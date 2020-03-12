Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2020 12:10pm   Comments
During Thursday's morning session, various companies made new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

  • Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low
  • Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 57.75%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $159.25, and later moved down 5.41% over the session.
  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $89.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.08% on the day.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $126.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.93% on the day.
  • Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $20.69. Shares then traded down 8.69%.
  • Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) shares hit a yearly low of $51.74 today morning. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.
  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares were down 8.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $39.97.
  • Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock hit $97.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.24% over the course of the day.
  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $114.81, and later moved down 6.13% over the session.
  • Novartis (NYSE: NVS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $74.95 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.61% on the day.
  • Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) shares hit a yearly low of $30.48 today morning. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.
  • Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.60 today morning. The stock traded down 3.11% over the session.
  • Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) stock set a new 52-week low of $116.84 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.48%.
  • Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares fell to $160.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.44%.
  • Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $77.17, and later moved down 9.28% over the session.
  • China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $34.91. Shares then traded down 6.12%.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares moved down 7.29% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.60 to begin trading.
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) stock hit a yearly low of $29.80 this morning. The stock was down 11.25% for the day.
  • Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares were down 6.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $41.65.
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) stock hit $72.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.45% over the course of the day.
  • Unilever (NYSE: UN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $47.91, and later moved down 9.0% over the session.
  • SAP (NYSE: SAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $105.53 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.21%.
  • Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) shares set a new 52-week low of $62.01 today morning. The stock traded down 8.97% over the session.
  • McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) shares moved down 9.17% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $174.06 to begin trading.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares moved down 8.93% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.19 to begin trading.
  • Unilever (NYSE: UL) shares fell to $48.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.94%.
  • Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $77.03 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.67% on the day.
  • HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) shares were down 9.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.66.
  • Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $45.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 13.57% for the day.
  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares were down 5.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $94.76.
  • Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) stock moved down 8.41% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $143.41 to open trading.
  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares were down 11.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $109.65.
  • China Life Insurance Co (NYSE: LFC) shares were down 8.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.84.
  • Accenture (NYSE: ACN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $152.79. Shares then traded down 8.39%.
  • United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) stock hit a yearly low of $94.16 this morning. The stock was down 9.44% for the day.
  • BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares moved down 12.38% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.63 to begin trading.
  • Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) stock hit $130.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.49% over the course of the day.
  • BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) stock hit $25.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.82% over the course of the day.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $44.00, and later moved down 13.73% over the session.
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares fell to $226.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.4%.
  • Total (NYSE: TOT) stock moved down 11.31% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.93 to open trading.
  • Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares were down 6.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $99.32.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $59.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.31% for the day.
  • BP (NYSE: BP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.25 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.47% over the rest of the day.
  • Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE: KOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $46.25 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.05% on the day.
  • Linde (NYSE: LIN) stock hit $163.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.42% over the course of the day.
  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares fell to $36.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.01%.
  • General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock hit $7.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.41% over the course of the day.
  • HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) stock moved down 8.54% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.88 to open trading.
  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $39.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.7% for the day.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $62.95. Shares then traded down 7.77%.
  • Diageo (NYSE: DEO) shares set a new 52-week low of $121.43 today morning. The stock traded down 9.08% over the session.
  • British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) stock hit $33.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.6% over the course of the day.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $91.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.61% for the day.
  • American Express (NYSE: AXP) shares moved down 11.37% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $87.66 to begin trading.
  • 3M (NYSE: MMM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $139.96, and later moved down 8.69% over the session.
  • Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) shares were down 11.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.99.
  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares set a new yearly low of $44.98 this morning. The stock was down 7.3% on the session.
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $39.12 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.81% on the day.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $82.22. Shares then traded down 1.7%.
  • Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) shares set a new yearly low of $5.88 this morning. The stock was down 18.98% on the session.
  • Altria Group (NYSE: MO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $37.47 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.23% for the day.
  • CNOOC (NYSE: CEO) shares set a new yearly low of $99.95 this morning. The stock was down 9.82% on the session.
  • Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock set a new 52-week low of $93.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.4%.
  • BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares were down 8.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $398.26.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $49.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.72% on the day.
  • Stryker (NYSE: SYK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $166.00, and later moved down 6.19% over the session.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) stock hit $33.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.22% over the course of the day.
  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1,297.00. Shares then traded down 7.89%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) stock set a new 52-week low of $160.40 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.47%.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares hit a yearly low of $33.91 today morning. The stock was down 10.31% on the session.
  • Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) stock hit a yearly low of $84.27 this morning. The stock was down 7.14% for the day.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE: MUFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.83 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.16% on the day.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) stock set a new 52-week low of $137.28 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.2%.
  • Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $72.19. Shares then traded down 8.47%.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) stock hit a yearly low of $153.46 this morning. The stock was down 7.52% for the day.
  • Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) shares fell to $4.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.37%.
  • Chubb (NYSE: CB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $122.41 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.61% on the session.
  • Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) shares were down 7.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $72.42.
  • Southern (NYSE: SO) stock set a new 52-week low of $50.34 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.3%.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) shares set a new yearly low of $39.23 this morning. The stock was down 10.15% on the session.
  • Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $64.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.36% for the day.
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shares moved down 9.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.05 to begin trading.
  • Prologis (NYSE: PLD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $67.72 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.21% over the rest of the day.
  • Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) stock hit a yearly low of $30.75 this morning. The stock was down 10.19% for the day.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.72 today morning. The stock traded down 14.65% over the session.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK) shares fell to $15.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.58%.
  • Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.84 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.53%.
  • CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) stock set a new 52-week low of $53.84 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.15%.
  • Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) shares moved down 14.63% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.18 to begin trading.
  • Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) stock hit $31.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.31% over the course of the day.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) stock moved down 7.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $93.17 to open trading.
  • America Movil (NYSE: AMX) shares were down 11.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.84.
  • America Movil (NYSE: AMOV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.13% for the day.
  • Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) shares set a new 52-week low of $135.33 today morning. The stock traded down 7.06% over the session.
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.96 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.13% over the rest of the day.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) shares moved down 11.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.34 to begin trading.
  • Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.16% on the session.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) shares moved down 8.29% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.75 to begin trading.
  • Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) shares fell to $168.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.02%.
  • Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 16.86% over the rest of the day.
  • TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) shares set a new 52-week low of $41.61 today morning. The stock traded down 10.69% over the session.
  • Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) stock moved down 8.27% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.04 to open trading.
  • Vale (NYSE: VALE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.42, and later moved down 14.04% over the session.
  • VMware (NYSE: VMW) stock hit $96.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.33% over the course of