- Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) stock hit $73.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.25% over the course of the day.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares were down 8.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $143.07.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $44.81 today morning. The stock traded down 16.31% over the session.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares moved down 9.92% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $65.11 to begin trading.
- M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) shares moved down 7.99% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $102.50 to begin trading.
- Corning (NYSE: GLW) stock hit a yearly low of $21.35 this morning. The stock was down 8.09% for the day.
- Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares moved down 6.12% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $613.82 to begin trading.
- Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE: HIG) shares were down 9.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $41.98.
- Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.06% on the session.
- Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ: CHKP) shares set a new yearly low of $86.13 this morning. The stock was down 7.72% on the session.
- Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.63, and later moved down 10.43% over the session.
- Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) shares set a new 52-week low of $43.12 today morning. The stock traded down 9.96% over the session.
- Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares fell to $2.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.44%.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares hit a yearly low of $101.18 today morning. The stock was down 11.81% on the session.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares fell to $16.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.16%.
- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) stock hit a yearly low of $20.55 this morning. The stock was down 10.97% for the day.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $178.12 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.22% over the rest of the day.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $81.32 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.27%.
- Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) shares moved down 4.85% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $63.91 to begin trading.
- Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $168.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.83% for the day.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $77.08, and later moved down 5.57% over the session.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.12% for the day.
- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) shares were down 13.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.92.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) shares hit a yearly low of $34.00 today morning. The stock was down 25.75% on the session.
- Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) shares set a new yearly low of $11.52 this morning. The stock was down 10.29% on the session.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) stock moved down 9.98% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.78 to open trading.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) stock moved down 9.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.37 to open trading.
- Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares were down 5.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $46.70.
- Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.00 today morning. The stock traded down 15.77% over the session.
- International Paper (NYSE: IP) shares moved down 10.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.28 to begin trading.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) shares hit a yearly low of $11.15 today morning. The stock was down 12.98% on the session.
- Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares hit a yearly low of $68.15 today morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
- Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.58 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.52% over the rest of the day.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares set a new yearly low of $35.25 this morning. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares moved down 6.95% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.94 to begin trading.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $22.42, and later moved down 9.97% over the session.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.18, and later moved down 11.41% over the session.
- Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) shares moved down 7.41% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.00 to begin trading.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $65.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.01% for the day.
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) stock hit a yearly low of $83.06 this morning. The stock was down 9.02% for the day.
- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) stock moved down 8.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $58.73 to open trading.
- Cheniere Energy (AMEX: LNG) shares were down 12.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $35.38.
- Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.78% on the session.
- W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) stock set a new 52-week low of $251.57 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.29%.
- Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.12% over the rest of the day.
- Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $55.62. Shares then traded down 8.69%.
- Dover (NYSE: DOV) stock set a new 52-week low of $87.03 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.8%.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $109.86 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.2% on the day.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $198.92 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.74% over the rest of the day.
- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) shares set a new yearly low of $149.99 this morning. The stock was down 9.84% on the session.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.17, and later moved down 12.45% over the session.
- Gartner (NYSE: IT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $96.68, and later moved down 5.1% over the session.
- Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $91.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.14% on the session.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares were down 15.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.12.
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: SSNC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.54% on the session.
- Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $52.19 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.65% on the day.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares set a new 52-week low of $190.01 today morning. The stock traded down 5.38% over the session.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares set a new yearly low of $18.84 this morning. The stock was down 6.81% on the session.
- Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $39.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.18% on the session.
- Waters (NYSE: WAT) shares fell to $172.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.38%.
- Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) shares set a new yearly low of $6.98 this morning. The stock was down 15.98% on the session.
- Xylem (NYSE: XYL) stock set a new 52-week low of $68.49 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.51%.
- Magna International (NYSE: MGA) stock moved down 7.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.52 to open trading.
- Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $41.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.15% on the session.
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares set a new yearly low of $50.74 this morning. The stock was down 4.79% on the session.
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) stock hit $21.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.08% over the course of the day.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares fell to $33.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.69%.
- Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.64% on the session.
- Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) shares moved down 20.27% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.60 to begin trading.
- W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $70.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.4% on the day.
- UDR (NYSE: UDR) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.05 today morning. The stock traded down 6.28% over the session.
- Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) shares were down 10.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.59.
- Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) shares were down 11.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.86.
- CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.50, and later moved down 7.09% over the session.
- Loews (NYSE: L) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.52 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.82% over the rest of the day.
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) stock hit a yearly low of $37.59 this morning. The stock was down 7.13% for the day.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) stock hit $133.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.06% over the course of the day.
- Heico (NYSE: HEI) shares set a new yearly low of $84.31 this morning. The stock was down 7.72% on the session.
- Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.74 today morning. The stock traded down 12.48% over the session.
- Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) shares were down 8.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.45.
- POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.06 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.53% over the rest of the day.
- Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) stock hit a yearly low of $7.16 this morning. The stock was down 9.3% for the day.
- Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) stock hit $104.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.13% over the course of the day.
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares set a new 52-week low of $45.38 today morning. The stock traded down 5.89% over the session.
- Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) shares fell to $75.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.66%.
- Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.69 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.73% over the rest of the day.
- Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock hit a yearly low of $14.23 this morning. The stock was down 13.21% for the day.
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) shares set a new yearly low of $92.18 this morning. The stock was down 6.08% on the session.
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.98% on the session.
- CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.48% on the day.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.33. Shares then traded down 6.42%.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.71% for the day.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $41.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.78% for the day.
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.88%.
- IDEX (NYSE: IEX) shares fell to $125.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.83%.
- Nucor (NYSE: NUE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $32.56, and later moved down 8.06% over the session.
- Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $63.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.71% on the day.
- KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) stock hit $27.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.28% over the course of the day.
- United Rentals (NYSE: URI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $91.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.01% on the session.
- Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.47 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.22% over the rest of the day.
- VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.29 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.47% on the day.
- WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $54.18. Shares then traded down 10.13%.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) stock hit a new 52-week low of $79.72 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
- Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) shares set a new yearly low of $32.72 this morning. The stock was down 11.78% on the session.
- China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) shares hit a yearly low of $20.80 today morning. The stock was down 8.47% on the session.
- Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.52 today morning. The stock traded down 8.38% over the session.
- Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR) stock moved down 24.24% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.09 to open trading.
- CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA) shares set a new 52-week low of $36.02 today morning. The stock traded down 8.9% over the session.
- MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.49 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.28%.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $49.85 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.18% over the rest of the day.
- WPP (NYSE: WPP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.89 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.37% over the rest of the day.
- Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.28 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.82%.
- Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE: BR) shares moved down 3.06% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $91.21 to begin trading.
- Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) stock moved down 9.58% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.03 to open trading.
- NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares moved down 8.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.51 to begin trading.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) shares moved down 11.82% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $62.77 to begin trading.
- Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $29.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.99% on the day.
- Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $25.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.5% on the day.
- JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) shares were down 3.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $100.11.
- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) shares moved down 9.01% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $53.41 to begin trading.
- Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.89% over the rest of the day.
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $71.39 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.12% on the day.
- CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.35 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.85% for the day.
- Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) stock hit a yearly low of $6.72 this morning. The stock was down 11.01% for the day.
- Alleghany (NYSE: Y) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $548.31. Shares then traded down 11.22%.
- China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.87% over the rest of the day.
- Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) shares moved down 9.71% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $209.28 to begin trading.
- Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.92, and later moved down 5.39% over the session.
- Celanese (NYSE: CE) shares fell to $72.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.24%.
- BanColombia (NYSE: CIB) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.74 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.79%.
- AES (NYSE: AES) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.06. Shares then traded down 13.43%.
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares were down 12.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.81.
- Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $89.03. Shares then traded down 10.86%.
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.38 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.09% over the rest of the day.
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) stock hit $77.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.06% over the course of the day.
- FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $230.06 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.61% on the day.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares set a new yearly low of $26.00 this morning. The stock was down 11.53% on the session.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) shares moved down 12.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.75 to begin trading.
- Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.89% for the day.
- Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $102.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.34% on the session.
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) shares were down 14.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.67.
- Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.82 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 16.92%.
- Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) stock set a new 52-week low of $58.54 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.58%.
- VEREIT (NYSE: VER) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.73, and later moved down 14.96% over the session.
- Tenaris (NYSE: TS) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.18 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.29%.
- NiSource (NYSE: NI) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.42 today morning. The stock traded down 8.06% over the session.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.51 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.91% on the day.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock set a new 52-week low of $38.60 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.21%.
- JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) stock set a new 52-week low of $83.61 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.03%.
- Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) shares fell to $45.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.3%.
- Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock hit a yearly low of $2.13 this morning. The stock was down 32.29% for the day.
- Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares hit a yearly low of $35.94 today morning. The stock was down 13.95% on the session.
- E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.8%.
- Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST) stock hit $10.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.99% over the course of the day.
- InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) stock hit $42.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.5% over the course of the day.
- Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) shares set a new 52-week low of $80.66 today morning. The stock traded down 9.55% over the session.
- Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) shares hit a yearly low of $16.26 today morning. The stock was down 8.46% on the session.
- Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares were down 12.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $67.95.
- Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.83, and later moved down 18.6% over the session.
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.75% on the session.
- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.72 today morning. The stock traded down 11.68% over the session.
- Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.66 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.81%.
- American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) stock hit a yearly low of $74.99 this morning. The stock was down 8.14% for the day.
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) shares moved down 6.91% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.31 to begin trading.
- Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares hit a yearly low of $61.26 today morning. The stock was down 4.02% on the session.
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.52% for the day.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) stock moved down 6.6% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $60.50 to open trading.
- Bausch Health Cos (NYSE: BHC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.96 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.98% for the day.
- Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) shares set a new yearly low of $52.21 this morning. The stock was down 6.32% on the session.
- PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $68.94, and later moved down 7.35% over the session.
- National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) stock moved down 8.36% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.40 to open trading.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) shares hit a yearly low of $14.26 today morning. The stock was down 5.91% on the session.
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) shares set a new yearly low of $20.90 this morning. The stock was down 15.37% on the session.
- Apache (NYSE: APA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.92 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.83% for the day.
- Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.44 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.97% for the day.
- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) stock moved down 7.17% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.63 to open trading.
- Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares were down 13.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $61.95.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares hit a yearly low of $8.00 today morning. The stock was down 15.31% on the session.
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) stock hit a yearly low of $14.21 this morning. The stock was down 2.98% for the day.
- Textron (NYSE: TXT) stock hit $27.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.44% over the course of the day.
- Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) shares hit a yearly low of $7.49 today morning. The stock was down 9.19% on the session.
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares moved down 20.05% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.61 to begin trading.
- Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) shares hit a yearly low of $4.71 today morning. The stock was down 12.67% on the session.
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) shares fell to $116.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.79%.
- Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE: AVAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.93 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.66%.
- Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) shares hit a yearly low of $121.09 today morning. The stock was down 7.29% on the session.
- Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $76.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.81% for the day.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock hit a yearly low of $20.41 this morning. The stock was down 8.59% for the day.
- Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) shares fell to $14.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.36%.
- Lennox International (NYSE: LII) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $217.66 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.54% on the day.
- Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.10. Shares then traded down 17.6%.
- Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE: SBS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.99 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.18% on the session.
- Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares set a new yearly low of $43.45 this morning. The stock was down 9.45% on the session.
- Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) shares moved down 5.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.28 to begin trading.
- Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.73 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 24.22% on the day.
- US Foods Hldg (NYSE: USFD) shares were down 20.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.80.
- Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) stock hit $106.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.79% over the course of the day.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $23.21, and later moved down 23.26% over the session.
- Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $59.65, and later moved down 9.11% over the session.
- Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.04. Shares then traded down 10.25%.
- Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $103.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.36% on the session.
- UGI (NYSE: UGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.44 today morning. The stock traded down 9.02% over the session.
- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) stock set a new 52-week low of $55.42 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.71%.
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $52.75, and later moved down 12.86% over the session.
- Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) stock hit $9.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.06% over the course of the day.
- Under Armour (NYSE: UA) stock hit a yearly low of $10.62 this morning. The stock was down 9.14% for the day.
- WestRock (NYSE: WRK) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.21 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.38%.
- Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $79.11 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.04% over the rest of the day.
- Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) stock hit a yearly low of $146.62 this morning. The stock was down 7.72% for the day.
- Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) shares hit a yearly low of $5.59 today morning. The stock was down 15.81% on the session.
- Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) shares set a new yearly low of $91.13 this morning. The stock was down 11.42% on the session.
- Genpact (NYSE: G) stock hit a yearly low of $32.70 this morning. The stock was down 7.18% for the day.
- Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $124.57 today morning. The stock traded down 8.35% over the session.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $143.07. Shares then traded down 6.1%.
- Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $187.64 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.86% for the day.
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) stock hit a yearly low of $43.19 this morning. The stock was down 16.66% for the day.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) stock hit a yearly low of $16.86 this morning. The stock was down 9.52% for the day.
- Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.04 today morning. The stock traded down 8.9% over the session.
- NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $27.94. Shares then traded down 10.91%.
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shares were down 2.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $56.00.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) shares set a new yearly low of $45.06 this morning. The stock was down 6.27% on the session.
- Aegon (NYSE: AEG) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25 today morning. The stock traded down 16.8% over the session.
- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.0% on the session.
- WEX (NYSE: WEX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $122.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.44% on the session.
- Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares moved down 4.6% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $89.25 to begin trading.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $101.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $171.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.82% on the session.
- Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares hit a yearly low of $102.74 today morning. The stock was down 7.94% on the session.
- STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) stock set a new 52-week low of $26.16 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.55%.
- Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares set a new yearly low of $5.60 this morning. The stock was down 5.16% on the session.
- CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) shares moved down 11.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.09 to begin trading.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) stock hit a yearly low of $11.47 this morning. The stock was down 28.65% for the day.
- Snap-on (NYSE: SNA) stock hit a yearly low of $122.07 this morning. The stock was down 6.97% for the day.
- Voya Finl (NYSE: VOYA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.39 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.02% over the rest of the day.
- CAE (NYSE: CAE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.83 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.11% on the day.
- Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) shares fell to $15.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.17%.
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) shares set a new yearly low of $382.31 this morning. The stock was down 7.29% on the session.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares were down 10.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.79.
- Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) shares set a new yearly low of $42.97 this morning. The stock was down 10.43% on the session.
- Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) shares set a new yearly low of $111.11 this morning. The stock was down 11.34% on the session.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) stock hit $82.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.02% over the course of the day.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock hit a yearly low of $127.26 this morning. The stock was down 7.52% for the day.
- Athene Holding (NYSE: ATH) shares fell to $28.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.3%.
- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) shares hit a yearly low of $19.05 today morning. The stock was down 8.28% on the session.
- Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $36.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.12% for the day.
- Toro (NYSE: TTC) stock hit $59.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.46% over the course of the day.
- Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) stock hit a yearly low of $89.28 this morning. The stock was down 10.88% for the day.
- OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $31.99, and later moved down 9.29% over the session.
- Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.78 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.58% on the session.
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.59% on the session.
- Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) shares set a new yearly low of $6.72 this morning. The stock was down 13.45% on the session.
- Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares fell to $123.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.03%.
- Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) stock hit a yearly low of $27.83 this morning. The stock was down 8.11% for the day.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) stock hit a new 52-week low of $133.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.99% on the session.
- Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) shares fell to $13.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.09%.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares fell to $34.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.12%.
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) stock hit a yearly low of $33.68 this morning. The stock was down 7.02% for the day.
- Comerica (NYSE: CMA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $34.52 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.41% for the day.
- Bunge (NYSE: BG) stock hit $37.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.5% over the course of the day.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares set a new 52-week low of $101.09 today morning. The stock traded down 9.61% over the session.
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.90 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.79% for the day.
- Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) stock hit a yearly low of $85.31 this morning. The stock was down 6.84% for the day.
- LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $53.61 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.78% over the rest of the day.
- AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) shares were down 7.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $93.53.
- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) shares hit a yearly low of $56.67 today morning. The stock was down 9.29% on the session.
- Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) stock hit a yearly low of $105.18 this morning. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.
- Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $283.08, and later moved down 9.53% over the session.
- Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) shares were down 10.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.20.
- HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $20.37. Shares then traded down 11.96%.
- Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) stock hit $21.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.06% over the course of the day.
- National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) shares set a new yearly low of $9.67 this morning. The stock was down 5.63% on the session.
- Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares fell to $21.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.69%.
- News (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.69 today morning. The stock traded down 7.25% over the session.
- News (NASDAQ: NWS) stock moved down 7.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.38 to open trading.
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.29 on Thursday morning, later moving down 13.16% over the rest of the day.
- Vedanta (NYSE: VEDL) shares hit a yearly low of $4.44 today morning. The stock was down 12.66% on the session.
- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares fell to $84.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.78%.
- Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $193.76. Shares then traded down 6.31%.
- Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) shares were down 3.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.66.
- Coty (NYSE: COTY) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.90 today morning. The stock traded down 14.67% over the session.
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares fell to $56.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.05%.
- Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) stock moved down 7.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $96.85 to open trading.
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) shares moved down 7.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $118.14 to begin trading.
- AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares were down 18.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $36.00.
- Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.08 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.72% on the day.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $82.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) shares moved down 9.57% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.68 to begin trading.
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares set a new 52-week low of $103.07 today morning. The stock traded down 2.26% over the session.
- Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE: AXTA) stock hit a yearly low of $18.96 this morning. The stock was down 15.48% for the day.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $37.49, and later moved down 8.26% over the session.
- Lear (NYSE: LEA) stock set a new 52-week low of $90.61 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.5%.
- Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $117.97. Shares then traded down 5.58%.
- Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares set a new yearly low of $10.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.49% on the session.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) stock set a new 52-week low of $92.87 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.29%.
- Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.18 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.49% over the rest of the day.
- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares fell to $8.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.93%.
- Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) stock moved down 6.05% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $137.02 to open trading.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) shares were down 7.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $41.01.
- TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) stock hit $7.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.92% over the course of the day.
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) shares set a new yearly low of $12.10 this morning. The stock was down 12.66% on the session.
- Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) shares hit a yearly low of $10.17 today morning. The stock was down 13.79% on the session.
- BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) shares set a new yearly low of $24.91 this morning. The stock was down 10.27% on the session.
- Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.41 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.78% over the rest of the day.
- Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) stock moved down 9.2% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.21 to open trading.
- HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) shares set a new yearly low of $30.84 this morning. The stock was down 8.94% on the session.
- Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) shares fell to $16.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.49%.
- Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $59.73, and later moved down 9.51% over the session.
- New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.77 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 18.97%.
- Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) shares were down 12.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.64.
- Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $73.92 on Thursday morning, later moving down 15.03% over the rest of the day.
- PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) shares set a new 52-week low of $82.97 today morning. The stock traded down 9.6% over the session.
- A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) stock set a new 52-week low of $38.05 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.73%.
- Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock hit $24.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.56% over the course of the day.
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $75.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.12% for the day.
- The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) shares hit a yearly low of $81.53 today morning. The stock was down 9.53% on the session.
- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) stock hit $18.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.37% over the course of the day.
- Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares set a new yearly low of $7.76 this morning. The stock was down 8.99% on the session.
- Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) stock hit $40.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.78% over the course of the day.
- Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) shares fell to $45.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.73%.
- Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) stock moved down 5.82% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.97 to open trading.
- Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) shares moved down 20.08% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $84.77 to begin trading.
- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.65 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.49%.
- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.57 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.75% over the rest of the day.
- Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 19.89%.
- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) stock moved down 14.24% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.75 to open trading.
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) shares hit a yearly low of $54.77 today morning. The stock was down 8.09% on the session.
- Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) shares hit a yearly low of $48.50 today morning. The stock was down 5.72% on the session.
- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $15.08, and later moved down 9.87% over the session.
- SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) shares set a new yearly low of $62.91 this morning. The stock was down 11.02% on the session.
- Cemex (NYSE: CX) stock moved down 13.27% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.42 to open trading.
- Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares moved down 25.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.34 to begin trading.
- People's United Finl (NASDAQ: PBCT) stock hit $11.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.93% over the course of the day.
- BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $45.72 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.94% on the day.
- IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares fell to $34.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.98%.
- Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.86 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.44% for the day.
- Wayfair (NYSE: W) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $41.81, and later moved down 11.58% over the session.
- American Campus (NYSE: ACC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $35.48 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.25% on the day.
- Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.62 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.6% on the day.
- MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.31, and later moved down 11.04% over the session.
- ITT (NYSE: ITT) stock hit a yearly low of $43.19 this morning. The stock was down 9.41% for the day.
- Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $72.95 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.93% on the day.
- Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) stock moved down 12.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.74 to open trading.
- SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) stock hit a yearly low of $15.87 this morning. The stock was down 4.72% for the day.
- National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) shares hit a yearly low of $31.78 today morning. The stock was down 9.33% on the session.
- Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $55.87 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.68% for the day.
- Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.03% on the session.
- Southeast Airport Group (NYSE: ASR) shares set a new 52-week low of $137.00 today morning. The stock traded down 14.83% over the session.
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) shares set a new yearly low of $29.06 this morning. The stock was down 10.75% on the session.
- Synovus Finl (NYSE: SNV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.72 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.84% over the rest of the day.
- Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) shares fell to $19.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.41%.
- FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) stock moved down 8.08% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.71 to open trading.
- Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $40.53 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.28% for the day.
- Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) shares were down 3.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.44.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.82 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.23%.
- Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.58 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.78%.
- Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) stock hit $87.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.3% over the course of the day.
- Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares fell to $6.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.49%.
- East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) stock moved down 9.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.53 to open trading.
- Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) shares fell to $28.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.9%.
- Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.68 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.56% for the day.
- EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $39.33 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 21.9% on the day.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares fell to $11.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.82%.
- CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) shares set a new yearly low of $37.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.37% on the session.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) shares fell to $50.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.42%.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $35.10. Shares then traded down 13.22%.
- Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares were down 11.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.55.
- Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.14 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.55% over the rest of the day.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.48% on the day.
- Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares moved down 11.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $49.78 to begin trading.
- Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) shares were down 6.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $64.84.
- JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) shares moved down 10.47% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.70 to begin trading.
- Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) stock hit a yearly low of $30.39 this morning. The stock was down 8.05% for the day.
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.86 today morning. The stock traded down 10.51% over the session.
- Grupo Televisa (NYSE: TV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.96 on Thursday morning, later moving down 15.35% over the rest of the day.
- Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) stock set a new 52-week low of $75.57 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.98%.
- PVH (NYSE: PVH) shares set a new yearly low of $51.99 this morning. The stock was down 14.91% on the session.
- Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.98% on the session.
- Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE: TPL) stock moved down 14.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $407.24 to open trading.
- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) shares moved down 7.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $64.34 to begin trading.
- Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares moved down 13.32% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.04 to begin trading.
- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.93% on the session.
- Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) stock set a new 52-week low of $86.26 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.72%.
- EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $99.03, and later moved down 13.12% over the session.
- MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $94.56 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.55% over the rest of the day.
- Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) shares moved down 11.14% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.98 to begin trading.
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) shares fell to $45.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.37%.
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares were down 10.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.70.
- First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.63% on the session.
- Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $35.96 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
- Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) shares hit a yearly low of $37.89 today morning. The stock was down 12.43% on the session.
- Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.17% for the day.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares hit a yearly low of $30.07 today morning. The stock was down 13.36% on the session.
- Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.67% on the session.
- Braskem (NYSE: BAK) shares set a new yearly low of $7.43 this morning. The stock was down 23.94% on the session.
- First Horizon National (NYSE: FHN) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.83 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.16%.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.60 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.43%.
- Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) stock set a new 52-week low of $96.96 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.18%.
- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) stock set a new 52-week low of $44.33 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.38%.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) stock hit a yearly low of $21.00 this morning. The stock was down 13.12% for the day.
- Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $67.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.66% on the session.
- Polaris (NYSE: PII) shares hit a yearly low of $67.17 today morning. The stock was down 11.57% on the session.
- Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.33 today morning. The stock traded down 13.74% over the session.
- Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) shares fell to $65.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.21%.
- Crane (NYSE: CR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $51.35. Shares then traded down 12.08%.
- New York Community (NYSE: NYCB) stock moved down 8.04% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.29 to open trading.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $78.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.77% on the session.
- Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) shares hit a yearly low of $32.55 today morning. The stock was down 14.04% on the session.
- Brunswick (NYSE: BC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.95 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.39% on the day.
- ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) shares set a new yearly low of $74.80 this morning. The stock was down 10.35% on the session.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares set a new yearly low of $66.83 this morning. The stock was down 9.71% on the session.
- Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $53.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.13% over the rest of the day.
- Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $57.78 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.05% on the day.
- NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) shares were down 6.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $376.59.
- BRF (NYSE: BRFS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.32. Shares then traded down 13.2%.
- JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) stock hit a yearly low of $48.21 this morning. The stock was down 5.05% for the day.
- Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.71% on the session.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 13.49% over the rest of the day.
- Air Lease (NYSE: AL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 14.13% for the day.
- ADT (NYSE: ADT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.23 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.53% on the session.
- ServiceMaster Global (NYSE: SERV) shares hit a yearly low of $30.07 today morning. The stock was down 4.74% on the session.
- Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) shares reached a new 52-week low of $44.45 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.75% over the rest of the day.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.56% on the session.
- KT (NYSE: KT) shares hit a yearly low of $8.94 today morning. The stock was down 6.5% on the session.
- Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 16.02% for the day.
- Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) shares moved down 8.6% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.62 to begin trading.
- MGIC Investment (NYSE: MTG) shares fell to $9.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.17%.
- Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.45% on the session.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) stock hit a yearly low of $35.65 this morning. The stock was down 12.15% for the day.
- First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.66, and later moved down 12.14% over the session.
- Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) shares set a new yearly low of $2.73 this morning. The stock was down 3.82% on the session.
- Unum (NYSE: UNM) stock hit a yearly low of $15.80 this morning. The stock was down 13.27% for the day.
- Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) shares fell to $43.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.17%.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $44.28 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.77% on the day.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) shares set a new 52-week low of $333.47 today morning. The stock traded down 6.97% over the session.
- Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.77 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.86%.
- Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.16 today morning. The stock traded down 6.93% over the session.
- Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.36 today morning. The stock traded down 7.06% over the session.
- Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE: RHP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.07% on the session.
- Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE: SRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.73% on the session.
- Carter's (NYSE: CRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $76.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.83% on the day.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares hit a yearly low of $14.30 today morning. The stock was down 9.65% on the session.
- Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) stock moved down 23.59% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.21 to open trading.
- Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) shares were down 8.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.97.
- Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) shares were down 15.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.93.
- Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $51.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.59% for the day.
- Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares hit a yearly low of $31.90 today morning. The stock was down 15.83% on the session.
- Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $79.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.53% on the session.
- PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $125.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.23% on the session.
- Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) shares moved down 7.4% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $62.16 to begin trading.
- Maximus (NYSE: MMS) shares set a new yearly low of $57.13 this morning. The stock was down 9.83% on the session.
- Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $49.08 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.03% over the rest of the day.
- Primerica (NYSE: PRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $89.66 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.54% on the day.
- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) shares hit a yearly low of $52.93 today morning. The stock was down 9.29% on the session.
- YPF (NYSE: YPF) shares moved down 16.27% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.01 to begin trading.
- Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) stock hit $20.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.81% over the course of the day.
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.15 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.42% on the day.
- Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) stock hit a yearly low of $18.29 this morning. The stock was down 9.93% for the day.
- Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) shares were down 10.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $65.70.
- Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.22 today morning. The stock traded down 10.36% over the session.
- Seaboard (AMEX: SEB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2,958.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.69% over the rest of the day.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $17.49, and later moved down 19.12% over the session.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) stock moved down 19.84% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.44 to open trading.
- CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) stock hit a yearly low of $21.61 this morning. The stock was down 13.94% for the day.
- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares moved down 10.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.65 to begin trading.
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares hit a yearly low of $56.50 today morning. The stock was down 9.72% on the session.
- Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) shares set a new yearly low of $12.15 this morning. The stock was down 20.99% on the session.
- Kirby (NYSE: KEX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $42.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 14.65% for the day.
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) shares hit a yearly low of $10.94 today morning. The stock was down 25.69% on the session.
- SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.29%.
- DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.76 today morning. The stock traded down 13.9% over the session.
- Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $90.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.4% on the session.
- Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.51 today morning. The stock traded down 14.25% over the session.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) shares set a new 52-week low of $49.56 today morning. The stock traded down 5.33% over the session.
- EMCOR Gr (NYSE: EME) shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.10 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.54% over the rest of the day.
- ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) shares hit a yearly low of $64.59 today morning. The stock was down 10.55% on the session.
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $135.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.25% on the day.
- Spire (NYSE: SR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $67.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.13% on the session.
- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) stock hit $9.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.81% over the course of the day.
- Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) shares fell to $26.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.41%.
- Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 13.46% for the day.
- Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) stock hit a yearly low of $133.63 this morning. The stock was down 8.66% for the day.
- J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares fell to $77.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.13%.
- Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) shares hit a yearly low of $36.30 today morning. The stock was down 6.55% on the session.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $59.87 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.07% on the day.
- Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) shares fell to $17.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.27%.
- nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.85% on the session.
- PLDT (NYSE: PHI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.48. Shares then traded down 7.48%.
- RLI (NYSE: RLI) shares set a new 52-week low of $68.73 today morning. The stock traded down 12.01% over the session.
- Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) shares moved down 19.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.99 to begin trading.
- Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.56 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.22%.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares fell to $43.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.54%.
- Colfax (NYSE: CFX) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.94 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 13.18%.
- Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD) shares hit a yearly low of $12.54 today morning. The stock was down 13.13% on the session.
- Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 13.23% for the day.
- Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE: SWX) shares fell to $57.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.19%.
- Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.23% on the session.
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) shares fell to $52.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.88%.
- FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $82.95, and later moved down 8.46% over the session.
- Macy's (NYSE: M) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.29, and later moved down 17.14% over the session.
- Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) shares moved down 10.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $91.17 to begin trading.
- LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Thursday morning, later moving down 17.08% over the rest of the day.
- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.79 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.61% on the day.
- NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) stock hit $46.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.52% over the course of the day.
- Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.81 on Thursday morning, later moving down 13.14% over the rest of the day.
- LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) shares fell to $4.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.07%.
- Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) stock set a new 52-week low of $71.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.97%.
- CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.40 today morning. The stock traded down 6.7% over the session.
- Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) shares moved down 9.09% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.50 to begin trading.
- Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) stock moved down 2.22% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.14 to open trading.
- Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.99, and later moved down 16.91% over the session.
- CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares hit a yearly low of $78.45 today morning. The stock was down 3.32% on the session.
- BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares hit a yearly low of $26.18 today morning. The stock was down 9.17% on the session.
- Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.83% for the day.
- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) stock moved down 7.44% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.00 to open trading.
- Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.79 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.42%.
- Timken (NYSE: TKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.97 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.37% on the session.
- Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) shares hit a yearly low of $16.75 today morning. The stock was down 15.05% on the session.
- Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) stock hit $15.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.29% over the course of the day.
- Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) shares were down 10.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.28.
- Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) stock hit a yearly low of $44.88 this morning. The stock was down 10.61% for the day.
- New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.38 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.84% on the day.
- Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.08 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.65%.
- Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) shares were down 7.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $46.61.
- Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) shares moved down 11.74% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $48.35 to begin trading.
- Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.2% on the session.
- Brink's (NYSE: BCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $60.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.37% for the day.
- United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.00. Shares then traded down 10.53%.
- HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) shares moved down 9.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.40 to begin trading.
- New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $41.77. Shares then traded down 10.3%.
- Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBCI) shares hit a yearly low of $29.13 today morning. The stock was down 10.61% on the session.
- CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $98.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.57% on the session.
- Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) stock hit a yearly low of $21.75 this morning. The stock was down 25.39% for the day.
- EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $30.08. Shares then traded down 5.38%.
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.05 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.68% over the rest of the day.
- Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.91 today morning. The stock traded down 6.34% over the session.
- NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) shares fell to $65.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.62%.
- Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) stock hit $41.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.43% over the course of the day.
- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) shares set a new yearly low of $57.30 this morning. The stock was down 8.29% on the session.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) shares fell to $153.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.26%.
- Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $57.16 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.8% over the rest of the day.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $35.23 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.33% on the day.
- Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) shares hit a yearly low of $34.20 today morning. The stock was down 9.7% on the session.
- DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE: DNP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.24 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.25% for the day.
- Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $59.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.7% for the day.
- Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.18% on the session.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) stock hit $12.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.96% over the course of the day.
- W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) stock hit a yearly low of $43.78 this morning. The stock was down 5.71% for the day.
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.83 today morning. The stock traded down 17.85% over the session.
- Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) stock set a new 52-week low of $70.28 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.77%.
- National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $68.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.96% over the rest of the day.
- MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.52 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 15.64%.
- Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) stock hit $6.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.18% over the course of the day.
- PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.04 today morning. The stock traded down 8.99% over the session.
- ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) shares set a new yearly low of $36.82 this morning. The stock was down 11.94% on the session.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.19 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.01%.
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares set a new yearly low of $35.24 this morning. The stock was down 7.43% on the session.
- Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) shares set a new yearly low of $8.21 this morning. The stock was down 14.83% on the session.
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $43.39 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.14% on the day.
- Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $16.51, and later moved down 7.82% over the session.
- Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.76 today morning. The stock traded down 6.74% over the session.
- PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) shares set a new yearly low of $23.19 this morning. The stock was down 13.8% on the session.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.67 today morning. The stock traded down 12.08% over the session.
- Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) shares moved down 16.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.72 to begin trading.
- KBR (NYSE: KBR) shares were down 9.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.11.
- FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) stock moved down 8.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.22 to open trading.
- Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.41 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.8% for the day.
- Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) shares fell to $97.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.12%.
- FirstCash (NASDAQ: FCFS) shares were down 2.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $74.49.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares moved down 6.93% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.32 to begin trading.
- Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) stock moved down 11.46% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.00 to open trading.
- World Wrestling Enter (NYSE: WWE) shares hit a yearly low of $35.52 today morning. The stock was down 11.24% on the session.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares set a new 52-week low of $54.66 today morning. The stock traded down 13.58% over the session.
- LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) stock set a new 52-week low of $226.59 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.03%.
- Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.68 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.62% on the day.
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) stock hit $5.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.16% over the course of the day.
- John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT) shares hit a yearly low of $69.45 today morning. The stock was down 9.21% on the session.
- BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) stock moved down 8.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.76 to open trading.
- MFA Finl (NYSE: MFA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.23 this morning. The stock was down 11.67% on the session.
- Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $32.80, and later moved down 7.28% over the session.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
- Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.74 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.86% over the rest of the day.
- Empire State Realty OP (ARCA: ESBA) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.81 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 13.42%.
- Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) stock hit $26.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.11% over the course of the day.
- Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $82.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.76% on the day.
- Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) stock hit $21.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.59% over the course of the day.
- Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) shares fell to $19.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.12%.
- VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.53% for the day.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares set a new yearly low of $16.72 this morning. The stock was down 18.98% on the session.
- FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.95 today morning. The stock traded down 8.23% over the session.
- Insperity (NYSE: NSP) shares set a new yearly low of $53.15 this morning. The stock was down 9.8% on the session.
- Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) stock hit a yearly low of $1.36 this morning. The stock was down 19.27% for the day.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares hit a yearly low of $20.25 today morning. The stock was down 11.36% on the session.
- Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) shares moved down 5.34% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.50 to begin trading.
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares fell to $47.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.51%.
- Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) stock hit $11.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.53% over the course of the day.
- Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $108.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.56% on the day.
- Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.96 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.83% on the day.
- Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.55 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.65% over the rest of the day.
- Azul (NYSE: AZUL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.84 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 22.64% on the day.
- LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) stock hit a yearly low of $59.08 this morning. The stock was down 14.19% for the day.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) stock moved down 8.86% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.65 to open trading.
- Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) shares moved down 16.28% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.98 to begin trading.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) stock moved down 8.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.91 to open trading.
- Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.14 on Thursday morning, later moving down 17.29% over the rest of the day.
- Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) stock hit a yearly low of $70.01 this morning. The stock was down 6.38% for the day.
- Corporate Office Props (NYSE: OFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $22.78, and later moved down 10.53% over the session.
- Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $30.54 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.8% for the day.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) stock hit a yearly low of $16.84 this morning. The stock was down 14.26% for the day.
- Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) shares hit a yearly low of $17.38 today morning. The stock was down 9.19% on the session.
- Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) shares were down 19.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.88.
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.56, and later moved down 9.85% over the session.
- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) shares set a new yearly low of $11.50 this morning. The stock was down 9.27% on the session.
- WNS (Holdings) (NYSE: WNS) shares hit a yearly low of $50.31 today morning. The stock was down 8.54% on the session.
- F N B (NYSE: FNB) shares moved down 11.68% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.75 to begin trading.
- United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) stock hit a yearly low of $13.52 this morning. The stock was down 5.44% for the day.
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares set a new yearly low of $11.39 this morning. The stock was down 9.83% on the session.
- PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE: PCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $20.41, and later moved down 11.16% over the session.
- NCR (NYSE: NCR) shares moved down 14.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.87 to begin trading.
- Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares moved down 9.31% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.98 to begin trading.
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $24.36. Shares then traded down 7.75%.
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $14.67, and later moved down 17.72% over the session.
- Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $40.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.25% for the day.
- Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) shares set a new yearly low of $66.85 this morning. The stock was down 11.64% on the session.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares were down 12.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.04.
- Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) shares hit a yearly low of $9.36 today morning. The stock was down 8.17% on the session.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.05 today morning. The stock traded down 11.05% over the session.
- Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $29.66, and later moved down 5.74% over the session.
- Home BancShares (NASDAQ: HOMB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.3% on the day.
- Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.94 today morning. The stock traded down 6.72% over the session.
- IBERIABANK (NASDAQ: IBKC) shares hit a yearly low of $38.47 today morning. The stock was down 11.69% on the session.
- White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $861.19 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.96% for the day.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.81 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.81%.
- J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) shares fell to $139.14 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.37%.
- Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.99, and later moved down 8.49% over the session.
- First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.44 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.61% over the rest of the day.
- Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $62.30, and later moved down 2.71% over the session.
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.50, and later moved down 16.76% over the session.
- Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) stock moved down 15.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.67 to open trading.
- Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILAK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.16% for the day.
- Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $35.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.52% for the day.
- II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.71 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.73% on the day.
- Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $95.95 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.02% for the day.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) shares were down 10.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.62.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) shares moved down 24.99% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.54 to begin trading.
- Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILA) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.42 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.94%.
- Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.67, and later moved down 12.72% over the session.
- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) stock hit $12.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.5% over the course of the day.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares moved down 9.48% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.68 to begin trading.
- Cantel Medical (NYSE: CMD) stock set a new 52-week low of $47.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.3%.
- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares fell to $46.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.95%.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.30 today morning. The stock traded down 16.2% over the session.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares fell to $16.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 19.06%.
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 21.11%.
- Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.61 today morning. The stock traded down 4.54% over the session.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares moved down 6.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.50 to begin trading.
- Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) stock hit $13.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.06% over the course of the day.
- Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.71. Shares then traded down 14.93%.
- TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.65. Shares then traded down 14.26%.
- Graham Hldgs (NYSE: GHC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $431.69. Shares then traded down 7.59%.
- Quaker Chemical (NYSE: KWR) stock hit $134.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.34% over the course of the day.
- Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) shares hit a yearly low of $16.86 today morning. The stock was down 12.42% on the session.
- GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) stock hit $6.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.21% over the course of the day.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock moved down 14.17% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.00 to open trading.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $30.60, and later moved down 13.54% over the session.
- Conmed (NYSE: CNMD) shares hit a yearly low of $73.50 today morning. The stock was down 8.43% on the session.
- Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.78 today morning. The stock traded down 12.47% over the session.
- Macerich (NYSE: MAC) stock hit $13.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.08% over the course of the day.
- Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) shares hit a yearly low of $14.70 today morning. The stock was down 5.16% on the session.
- Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) shares moved down 20.59% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.06 to begin trading.
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) shares fell to $16.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.8%.
- AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $40.48 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.95% on the day.
- CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares moved down 18.05% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.31 to begin trading.
- UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $43.37, and later moved down 9.62% over the session.
- Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) stock moved down 12.5% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.52 to open trading.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares moved down 9.84% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.45 to begin trading.
- Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.69 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.01% on the day.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) stock hit a yearly low of $43.63 this morning. The stock was down 13.98% for the day.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares moved down 21.09% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.21 to begin trading.
- Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE: ARI) shares hit a yearly low of $12.34 today morning. The stock was down 13.84% on the session.
- Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) shares were down 5.91% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.00.
- BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $23.47, and later moved down 8.5% over the session.
- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) stock moved down 21.96% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.99 to open trading.
- SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) shares fell to $33.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.02%.
- Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) shares set a new yearly low of $74.01 this morning. The stock was down 8.09% on the session.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares set a new 52-week low of $36.37 today morning. The stock traded down 13.81% over the session.
- United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.72 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.27% on the session.
- Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $115.78 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.97% over the rest of the day.
- Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.25% over the rest of the day.
- Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.27% over the rest of the day.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares were down 14.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.33.
- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) stock set a new 52-week low of $65.32 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.89%.
- American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) stock hit $33.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.24% over the course of the day.
- Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) stock moved down 6.36% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.28 to open trading.
- Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) stock hit a yearly low of $34.84 this morning. The stock was down 9.08% for the day.
- Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $24.83 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.63% on the day.
- LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) stock hit a yearly low of $27.11 this morning. The stock was down 6.08% for the day.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) stock hit a yearly low of $16.28 this morning. The stock was down 11.7% for the day.
- Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) shares moved down 7.09% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.25 to begin trading.
- Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $20.60, and later moved down 7.19% over the session.
- PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) shares were down 17.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.82.
- GATX (NYSE: GATX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $54.53. Shares then traded down 8.95%.
- RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.69, and later moved down 17.73% over the session.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 18.68% for the day.
- Fluor (NYSE: FLR) shares moved down 9.42% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.15 to begin trading.
- American National Ins (NASDAQ: ANAT) shares were down 7.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $80.59.
- Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $24.56. Shares then traded down 9.05%.
- Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) shares hit a yearly low of $13.18 today morning. The stock was down 10.19% on the session.
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) stock hit $30.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.29% over the course of the day.
- Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.77 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.46% for the day.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares set a new yearly low of $21.85 this morning. The stock was down 16.11% on the session.
- Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.89 today morning. The stock traded down 8.41% over the session.
- CNO Finl Gr (NYSE: CNO) shares hit a yearly low of $12.61 today morning. The stock was down 13.3% on the session.
- Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) shares set a new yearly low of $14.73 this morning. The stock was down 10.6% on the session.
- Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares were down 7.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.83.
- CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.33 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.07% over the rest of the day.
- Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.21. Shares then traded down 9.54%.
- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) shares set a new yearly low of $18.27 this morning. The stock was down 12.67% on the session.
- Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares hit a yearly low of $8.26 today morning. The stock was down 11.26% on the session.
- Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.16% on the session.
- Pros Holdings (NYSE: PRO) shares fell to $33.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.71%.
- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.4% on the session.
- PolyOne (NYSE: POL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.2% on the session.
- South State (NASDAQ: SSB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $52.94. Shares then traded down 8.38%.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares moved down 10.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.35 to begin trading.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares moved down 6.73% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.40 to begin trading.
- Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $38.12, and later moved down 7.1% over the session.
- Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $44.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.62% for the day.
- Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.29 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.14% on the day.
- Box (NYSE: BOX) stock hit $11.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.89% over the course of the day.
- CenterState Bank (NASDAQ: CSFL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.64 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.3% over the rest of the day.
- Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.10 today morning. The stock traded down 15.13% over the session.
- Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) stock hit a yearly low of $33.84 this morning. The stock was down 6.05% for the day.
- South Jersey Indus (NYSE: SJI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.50 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.23% on the day.
- Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.04 today morning. The stock traded down 10.56% over the session.
- SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.69. Shares then traded down 7.29%.
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.09 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.32%.
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) shares set a new yearly low of $27.09 this morning. The stock was down 19.69% on the session.
- MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $62.13 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.13% on the day.
- Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.45 today morning. The stock traded down 12.46% over the session.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.82 today morning. The stock traded down 5.92% over the session.
- Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares set a new yearly low of $24.34 this morning. The stock was down 13.41% on the session.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stock hit $9.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.82% over the course of the day.
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 21.07%.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.55, and later moved down 5.41% over the session.
- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.23, and later moved down 19.78% over the session.
- Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ: FOXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $50.13 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.7%.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.34% on the session.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) stock hit $2.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.91% over the course of the day.
- Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.31% on the session.
- Chemours (NYSE: CC) shares moved down 14.03% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.85 to begin trading.
- Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.45% on the day.
- Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.78% for the day.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ: CAR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.41% on the session.
- Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.56% on the session.
- Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.01% for the day.
- Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.27 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.17%.
- Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.11 on Thursday morning, later moving down 16.48% over the rest of the day.
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) shares set a new yearly low of $12.63 this morning. The stock was down 16.45% on the session.
- HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) stock hit a yearly low of $20.01 this morning. The stock was down 5.28% for the day.
- American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) shares fell to $18.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.44%.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) shares set a new yearly low of $13.25 this morning. The stock was down 13.27% on the session.
- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) shares fell to $11.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.14%.
- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) stock hit a yearly low of $12.52 this morning. The stock was down 11.35% for the day.
- Norbord (NYSE: OSB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $17.75. Shares then traded down 14.54%.
- Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) shares hit a yearly low of $25.72 today morning. The stock was down 8.57% on the session.
- Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.64% over the rest of the day.
- Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.27. Shares then traded down 9.74%.
- Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) stock moved down 12.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.24 to open trading.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ: COMM) shares set a new yearly low of $6.89 this morning. The stock was down 10.22% on the session.
- First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.65 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.22% over the rest of the day.
- MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.91 today morning. The stock traded down 12.59% over the session.
- Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.24 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.9% on the day.
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.03% on the session.
- Olin (NYSE: OLN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.83% on the day.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares fell to $9.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 25.95%.
- Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE: UTF) shares fell to $18.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.75%.
- PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.55 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.09% on the day.
- California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $44.08 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.94% for the day.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) shares set a new yearly low of $14.02 this morning. The stock was down 10.69% on the session.
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) stock moved down 4.56% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.50 to open trading.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $43.32. Shares then traded down 9.31%.
- Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) shares were down 12.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.51.
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) shares hit a yearly low of $55.58 today morning. The stock was down 8.07% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) stock moved down 13.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.30 to open trading.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.86. Shares then traded down 19.26%.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.60 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.3%.
- First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) shares were down 11.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.59.
- Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.65 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 20.36% on the day.
- Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) stock hit a yearly low of $28.71 this morning. The stock was down 13.52% for the day.
- Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) stock hit a yearly low of $5.51 this morning. The stock was down 11.44% for the day.
- Applied Industrial Tech (NYSE: AIT) shares were down 9.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $43.97.
- Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.90 today morning. The stock traded down 12.85% over the session.
- SINA (NASDAQ: SINA) shares were down 5.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.14.
- Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) shares set a new yearly low of $55.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.02% on the session.
- Cabot (NYSE: CBT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $26.83, and later moved down 11.0% over the session.
- Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) stock hit $3.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.26% over the course of the day.
- Yelp (NYSE: YELP) stock hit $21.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.49% over the course of the day.
- Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) shares hit a yearly low of $22.41 today morning. The stock was down 9.85% on the session.
- Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE: NWN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $60.23 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.22% on the session.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares moved down 4.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.10 to begin trading.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) stock hit a yearly low of $37.56 this morning. The stock was down 7.95% for the day.
- Belden (NYSE: BDC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $34.87, and later moved down 11.4% over the session.
- Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.17. Shares then traded down 14.92%.
- SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.84% on the session.
- Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) stock hit a yearly low of $14.20 this morning. The stock was down 9.26% for the day.
- Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) shares hit a yearly low of $15.67 today morning. The stock was down 4.97% on the session.
- International Bancshares (NASDAQ: IBOC) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.55 today morning. The stock traded down 8.05% over the session.
- First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ: FIBK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $25.60, and later moved down 6.89% over the session.
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $112.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.52% for the day.
- Dana (NYSE: DAN) shares set a new yearly low of $8.57 this morning. The stock was down 15.28% on the session.
- Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE: NUV) shares set a new yearly low of $9.58 this morning. The stock was down 6.0% on the session.
- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.19%.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Thursday morning, later moving down 16.45% over the rest of the day.
- National General Holdings (NASDAQ: NGHC) shares set a new yearly low of $16.11 this morning. The stock was down 7.62% on the session.
- ABM Indus (NYSE: ABM) shares set a new yearly low of $26.75 this morning. The stock was down 12.75% on the session.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares fell to $6.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.98%.
- Rogers (NYSE: ROG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $92.02 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.34% on the day.
- NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.17 today morning. The stock traded down 9.09% over the session.
- Intl Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.03% on the session.
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.40. Shares then traded down 11.82%.
- Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.38% for the day.
- Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.76% on the day.
- Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.71 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.01% on the day.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.12 today morning. The stock traded down 9.27% over the session.
- Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) shares fell to $19.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.05%.
- Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) stock hit a yearly low of $6.79 this morning. The stock was down 12.97% for the day.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.39% on the session.
- Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) shares were down 9.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $42.68.
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.98% on the session.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $36.49, and later moved down 7.02% over the session.
- Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) shares moved down 15.79% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.94 to begin trading.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares hit a yearly low of $17.50 today morning. The stock was down 5.26% on the session.
- Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.9% over the rest of the day.
- Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) shares set a new 52-week low of $67.33 today morning. The stock traded down 9.76% over the session.
- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.01% over the rest of the day.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.85. Shares then traded down 15.44%.
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $33.66. Shares then traded down 9.65%.
- Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) shares hit a yearly low of $47.02 today morning. The stock was down 5.85% on the session.
- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.39 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.92% over the rest of the day.
- Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.22 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.22%.
- TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.10 today morning. The stock traded down 14.03% over the session.
- EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) stock hit a yearly low of $20.70 this morning. The stock was down 10.05% for the day.
- Albany International (NYSE: AIN) shares moved down 8.96% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $52.71 to begin trading.
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.27% on the session.
- Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) stock moved down 9.8% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.99 to open trading.
- First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) shares were down 9.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.47.
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares fell to $12.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.05%.
- Cactus (NYSE: WHD) shares were down 3.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.87.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) stock hit $10.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.23% over the course of the day.
- Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.14, and later moved down 3.67% over the session.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPS) shares moved down 11.6% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.04 to begin trading.
- Cubic (NYSE: CUB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.47% on the session.
- Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.
- Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) shares set a new yearly low of $27.03 this morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.91% for the day.
- Ryder System (NYSE: R) stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.27% on the session.
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) shares fell to $4.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.21%.
- WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares were down 12.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.07.
- Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.33% on the session.
- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.32. Shares then traded down 15.06%.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) shares fell to $11.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.24%.
- Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.23 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 13.81%.
- PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.84%.
- Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE: GOL) shares moved down 33.58% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.28 to begin trading.
- DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE: DSL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $15.00, and later moved down 10.09% over the session.
- First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) shares set a new yearly low of $13.51 this morning. The stock was down 9.51% on the session.
- CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.81 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 15.42%.
- Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares were down 14.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $42.52.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $43.25 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.86% for the day.
- Domtar (NYSE: UFS) shares set a new yearly low of $21.18 this morning. The stock was down 12.61% on the session.
- Stepan (NYSE: SCL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $70.56. Shares then traded down 6.89%.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFBS) shares moved down 9.54% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.69 to begin trading.
- O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.17% for the day.
- Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) stock hit a yearly low of $18.67 this morning. The stock was down 12.39% for the day.
- Covanta Holding (NYSE: CVA) stock hit $10.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.85% over the course of the day.
- Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE: CMP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $39.59, and later moved down 12.22% over the session.
- Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.00, and later moved down 15.02% over the session.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $14.45, and later moved down 7.11% over the session.
- United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) stock hit $17.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.69% over the course of the day.
- Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) stock moved down 10.31% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.91 to open trading.
- Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.60 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.35% over the rest of the day.
- Mednax (NYSE: MD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.11% on the session.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.84 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.8% over the rest of the day.
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares were down 12.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.26.
- First Merchants (NASDAQ: FRME) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.84 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.71% over the rest of the day.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.86 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.62%.
- Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $26.41. Shares then traded down 8.53%.
- Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 31.08% over the rest of the day.
- Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) shares were down 8.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.55.
- AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE: AMK) stock hit $20.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.83% over the course of the day.
- GEO Gr (NYSE: GEO) shares were down 14.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.68.
- Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) shares hit a yearly low of $35.41 today morning. The stock was down 6.89% on the session.
- 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.89. Shares then traded down 16.64%.
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.04% on the session.
- CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.17 on Thursday morning, later moving down 17.01% over the rest of the day.
- Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) stock hit a yearly low of $24.41 this morning. The stock was down 16.72% for the day.
- Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.17 today morning. The stock traded down 5.57% over the session.
- NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.30 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.35%.
- Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) shares moved down 4.89% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.67 to begin trading.
- Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) shares hit a yearly low of $49.38 today morning. The stock was down 7.52% on the session.
- Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) stock hit $5.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.87% over the course of the day.
- Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) shares hit a yearly low of $35.28 today morning. The stock was down 13.32% on the session.
- Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.99 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.18% on the day.
- Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares moved down 5.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.19 to begin trading.
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.35 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.72% on the day.
- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) stock hit a yearly low of $49.73 this morning. The stock was down 6.34% for the day.
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) stock hit $50.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.1% over the course of the day.
- Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $30.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.19% for the day.
- Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.22% on the session.
- Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.38 today morning. The stock traded down 8.37% over the session.
- SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $25.83. Shares then traded down 19.87%.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) stock set a new 52-week low of $65.16 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.87%.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE: BDJ) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.78 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.28%.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.77% on the session.
- Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) shares fell to $17.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.26%.
- American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $64.70. Shares then traded down 13.98%.
- Reaves Utility Income (AMEX: UTG) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.16 today morning. The stock traded down 14.26% over the session.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) shares hit a yearly low of $42.31 today morning. The stock was down 10.32% on the session.
- Ladder Cap (NYSE: LADR) shares hit a yearly low of $12.25 today morning. The stock was down 15.25% on the session.
- Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) stock hit a yearly low of $47.77 this morning. The stock was down 7.66% for the day.
- Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) shares set a new 52-week low of $33.08 today morning. The stock traded down 8.49% over the session.
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) shares were down 8.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.84.
- OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $73.40. Shares then traded down 6.33%.
- Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) stock moved down 11.7% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.50 to open trading.
- Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.84 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.27%.
- Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.87. Shares then traded down 17.22%.
- Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) shares were down 6.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.52.
- Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.14 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.37%.
- PQ Group Holdings (NYSE: PQG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.95. Shares then traded down 10.75%.
- Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) stock hit a yearly low of $39.57 this morning. The stock was down 8.04% for the day.
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $33.41. Shares then traded down 7.2%.
- Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.77 today morning. The stock traded down 10.71% over the session.
- Knowles (NYSE: KN) stock moved down 6.17% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.17 to open trading.
- Greif (NYSE: GEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.74%.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) shares moved down 8.79% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.04 to begin trading.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.63. Shares then traded down 22.04%.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock moved down 12.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.47 to open trading.
- Heartland Financial (NASDAQ: HTLF) shares set a new yearly low of $31.03 this morning. The stock was down 10.46% on the session.
- Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.65. Shares then traded down 12.01%.
- Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.08 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.5% over the rest of the day.
- Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.39 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.98%.
- Terex (NYSE: TEX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.96 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.0% on the session.
- LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) shares moved down 13.3% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.42 to begin trading.
- Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.47 today morning. The stock traded down 9.51% over the session.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.96 today morning. The stock traded down 12.04% over the session.
- NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares were down 5.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.00.
- Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) stock hit $11.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.97% over the course of the day.
- WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $25.84, and later moved down 9.89% over the session.
- Yext (NYSE: YEXT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.65% over the rest of the day.
- Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ: HOPE) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.04 today morning. The stock traded down 9.54% over the session.
- Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.44. Shares then traded down 7.16%.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) shares set a new yearly low of $15.50 this morning. The stock was down 13.23% on the session.
- PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares set a new yearly low of $35.25 this morning. The stock was down 11.11% on the session.
- SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) shares hit a yearly low of $57.14 today morning. The stock was down 8.05% on the session.
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.84 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.19%.
- Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.28% on the session.
- Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.52% for the day.
- Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) stock hit a yearly low of $16.49 this morning. The stock was down 9.42% for the day.
- Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.24. Shares then traded down 5.95%.
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 18.8% for the day.
- Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: MINI) shares hit a yearly low of $26.45 today morning. The stock was down 10.81% on the session.
- Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.83 today morning. The stock traded down 8.38% over the session.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) shares moved down 6.14% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.85 to begin trading.
- Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) shares fell to $25.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.07%.
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares set a new yearly low of $6.39 this morning. The stock was down 13.12% on the session.
- PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE: PDI) stock hit a yearly low of $23.21 this morning. The stock was down 8.79% for the day.
- BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares moved down 9.62% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.01 to begin trading.
- Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.96% on the session.
- CorVel (NASDAQ: CRVL) stock moved down 3.35% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $60.92 to open trading.
- Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.07% over the rest of the day.
- Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE: BTT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.64. Shares then traded down 8.46%.
- Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.13 today morning. The stock traded down 9.59% over the session.
- BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.16% on the day.
- Kayne Anderson (NYSE: KYN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.83 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.2% on the session.
- BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) shares moved down 8.71% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.74 to begin trading.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) shares fell to $16.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.89%.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares hit a yearly low of $18.79 today morning. The stock was down 8.38% on the session.
- Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) shares hit a yearly low of $15.28 today morning. The stock was down 13.22% on the session.
- Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) stock hit a yearly low of $298.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.32% for the day.
- Office Props IT (NASDAQ: OPI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.44% on the session.
- CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $38.28. Shares then traded down 6.93%.
- Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) stock hit a yearly low of $8.09 this morning. The stock was down 22.62% for the day.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.87 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.07% on the session.
- Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock hit $0.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 16.25% over the course of the day.
- Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) shares moved down 10.74% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.32 to begin trading.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) shares were down 12.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.74.
- COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE: RQI) stock moved down 11.79% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.00 to open trading.
- InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.22 today morning. The stock traded down 13.08% over the session.
- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.12 on Thursday morning, later moving down 13.82% over the rest of the day.
- Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) stock hit $14.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.39% over the course of the day.
- EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE: EVT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.21 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.21% on the day.
- Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares were down 12.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.00.
- Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.46% on the session.
- Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.08% on the session.
- Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) shares moved down 6.78% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.99 to begin trading.
- Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.66 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 30.74% on the day.
- Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.44 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.22% on the day.
- S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.69 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.11% over the rest of the day.
- Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) stock hit a yearly low of $75.88 this morning. The stock was down 6.55% for the day.
- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) stock moved down 7.72% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.00 to open trading.
- Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.09 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.2% for the day.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares fell to $16.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.18%.
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) stock hit a yearly low of $4.04 this morning. The stock was down 10.38% for the day.
- Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 22.5%.
- Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ: WABC) shares set a new 52-week low of $48.48 today morning. The stock traded down 7.68% over the session.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $66.00 today morning. The stock traded down 10.83% over the session.
- Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE: ADX) shares hit a yearly low of $12.44 today morning. The stock was down 9.15% on the session.
- Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC) stock moved down 4.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.91 to open trading.
- Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) stock hit $6.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.62% over the course of the day.
- TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) stock hit $16.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.66% over the course of the day.
- Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) shares fell to $7.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.95%.
- Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.18%.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $84.13 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.41% on the day.
- Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $44.99. Shares then traded down 7.6%.
- Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.20 today morning. The stock traded down 8.12% over the session.
- Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) stock hit $30.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.81% over the course of the day.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock moved down 5.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $119.98 to open trading.
- Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.77% on the day.
- USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) shares moved down 3.01% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.52 to begin trading.
- Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) shares fell to $16.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.61%.
- HNI (NYSE: HNI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $25.74. Shares then traded down 10.47%.
- Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) stock hit a yearly low of $6.55 this morning. The stock was down 19.18% for the day.
- Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares moved down 8.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.09 to begin trading.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) stock moved down 6.66% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.61 to open trading.
- Provident Financial (NYSE: PFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $14.90, and later moved down 13.38% over the session.
- Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ: DHC) shares set a new yearly low of $4.25 this morning. The stock was down 18.95% on the session.
- Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.13 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.09% for the day.
- Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) stock moved down 11.66% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.69 to open trading.
- Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.35 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.98% for the day.
- AAR (NYSE: AIR) shares set a new yearly low of $25.01 this morning. The stock was down 18.77% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) shares fell to $10.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.91%.
- Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $50.90, and later moved down 5.25% over the session.
- Qudian (NYSE: QD) stock hit $1.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.52% over the course of the day.
- Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) shares fell to $8.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.58%.
- Guess? (NYSE: GES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 18.66% for the day.
- First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE: FPF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.39. Shares then traded down 11.31%.
- Hercules Cap (NYSE: HTGC) shares were down 11.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.00.
- Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.77 this morning. The stock was down 9.79% for the day.
- BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) stock hit $34.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.43% over the course of the day.
- Blackrock Credit (NYSE: BTZ) shares set a new yearly low of $11.98 this morning. The stock was down 7.98% on the session.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.55. Shares then traded down 12.33%.
- Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.84% on the session.
- Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) stock moved down 11.71% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.92 to open trading.
- RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $29.32. Shares then traded down 8.32%.
- Apergy (NYSE: APY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 14.15% for the day.
- TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.74 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.76% over the rest of the day.
- Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.97. Shares then traded down 10.3%.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares set a new yearly low of $19.01 this morning. The stock was down 11.5% on the session.
- SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.56 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 17.68%.
- Matson (NYSE: MATX) shares moved down 8.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.25 to begin trading.
- Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE: MNR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.61% on the day.
- First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.08 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.67%.
- SFL Corp (NYSE: SFL) stock moved down 8.55% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.71 to open trading.
- Park National (AMEX: PRK) stock hit a yearly low of $76.90 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% for the day.
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) stock hit $22.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.75% over the course of the day.
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) stock hit $6.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.11% over the course of the day.
- NexTier Oilfield (NYSE: NEX) shares moved down 21.75% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.52 to begin trading.
- Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) stock hit a yearly low of $47.86 this morning. The stock was down 28.4% for the day.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) shares set a new yearly low of $190.25 this morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session.
- MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.69% on the session.
- Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) stock hit a yearly low of $2.24 this morning. The stock was down 8.53% for the day.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares fell to $22.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.92%.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE: BXMX) stock hit a yearly low of $10.51 this morning. The stock was down 12.99% for the day.
- BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.02, and later moved down 9.4% over the session.
- EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $41.06. Shares then traded down 9.92%.
- Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $25.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.06% on the day.
- United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares fell to $5.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.48%.
- Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.42 today morning. The stock traded down 6.23% over the session.
- Meredith (NYSE: MDP) shares moved down 4.92% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.53 to begin trading.
- BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE: HYT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.95% over the rest of the day.
- Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) stock hit a yearly low of $13.83 this morning. The stock was down 11.98% for the day.
- Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) shares fell to $18.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.01%.
- GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares moved down 12.17% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.43 to begin trading.
- SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.18 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.95% on the day.
- Employers Holdings (NYSE: EIG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.25 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.38% over the rest of the day.
- iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.79% over the rest of the day.
- US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) shares hit a yearly low of $90.00 today morning. The stock was down 9.95% on the session.
- Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.92 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.32% over the rest of the day.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB) shares were down 8.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.57.
- FBL Financial Group (NYSE: FFG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.55% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.65 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.61% on the session.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.40 today morning. The stock traded down 10.7% over the session.
- AMERISAFE (NASDAQ: AMSF) shares hit a yearly low of $56.10 today morning. The stock was down 9.35% on the session.
- Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) shares fell to $11.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.63%.
- Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) stock set a new 52-week low of $26.99 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 16.29%.
- Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE: ARCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.32 today morning. The stock traded down 5.42% over the session.
- Tennant (NYSE: TNC) stock moved down 9.7% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $56.50 to open trading.
- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) shares hit a yearly low of $14.83 today morning. The stock was down 13.5% on the session.
- Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.79% on the session.
- Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) shares were down 8.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.51.
- Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) stock moved down 10.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.54 to open trading.
- National Healthcare (AMEX: NHC) shares were down 4.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $66.51.
- Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) stock hit a yearly low of $65.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.87% for the day.
- Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.64% for the day.
- Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.06 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.66%.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) stock set a new 52-week low of $73.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.23%.
- 3D Sys (NYSE: DDD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.46. Shares then traded down 14.29%.
- US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) stock hit a yearly low of $31.96 this morning. The stock was down 9.27% for the day.
- Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $49.41 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.64% on the day.
- Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) stock hit a yearly low of $28.71 this morning. The stock was down 6.13% for the day.
- Archrock (NYSE: AROC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.66, and later moved down 10.39% over the session.
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) shares set a new yearly low of $3.71 this morning. The stock was down 17.37% on the session.
- 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.56. Shares then traded down 8.04%.
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $32.84, and later moved down 10.86% over the session.
- Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) stock moved down 13.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.00 to open trading.
- M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares hit a yearly low of $24.99 today morning. The stock was down 12.63% on the session.
- Linx (NYSE: LINX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.70 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.7% on the day.
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) shares fell to $9.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.64%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: ETV) shares were down 10.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.05.
- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.50 today morning. The stock traded down 9.2% over the session.
- Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.76 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.44% on the day.
- Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) stock moved down 3.08% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.86 to open trading.
- The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) stock moved down 17.73% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.00 to open trading.
- Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.96, and later moved down 7.3% over the session.
- OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) shares moved down 7.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.63 to begin trading.
- New Mountain Finance (NYSE: NMFC) shares hit a yearly low of $9.88 today morning. The stock was down 11.68% on the session.
- Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.75 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.9%.
- James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $34.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.32% on the day.
- Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.99 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.11% for the day.
- Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.92 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.96% on the day.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock hit a yearly low of $28.19 this morning. The stock was down 12.86% for the day.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.85 on Thursday morning, later moving down 22.35% over the rest of the day.
- Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.54% on the session.
- Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.90 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.21% on the day.
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) stock hit a yearly low of $17.50 this morning. The stock was down 8.26% for the day.
- NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) shares fell to $34.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.65%.
- Universal (NYSE: UVV) stock set a new 52-week low of $42.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.8%.
- Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) stock hit a yearly low of $24.29 this morning. The stock was down 9.54% for the day.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 22.48% on the session.
- Kadant (NYSE: KAI) shares were down 7.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $72.26.
- Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.06. Shares then traded down 8.67%.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) shares moved down 10.32% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $48.25 to begin trading.
- Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $71.06. Shares then traded down 5.16%.
- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.12% on the session.
- KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) shares were down 7.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.35.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.32 today morning. The stock traded down 7.68% over the session.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) stock hit a yearly low of $6.51 this morning. The stock was down 17.69% for the day.
- AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.56 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.34% on the session.
- 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) shares were down 7.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.73.
- First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) stock hit a yearly low of $17.27 this morning. The stock was down 10.12% for the day.
- Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.88. Shares then traded down 11.71%.
- Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.34 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.84% on the day.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares moved down 15.7% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.75 to begin trading.
- Five Point Holdings (NYSE: FPH) shares fell to $5.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.13%.
- Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.54, and later moved down 11.2% over the session.
- Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.98 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 13.91%.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.89% on the session.
- Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE: BIF) shares fell to $8.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.73%.
- Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) shares fell to $24.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.8%.
- Harsco (NYSE: HSC) shares were down 14.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.17.
- Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) shares set a new yearly low of $11.75 this morning. The stock was down 10.25% on the session.
- Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) stock hit $23.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.3% over the course of the day.
- RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE: RMAX) shares moved down 6.22% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.94 to begin trading.
- Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) shares fell to $5.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.58%.
- QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.82% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE: RNP) shares were down 11.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.10.
- Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares were down 11.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.74.
- Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ: EFSC) stock hit $27.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.97% over the course of the day.
- Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.56, and later moved down 10.46% over the session.
- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.64% on the session.
- Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.6% on the day.
- City Holding (NASDAQ: CHCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $58.80 today morning. The stock traded down 6.42% over the session.
- Revlon (NYSE: REV) shares fell to $13.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.94%.
- Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) stock hit a yearly low of $42.41 this morning. The stock was down 3.29% for the day.
- Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.22 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.49% over the rest of the day.
- Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.72, and later moved down 12.94% over the session.
- American Finance Trust (NASDAQ: AFIN) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 13.56%.
- SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.20 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.64% on the day.
- Neenah (NYSE: NP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.76% for the day.
- TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.94 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.9%.
- Chase (AMEX: CCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $71.36 today morning. The stock traded down 5.91% over the session.
- Buckle (NYSE: BKE) shares fell to $14.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.25%.
- Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.02% on the session.
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.97 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
- Materion (NYSE: MTRN) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.52 today morning. The stock traded down 6.12% over the session.
- FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) shares were down 12.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.73.
- The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares set a new yearly low of $19.68 this morning. The stock was down 14.22% on the session.
- Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.41 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.46 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.56% on the day.
- Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE: NMZ) shares fell to $12.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.14%.
- NOW (NYSE: DNOW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.34% on the day.
- Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) stock moved down 2.81% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.59 to open trading.
- Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) stock hit $26.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.3% over the course of the day.
- Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) shares were down 7.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.43.
- Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) shares set a new yearly low of $10.37 this morning. The stock was down 4.36% on the session.
- Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $65.00. Shares then traded down 2.44%.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE: SWM) shares hit a yearly low of $26.62 today morning. The stock was down 9.69% on the session.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.67, and later moved down 12.38% over the session.
- ePlus (NASDAQ: PLUS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $60.22 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.27% for the day.
- Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ: TCMD) shares fell to $39.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.64%.
- Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.44, and later moved down 7.44% over the session.
- ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.45. Shares then traded down 19.04%.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.59% on the session.
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $20.79, and later moved down 7.75% over the session.
- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) shares fell to $11.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.84%.
- Celestica (NYSE: CLS) shares hit a yearly low of $4.57 today morning. The stock was down 8.87% on the session.
- Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) shares moved down 15.74% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.78 to begin trading.
- Aberdeen Asia-pacific (AMEX: FAX) stock hit $3.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.43% over the course of the day.
- Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) shares fell to $15.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.3%.
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.74 today morning. The stock traded down 18.08% over the session.
- Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) shares were down 6.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.65.
- Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) stock moved down 7.91% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.66 to open trading.
- Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.19 on Thursday. The stock was down 17.03% for the day.
- Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.14% on the day.
- RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) stock hit a yearly low of $10.72 this morning. The stock was down 9.42% for the day.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) stock hit a yearly low of $4.34 this morning. The stock was down 7.19% for the day.
- Nuveen Credit Strategies (NYSE: JQC) shares moved down 9.97% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.91 to begin trading.
- Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) stock hit $14.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.0% over the course of the day.
- Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE: AWF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.04. Shares then traded down 9.61%.
- TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) shares hit a yearly low of $27.90 today morning. The stock was down 8.38% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX: EIM) shares were down 7.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.91.
- Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE: BCSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.5% over the rest of the day.
- Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.20, and later moved down 17.18% over the session.
- Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.79, and later moved down 18.02% over the session.
- Viad (NYSE: VVI) shares were down 11.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $32.04.
- National Bank Holdings (NYSE: NBHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $22.72, and later moved down 9.18% over the session.
- Imax (NYSE: IMAX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.58 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.35% on the day.
- Valaris (NYSE: VAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.61, and later moved down 12.51% over the session.
- Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) stock hit $11.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.79% over the course of the day.
- PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) shares fell to $4.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.66%.
- Hudson (NYSE: HUD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.47. Shares then traded down 45.78%.
- Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 30.31% on the session.
- Forestar (NYSE: FOR) stock hit $14.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.41% over the course of the day.
- Loral Space (NASDAQ: LORL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.98 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.77% over the rest of the day.
- CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.7% on the day.
- Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) shares set a new yearly low of $19.54 this morning. The stock was down 12.78% on the session.
- Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) shares were down 9.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.52.
- Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.78 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.89% over the rest of the day.
- GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK) stock moved down 13.52% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.48 to open trading.
- Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares fell to $6.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.14%.
- Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.02 today morning. The stock traded down 9.4% over the session.
- Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) stock moved down 10.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.86 to open trading.
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares were down 10.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.31.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) stock hit $12.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.51% over the course of the day.
- Medifast (NYSE: MED) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $65.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.2% for the day.
- Griffon (NYSE: GFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.17 on Thursday morning, later moving down 15.43% over the rest of the day.
- iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) stock hit a yearly low of $9.87 this morning. The stock was down 18.61% for the day.
- Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.05 today morning. The stock traded down 12.08% over the session.
- Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.78 today morning. The stock traded down 3.24% over the session.
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.53 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.32%.
- MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $26.90. Shares then traded down 8.71%.
- H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) stock hit a yearly low of $15.80 this morning. The stock was down 9.99% for the day.
- Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares moved down 13.22% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.82 to begin trading.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.52% for the day.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.
- Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) shares hit a yearly low of $27.90 today morning. The stock was down 8.61% on the session.
- E W Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.36 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.99% over the rest of the day.
- Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) stock hit $13.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.23% over the course of the day.
- Caleres (NYSE: CAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.73 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.75% on the day.
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ: UFCS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.45 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.16% on the day.
- SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $30.54, and later moved down 8.84% over the session.
- Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.69% on the session.
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.31 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 15.44%.
- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.65. Shares then traded down 4.97%.
- BBVA Argentina (NYSE: BBAR) shares were down 17.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.82.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE: ETW) shares hit a yearly low of $7.10 today morning. The stock was down 12.08% on the session.
- Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.76, and later moved down 12.22% over the session.
- Ferro (NYSE: FOE) stock hit a yearly low of $9.43 this morning. The stock was down 5.6% for the day.
- CTS (NYSE: CTS) stock hit a yearly low of $21.26 this morning. The stock was down 5.86% for the day.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.64% on the session.
- Highland Floating Rate (NYSE: HFRO) shares were down 8.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.78.
- German American (NASDAQ: GABC) shares hit a yearly low of $25.00 today morning. The stock was down 6.23% on the session.
- Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.77, and later moved down 8.47% over the session.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.15 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.7% on the day.
- Systemax (NYSE: SYX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.86. Shares then traded down 7.44%.
- MAG Silver (AMEX: MAG) shares moved down 13.79% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.81 to begin trading.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.82, and later moved down 12.11% over the session.
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) shares hit a yearly low of $23.95 today morning. The stock was down 10.19% on the session.
- Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.26% on the session.
- PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PML) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.28% on the session.
- Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) stock hit $26.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.86% over the course of the day.
- Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.06 today morning. The stock traded down 3.54% over the session.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MYI) shares hit a yearly low of $12.60 today morning. The stock was down 8.18% on the session.
- Unitil (NYSE: UTL) shares fell to $49.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.67%.
- TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.82. Shares then traded down 8.33%.
- Gen American Invts Co (NYSE: GAM) shares set a new yearly low of $24.65 this morning. The stock was down 11.15% on the session.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock hit a yearly low of $6.22 this morning. The stock was down 21.35% for the day.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ: OSW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.24 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.15% for the day.
- Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE: LOMA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.96% on the session.
- Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ: HOLI) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.50 today morning. The stock traded down 7.56% over the session.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) stock moved down 5.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.50 to open trading.
- Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares set a new yearly low of $18.32 this morning. The stock was down 11.33% on the session.
- MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) shares moved down 10.09% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.74 to begin trading.
- ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.74 today morning. The stock traded down 8.45% over the session.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell to $6.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.97%.
- Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.37 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.02%.
- PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 13.83%.
- Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 13.51% for the day.
- Standex International (NYSE: SXI) shares set a new 52-week low of $48.88 today morning. The stock traded down 8.31% over the session.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.44, and later moved up 15.37% over the session.
- Marcus (NYSE: MCS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.69% on the session.
- Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) stock set a new 52-week low of $40.61 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.4%.
- Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.09 today morning. The stock traded down 6.58% over the session.
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 16.83%.
- Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE: HY) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.07 today morning. The stock traded down 7.82% over the session.
- Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) stock hit a yearly low of $34.75 this morning. The stock was down 8.86% for the day.
- Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) stock moved down 4.84% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.65 to open trading.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.54% on the day.
- ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) shares hit a yearly low of $20.44 today morning. The stock was down 11.83% on the session.
- PetIQ (NASDAQ: PETQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.02, and later moved down 5.53% over the session.
- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.23% over the rest of the day.
- Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares set a new yearly low of $13.00 this morning. The stock was down 7.73% on the session.
- Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.54 on Thursday. The stock was down 16.26% for the day.
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 16.08%.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) shares hit a yearly low of $16.79 today morning. The stock was down 8.89% on the session.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares moved down 10.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.62 to begin trading.
- National Western Life Gr (NASDAQ: NWLI) stock moved down 11.55% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $202.08 to open trading.
- Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $39.23. Shares then traded down 6.36%.
- Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) shares fell to $20.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.2%.
- ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) stock hit a yearly low of $48.98 this morning. The stock was down 5.97% for the day.
- Foreign Trade Bank (NYSE: BLX) stock hit $15.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.83% over the course of the day.
- Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.75% on the session.
- Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.80 today morning. The stock traded down 7.44% over the session.
- Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) shares moved down 10.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.44 to begin trading.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) stock moved down 9.86% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.25 to open trading.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.27. Shares then traded down 12.19%.
- BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) shares were down 7.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.58.
- Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) stock hit a yearly low of $86.06 this morning. The stock was down 13.65% for the day.
- Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.21 today morning. The stock traded down 17.6% over the session.
- Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) shares fell to $27.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.08%.
- Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.06 on Thursday morning, later moving down 13.83% over the rest of the day.
- Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.57. Shares then traded down 12.15%.
- Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) stock moved down 8.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.95 to open trading.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.2% over the rest of the day.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.54% on the session.
- Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE: TPRE) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.22%.
- Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.80, and later moved down 10.13% over the session.
- Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) shares moved down 13.71% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.19 to begin trading.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VMO) shares fell to $11.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.33%.
- Avita Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.11 today morning. The stock traded down 18.83% over the session.
- Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE: EMD) stock hit $12.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.63% over the course of the day.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.06 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 19.75%.
- Equinox Gold (AMEX: EQX) shares fell to $5.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.38%.
- Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.90, and later moved down 8.82% over the session.
- Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.34 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.11% for the day.
- Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $25.30, and later moved down 5.58% over the session.
- HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) stock moved down 5.84% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.73 to open trading.
- John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) stock moved down 14.84% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.37 to open trading.
- Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.79 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.47% over the rest of the day.
- NexPoint Strategic (NYSE: NHF) stock moved down 8.47% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.75 to open trading.
- Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.62. Shares then traded down 5.27%.
- Central Secs (AMEX: CET) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.10 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.89% over the rest of the day.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $37.05 today morning. The stock traded down 3.05% over the session.
- Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) shares fell to $35.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.81%.
- Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE: VTA) shares fell to $9.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.51%.
- Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 25.0% on the session.
- Franklin Street Props (AMEX: FSP) stock hit a yearly low of $6.07 this morning. The stock was down 14.81% for the day.
- Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: BPFH) stock hit a yearly low of $7.29 this morning. The stock was down 6.09% for the day.
- Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.66%.
- John Hancock (NYSE: HTD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 13.77% for the day.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.92. Shares then traded down 8.14%.
- Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.26 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.06%.
- Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) stock set a new 52-week low of $58.43 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.72%.
- Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.97 on Thursday morning, later moving down 15.33% over the rest of the day.
- Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE: RA) stock hit a yearly low of $15.96 this morning. The stock was down 9.71% for the day.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.77% on the day.
- Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.46% for the day.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) shares fell to $4.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.14%.
- Frank's International (NYSE: FI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.76, and later moved down 10.03% over the session.
- Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.00. Shares then traded down 12.6%.
- Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) shares fell to $11.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.9%.
- Mechel (NYSE: MTL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Thursday. The stock was down 21.47% for the day.
- Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) shares fell to $2.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.12%.
- Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ: CASS) shares hit a yearly low of $35.99 today morning. The stock was down 4.25% on the session.
- Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) stock hit a yearly low of $11.19 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% for the day.
- Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $30.98, and later moved down 0.79% over the session.
- Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) shares set a new yearly low of $13.16 this morning. The stock was down 7.1% on the session.
- Capstead Mortgage (NYSE: CMO) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.97 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 13.15%.
- Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.52 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.11%.
- ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) shares hit a yearly low of $6.53 today morning. The stock was down 7.04% on the session.
- Templeton Global Income (NYSE: GIM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.72% over the rest of the day.
- Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BXG) shares fell to $5.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.39%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.03% on the day.
- BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) shares were down 10.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.93.
- Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.20 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.64% over the rest of the day.
- Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.12, and later moved down 13.36% over the session.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.34, and later moved down 11.35% over the session.
- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) stock moved down 7.88% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.00 to open trading.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) stock hit a yearly low of $19.91 this morning. The stock was down 13.46% for the day.
- Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) shares were down 10.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.68.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PCN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.96 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.79% over the rest of the day.
- SEACOR Holdings (NYSE: CKH) shares were down 2.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.00.
- Invesco Senior (NYSE: VVR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.53. Shares then traded down 11.36%.
- Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.76. Shares then traded down 7.35%.
- Tredegar (NYSE: TG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.87, and later moved down 8.86% over the session.
- Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) shares set a new yearly low of $4.73 this morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
- Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) shares set a new yearly low of $4.32 this morning. The stock was down 10.94% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers Ltd (NYSE: LDP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.45 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.04% over the rest of the day.
- Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY) shares fell to $12.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.07%.
- CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) shares were down 5.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.61.
- City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.80. Shares then traded down 11.1%.
- Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.18, and later moved down 9.11% over the session.
- AK Steel Holding (NYSE: AKS) shares moved down 10.31% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.64 to begin trading.
- Cornerstone Strategic (AMEX: CLM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.48, and later moved down 14.39% over the session.
- Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.47. Shares then traded down 11.88%.
- Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ: PTNR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.46 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.18% on the day.
- G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.61 today morning. The stock traded down 6.87% over the session.
- Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.06 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.53% over the rest of the day.
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLKP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $15.63, and later moved down 8.06% over the session.
- Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.70 this morning. The stock was down 9.49% for the day.
- Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.18. Shares then traded down 6.25%.
- Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.54 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.66% over the rest of the day.
- Western Asset (NYSE: WIW) shares hit a yearly low of $9.92 today morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session.
- LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) stock moved down 7.05% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.09 to open trading.
- Circor International (NYSE: CIR) stock moved down 10.81% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.62 to open trading.
- Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.01, and later moved down 10.48% over the session.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.14. Shares then traded down 6.53%.
- Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.99% over the rest of the day.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 20.22%.
- MeiraGTx Holdings (NASDAQ: MGTX) shares hit a yearly low of $13.55 today morning. The stock was down 6.31% on the session.
- Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ: NCBS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $54.28. Shares then traded down 4.37%.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.10 today morning. The stock traded down 12.32% over the session.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.35% on the session.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.13. Shares then traded down 8.65%.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares set a new yearly low of $9.82 this morning. The stock was down 6.13% on the session.
- DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.12. Shares then traded down 9.49%.
- Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) shares fell to $32.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.01%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE: BOE) shares hit a yearly low of $7.64 today morning. The stock was down 12.11% on the session.
- BlackRock Resources (NYSE: BCX) stock hit a yearly low of $4.84 this morning. The stock was down 13.22% for the day.
- Invesco Trust (NYSE: VGM) shares hit a yearly low of $11.98 today morning. The stock was down 6.6% on the session.
- Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.48%.
- Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE: MYD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.96% on the session.
- TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) shares moved down 9.73% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.35 to begin trading.
- Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares were down 13.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.10.
- QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) shares hit a yearly low of $31.45 today morning. The stock was down 8.48% on the session.
- Comtech Telecomms (NASDAQ: CMTL) stock hit $18.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.53% over the course of the day.
- Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: EIGI) stock moved down 6.5% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.17 to open trading.
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) shares hit a yearly low of $40.32 today morning. The stock was down 13.17% on the session.
- CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.50. Shares then traded down 7.99%.
- Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) stock hit $31.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.19% over the course of the day.
- Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) shares moved down 6.2% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.44 to begin trading.
- Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.70. Shares then traded down 8.22%.
- Univest Finl (NASDAQ: UVSP) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.56%.
- Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) stock hit $9.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.63% over the course of the day.
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) stock set a new 52-week low of $60.12 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.79%.
- Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) shares set a new yearly low of $9.33 this morning. The stock was down 20.74% on the session.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) shares were down 15.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.51.
- Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) shares fell to $2.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.36%.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VKQ) stock hit a yearly low of $11.70 this morning. The stock was down 9.91% for the day.
- TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: TSC) shares set a new yearly low of $14.55 this morning. The stock was down 7.43% on the session.
- Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.43, and later moved down 8.1% over the session.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares were down 7.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.53.
- Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.80. Shares then traded down 6.84%.
- Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) shares hit a yearly low of $18.30 today morning. The stock was down 9.28% on the session.
- Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.15% on the day.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.71. Shares then traded down 9.32%.
- Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE: GOF) stock hit $15.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.01% over the course of the day.
- QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.01. Shares then traded down 13.26%.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.26. Shares then traded down 10.9%.
- Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ: BMTC) shares fell to $26.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.74%.
- Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: BDGE) shares hit a yearly low of $22.16 today morning. The stock was down 6.28% on the session.
- nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) shares were down 7.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.16.
- Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE: IQI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.79, and later moved down 9.61% over the session.
- Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE: NID) shares hit a yearly low of $12.80 today morning. The stock was down 8.35% on the session.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ: ZIOP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.23% on the day.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock hit a yearly low of $3.01 this morning. The stock was down 7.96% for the day.
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) shares moved down 9.7% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.76 to begin trading.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock hit $2.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.28% over the course of the day.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) shares set a new yearly low of $2.65 this morning. The stock was down 21.24% on the session.
- Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) shares set a new yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was down 13.21% on the session.
- Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.83 on Thursday morning, later moving down 23.88% over the rest of the day.
- First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) stock moved down 8.86% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.42 to open trading.
- First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.22 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.74%.
- Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.33 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.44%.
- Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ: AMEH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.00, and later moved down 8.96% over the session.
- HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: HONE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.82% on the session.
- HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.83 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.07% over the rest of the day.
- trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.29% over the rest of the day.
- Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIO) stock hit $4.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.89% over the course of the day.
- Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE: DIAX) stock hit a yearly low of $12.85 this morning. The stock was down 12.75% for the day.
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) stock hit a yearly low of $1.56 this morning. The stock was down 16.86% for the day.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.32, and later moved up 0.36% over the session.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.39 today morning. The stock traded down 10.55% over the session.
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.95% on the session.
- Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.69 today morning. The stock traded down 11.14% over the session.
- WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 17.42%.
- Valhi (NYSE: VHI) stock hit $0.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.89% over the course of the day.
- P.H. Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) shares hit a yearly low of $10.49 today morning. The stock was down 9.16% on the session.
- Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.94% on the session.
- Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE: TDF) stock moved down 7.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.97 to open trading.
- Argan (NYSE: AGX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $31.95, and later moved down 9.59% over the session.
- John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE: BTO) shares moved down 14.13% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.75 to begin trading.
- New Gold (AMEX: NGD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.61. Shares then traded down 9.51%.
- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) stock moved down 7.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.91 to open trading.
- KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 13.66% over the rest of the day.
- BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.57 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.3% for the day.
- ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.33. Shares then traded down 9.48%.
- Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE: VIST) shares hit a yearly low of $3.58 today morning. The stock was down 39.21% on the session.
- Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.35 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.92%.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.25% over the rest of the day.
- Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.71 on Thursday. The stock was down 15.04% for the day.
- PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE: GHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.99 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.31% over the rest of the day.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) stock hit $6.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 45.65% over the course of the day.
- Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.89 today morning. The stock traded down 23.29% over the session.
- Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.93. Shares then traded down 25.76%.
- Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ: AMAL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.3% for the day.
- DMC Glb (NASDAQ: BOOM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.38. Shares then traded down 3.88%.
- CorePoint Lodging (NYSE: CPLG) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.73 today morning. The stock traded down 24.53% over the session.
- Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) stock hit a yearly low of $31.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.96% for the day.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares fell to $1.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.57%.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) stock hit a yearly low of $13.44 this morning. The stock was down 8.77% for the day.
- AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) stock moved down 7.2% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.75 to open trading.
- MainStay MacKay (NYSE: MMD) shares set a new yearly low of $17.27 this morning. The stock was down 9.4% on the session.
- Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.13 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.74% for the day.
- Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) stock moved down 2.45% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.63 to open trading.
- BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE: BIT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.8% on the session.
- Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) shares were down 8.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.92.
- Blackstone / GSO (NYSE: BGB) stock hit a yearly low of $11.86 this morning. The stock was down 10.74% for the day.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) shares set a new yearly low of $15.60 this morning. The stock was down 10.24% on the session.
- National Presto Indus (NYSE: NPK) stock hit a yearly low of $72.23 this morning. The stock was down 5.15% for the day.
- Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares were down 9.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.20.
- Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.32% over the rest of the day.
- Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares moved down 2.16% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.26 to begin trading.
- AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock hit a yearly low of $18.00 this morning. The stock was down 8.62% for the day.
- Nuveen Taxable Municipal (NYSE: NBB) stock moved down 6.94% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.70 to open trading.
- Invesco California Value (NYSE: VCV) shares fell to $11.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.43%.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares set a new yearly low of $16.29 this morning. The stock was down 12.98% on the session.
- UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.59 today morning. The stock traded down 10.31% over the session.
- MBIA (NYSE: MBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.48 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.29% for the day.
- US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) shares set a new yearly low of $17.67 this morning. The stock was down 17.65% on the session.
- Hemisphere Media Gr (NASDAQ: HMTV) shares moved down 4.62% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.76 to begin trading.
- Voya Global Equity (NYSE: IGD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.60, and later moved down 12.84% over the session.
- Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.33 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.03% on the day.
- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell to $2.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.95%.
- GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX: GGN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.8% on the session.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares were down 5.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.03.
- Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares hit a yearly low of $11.24 today morning. The stock was down 7.73% on the session.
- First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) stock hit $22.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.57% over the course of the day.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE: MVF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.91% for the day.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.20 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.49% on the day.
- MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.77 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.91% on the session.
- Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) shares were down 10.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.54.
- Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIX) shares hit a yearly low of $4.76 today morning. The stock was down 10.73% on the session.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.73 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.74%.
- Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares fell to $17.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.43%.
- MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) stock moved down 9.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.46 to open trading.
- First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) stock hit $19.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.6% over the course of the day.
- Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE: DPG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.16 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.28% over the rest of the day.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUC) stock hit a yearly low of $13.05 this morning. The stock was down 6.26% for the day.
- Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) shares set a new yearly low of $18.81 this morning. The stock was down 8.03% on the session.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.23 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.9% over the rest of the day.
- Genesco (NYSE: GCO) shares set a new yearly low of $22.94 this morning. The stock was down 9.69% on the session.
- Western Asset Managed (NYSE: MMU) shares set a new yearly low of $12.27 this morning. The stock was down 10.54% on the session.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.35. Shares then traded down 12.13%.
- Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE: BLW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.92. Shares then traded down 9.32%.
- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) stock moved down 5.53% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.66 to open trading.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 23.6% on the day.
- National Energy Services (NASDAQ: NESR) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.75 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.52%.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.66% on the day.
- First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) shares fell to $34.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.69%.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.85% on the day.
- Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESTA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.87% over the rest of the day.
- People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ: PUB) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.68 today morning. The stock traded down 7.13% over the session.
- Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) shares set a new yearly low of $14.56 this morning. The stock was down 5.48% on the session.
- Ennis (NYSE: EBF) shares moved down 7.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.90 to begin trading.
- Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) stock moved down 6.13% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.56 to open trading.
- India Fund (NYSE: IFN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.64 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.53% over the rest of the day.
- First Trust MLP (NYSE: FEI) shares were down 18.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.29.
- Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.83 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 23.36%.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) shares moved down 8.69% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.72 to begin trading.
- Nuveen High Inc Nov 2021 (NYSE: JHB) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.22 today morning. The stock traded down 4.65% over the session.
- Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.75, and later moved down 15.32% over the session.
- Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.35, and later moved down 13.35% over the session.
- Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.45% for the day.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) stock moved down 7.26% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.88 to open trading.
- Regis (NYSE: RGS) shares fell to $8.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.84%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE: BGY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.32% over the rest of the day.
- Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 13.68% over the rest of the day.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock moved up 2.4% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.92 to open trading.
- Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE: MUA) shares moved down 10.63% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.20 to begin trading.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.65% on the day.
- One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) shares were down 9.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.06.
- Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE: MUI) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.29 today morning. The stock traded down 5.89% over the session.
- Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) shares set a new yearly low of $20.44 this morning. The stock was down 5.89% on the session.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) shares set a new yearly low of $4.79 this morning. The stock was down 9.8% on the session.
- First Trust High Income (NYSE: FSD) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.77 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.4%.
- NAPCO Security (NASDAQ: NSSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $15.85, and later moved down 7.3% over the session.
- Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) shares set a new yearly low of $45.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
- FutureFuel (NYSE: FF) stock hit $8.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.49% over the course of the day.
- Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE: SOI) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.64 today morning. The stock traded down 13.2% over the session.
- Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE: DSU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.77 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.92% for the day.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) shares were down 8.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.39.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EOI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.59% for the day.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.23, and later moved down 12.65% over the session.
- Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) shares were down 13.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.56.
- Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.84 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.41% on the day.
- Surmodics (NASDAQ: SRDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) shares moved down 14.17% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.04 to begin trading.
- Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) shares fell to $7.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.15%.
- Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STML) shares were down 8.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.34.
- Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares fell to $9.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.12%.
- BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: LEO) shares fell to $7.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.95%.
- HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.33. Shares then traded down 5.78%.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JFR) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.94 today morning. The stock traded down 9.72% over the session.
- Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) shares fell to $20.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.7%.
- Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) shares were down 9.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.21.
- WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.73 today morning. The stock traded down 10.73% over the session.
- Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ: DMLP) stock hit $11.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.6% over the course of the day.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares hit a yearly low of $13.00 today morning. The stock was down 9.71% on the session.
- Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) stock hit $14.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.09% over the course of the day.
- Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) shares hit a yearly low of $11.36 today morning. The stock was down 9.34% on the session.
- China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) shares were down 4.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.34.
- A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) shares were down 9.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.81.
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) stock hit a yearly low of $9.21 this morning. The stock was down 13.7% for the day.
- Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.70, and later moved down 9.84% over the session.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 16.51% for the day.
- Wells Fargo Income (AMEX: EAD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.61 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.45% over the rest of the day.
- GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.45 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.68%.
- AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.72 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.91% on the day.
- Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE: EVN) stock moved down 11.87% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.04 to open trading.
- First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) shares hit a yearly low of $21.66 today morning. The stock was down 5.17% on the session.
- Putnam Premier Income (NYSE: PPT) stock hit a yearly low of $4.41 this morning. The stock was down 9.16% for the day.
- Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) stock moved down 1.66% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.43 to open trading.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Thursday. The stock was down 22.27% for the day.
- Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.34, and later moved down 2.86% over the session.
- Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE: MYN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.95% on the session.
- Whitestone (NYSE: WSR) shares hit a yearly low of $10.16 today morning. The stock was down 12.93% on the session.
- REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) shares set a new yearly low of $45.54 this morning. The stock was down 10.31% on the session.
- Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) shares moved down 5.15% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.76 to begin trading.
- Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 17.96% for the day.
- Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.67 today morning. The stock traded down 4.83% over the session.
- Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.21% over the rest of the day.
- Sabine Royalty (NYSE: SBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.23 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.29% on the day.
- Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.48 today morning. The stock traded down 21.85% over the session.
- PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.43 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.18%.
- Invesco Advantage (AMEX: VKI) stock moved down 9.6% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.99 to open trading.
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) shares fell to $15.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.53%.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.67. Shares then traded down 3.82%.
- Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.82% on the session.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MFL) shares hit a yearly low of $12.43 today morning. The stock was down 8.26% on the session.
- AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE: NCV) stock hit a yearly low of $3.99 this morning. The stock was down 11.77% for the day.
- Franklin Finl Network (NYSE: FSB) shares were down 11.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.73.
- Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE: JRI) stock moved down 15.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.69 to open trading.
- Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.96 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.03% on the session.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.08 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.96% over the rest of the day.
- New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE: SNR) shares hit a yearly low of $4.21 today morning. The stock was down 13.25% on the session.
- Century Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNBKA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $55.81 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.6% on the day.
- Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.56% over the rest of the day.
- First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.69 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.13% on the day.
- SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) shares hit a yearly low of $3.00 today morning. The stock was down 7.62% on the session.
- REV Group (NYSE: REVG) stock hit a yearly low of $6.13 this morning. The stock was down 8.35% for the day.
- AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE: MITT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.81, and later moved down 19.91% over the session.
- Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ: WSG) stock hit a yearly low of $2.37 this morning. The stock was down 10.38% for the day.
- Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.93 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.52% over the rest of the day.
- America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.92% on the day.
- PaySign (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.58 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.87% over the rest of the day.
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.04 today morning. The stock traded down 15.68% over the session.
- Team (NYSE: TISI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.43. Shares then traded down 9.17%.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MCA) shares were down 7.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.28.
- Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.14 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.97% over the rest of the day.
- Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.43 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
- Intelsat (NYSE: I) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.17% for the day.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) stock hit a yearly low of $8.96 this morning. The stock was down 5.56% for the day.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $14.36, and later moved down 4.71% over the session.
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 14.01% on the session.
- Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) shares moved down 9.12% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.65 to begin trading.
- Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $25.81. Shares then traded down 5.57%.
- Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) stock hit $2.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.0% over the course of the day.
- CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.9% on the session.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EFR) shares hit a yearly low of $11.15 today morning. The stock was down 10.34% on the session.
- Maverix Metals (AMEX: MMX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.20 today morning. The stock was down 10.69% on the session.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) shares fell to $2.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.85%.
- Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.06% on the session.
- Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.13 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.01% over the rest of the day.
- Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) stock hit a yearly low of $32.80 this morning. The stock was down 7.83% for the day.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.63% over the rest of the day.
- Boston Omaha (NASDAQ: BOMN) shares hit a yearly low of $16.00 today morning. The stock was down 8.87% on the session.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: DFP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.87 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.61% on the day.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares fell to $2.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.79%.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.18% on the day.
- Avianca Hldgs (NYSE: AVH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.06. Shares then traded down 17.68%.
- Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) shares fell to $22.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.14%.
- HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.68 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.52% for the day.
- MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.37 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.14% over the rest of the day.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) shares were down 9.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.93.
- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.23 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 24.3% on the day.
- Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE: PZN) stock moved down 6.88% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.38 to open trading.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) stock hit a yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 12.87% for the day.
- DWS Municipal Income (NYSE: KTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.22% for the day.
- Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.31% on the session.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MQY) shares were down 8.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.42.
- Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) shares moved down 7.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.67 to begin trading.
- Morgan Stanley Emerging (NYSE: EDD) shares set a new yearly low of $5.11 this morning. The stock was down 9.32% on the session.
- PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE: PKO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.13 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.45% on the day.
- Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.21. Shares then traded down 5.46%.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $17.20, and later moved down 12.8% over the session.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.27% on the session.
- The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.40 today morning. The stock traded down 6.6% over the session.
- Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) shares set a new yearly low of $18.22 this morning. The stock was down 5.42% on the session.
- Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares hit a yearly low of $4.39 today morning. The stock was down 14.4% on the session.
- Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) shares moved down 9.39% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.51 to begin trading.
- Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.13 today morning. The stock traded down 6.84% over the session.
- Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.7% on the session.
- US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ: USLM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
- Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) stock hit a yearly low of $6.27 this morning. The stock was down 23.75% for the day.
- Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE: PMO) shares hit a yearly low of $12.02 today morning. The stock was down 10.46% on the session.
- Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) shares moved down 7.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.90 to begin trading.
- Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.15, and later moved down 12.32% over the session.
- CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.92% for the day.
- Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.73 today morning. The stock traded down 7.93% over the session.
- Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) stock hit $19.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.06% over the course of the day.
- Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 22.57%.
- Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.74, and later moved down 6.62% over the session.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPB) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.27%.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 26.06% on the day.
- Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) shares set a new yearly low of $19.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.28% on the session.
- SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.92 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.33% on the day.
- FRP Holdings (NASDAQ: FRPH) shares hit a yearly low of $38.67 today morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) shares moved down 15.24% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.82 to begin trading.
- Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) shares fell to $51.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.56%.
- Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares fell to $2.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.14%.
- Western Asset Global High (NYSE: EHI) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.80 today morning. The stock traded down 9.23% over the session.
- Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.00, and later moved down 7.77% over the session.
- MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE: MIN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.63 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.
- Adams Natural Resources (NYSE: PEO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.71 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.43% on the day.
- Pennant Park Inv (NASDAQ: PNNT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.98 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.04% on the day.
- Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) stock hit $12.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.59% over the course of the day.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE: BFZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.54% on the day.
- BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.42%.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) shares set a new yearly low of $8.34 this morning. The stock was down 6.63% on the session.
- Watford Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRE) shares moved down 8.87% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.49 to begin trading.
- Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares fell to $6.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.41%.
- CAI International (NYSE: CAI) stock hit $16.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.37% over the course of the day.
- Star Group (NYSE: SGU) stock moved down 6.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.29 to open trading.
- Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) shares set a new yearly low of $19.00 this morning. The stock was down 8.26% on the session.
- Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.23% over the rest of the day.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.01% on the day.
- Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) shares fell to $10.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.08%.
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.33, and later moved down 8.39% over the session.
- Marine Prods (NYSE: MPX) stock hit a yearly low of $9.95 this morning. The stock was down 7.02% for the day.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) shares fell to $14.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.68%.
- Luxfer Holdings (NYSE: LXFR) shares set a new yearly low of $12.32 this morning. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares fell to $24.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.91%.
- Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE: GBAB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $20.81. Shares then traded down 8.88%.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares fell to $10.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 19.53%.
- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) shares set a new yearly low of $12.75 this morning. The stock was down 7.36% on the session.
- First Trust Energy Income (AMEX: FEN) stock hit a yearly low of $12.10 this morning. The stock was down 14.76% for the day.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.50 today morning. The stock traded down 13.9% over the session.
- Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) stock moved down 6.45% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.33 to open trading.
- Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ: PKOH) stock hit $14.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.28% over the course of the day.
- Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ: STXB) stock moved down 12.9% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.87 to open trading.
- BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE: MHN) stock hit $12.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.47% over the course of the day.
- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) shares hit a yearly low of $10.95 today morning. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) stock hit a yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 4.25% for the day.
- VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) shares hit a yearly low of $22.54 today morning. The stock was down 12.46% on the session.
- Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ: DHIL) shares set a new 52-week low of $104.48 today morning. The stock traded down 6.42% over the session.
- PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ: PFLT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.91 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.99% on the day.
- Jernigan Capital (NYSE: JCAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.8% on the day.
- BlackRock Utility Infr (NYSE: BUI) shares set a new yearly low of $17.01 this morning. The stock was down 11.36% on the session.
- Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.13%.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MIY) shares hit a yearly low of $13.08 today morning. The stock was down 7.13% on the session.
- Insteel Indus (NASDAQ: IIIN) shares hit a yearly low of $14.84 today morning. The stock was down 10.0% on the session.
- Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ: CRESY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.55% over the rest of the day.
- Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE: TEI) shares hit a yearly low of $7.72 today morning. The stock was down 9.63% on the session.
- CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) stock hit a yearly low of $5.97 this morning. The stock was down 14.65% for the day.
- Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ: ACBI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.79, and later moved down 4.75% over the session.
- MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ: MCBS) stock hit a yearly low of $11.04 this morning. The stock was down 6.29% for the day.
- Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.42 today morning. The stock traded down 4.51% over the session.
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) shares hit a yearly low of $1.97 today morning. The stock was down 16.99% on the session.
- Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) shares hit a yearly low of $11.49 today morning. The stock was down 13.05% on the session.
- PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PMX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.09 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.83% over the rest of the day.
- Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ: KE) stock hit $10.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.15% over the course of the day.
- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) stock hit a yearly low of $5.95 this morning. The stock was down 9.78% for the day.
- Kayne Anderson Midstream (NYSE: KMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.72, and later moved down 21.19% over the session.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.95. Shares then traded down 5.94%.
- Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ: EQBK) stock hit a yearly low of $19.62 this morning. The stock was down 7.3% for the day.
- Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) stock moved down 6.69% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.40 to open trading.
- Blackrock Health Sciences (NYSE: BME) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.99%.
- Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.00, and later moved down 13.08% over the session.
- Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ: BWB) shares fell to $10.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.53%.
- Unifi (NYSE: UFI) stock hit $15.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.84% over the course of the day.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) shares set a new yearly low of $4.00 this morning. The stock was down 12.99% on the session.
- Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE: PMM) shares set a new yearly low of $7.11 this morning. The stock was down 9.5% on the session.
- Donegal Group (NASDAQ: DGICA) stock hit $12.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.73% over the course of the day.
- BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: DSM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.31 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.67% over the rest of the day.
- Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX: ERC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.93, and later moved down 10.85% over the session.
- Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.64 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.75%.
- NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.11% on the session.
- MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) shares set a new yearly low of $5.13 this morning. The stock was down 9.52% on the session.
- Hingham Institution (NASDAQ: HIFS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $151.88. Shares then traded down 9.88%.
- Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE: HQL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.06 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.42% on the day.
- Cambridge (NASDAQ: CATC) shares were down 8.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $55.58.
- Alerus Financial (NASDAQ: ALRS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.30 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.11% over the rest of the day.
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) stock hit $14.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.07% over the course of the day.
- ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX: AEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.41, and later moved down 8.42% over the session.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PGNX) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.38 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 19.76%.
- SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ: SPNE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.24. Shares then traded down 11.18%.
- Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) shares hit a yearly low of $1.93 today morning. The stock was down 11.11% on the session.
- CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.41 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.18% on the day.
- Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Thursday morning, later moving down 16.15% over the rest of the day.
- Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE: RFI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.82, and later moved down 14.1% over the session.
- Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) shares were down 4.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.81.
- PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.66%.
- MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.16% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: ETB) shares set a new yearly low of $13.10 this morning. The stock was down 5.95% on the session.
- Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBFS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.99% for the day.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) stock hit a yearly low of $6.36 this morning. The stock was down 10.63% for the day.
- Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was down 14.5% for the day.
- MFS Charter Income (NYSE: MCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.39 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.36% over the rest of the day.
- Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $192.40 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.09%.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) stock hit $9.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.5% over the course of the day.
- Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $24.00. Shares then traded down 3.68%.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares set a new yearly low of $9.16 this morning. The stock was down 13.05% on the session.
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.2% on the session.
- Carriage Servs (NYSE: CSV) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.52 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.9%.
- Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ: HCAC) shares moved down 7.05% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.50 to begin trading.
- Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 14.46% for the day.
- AllianzGI Convertible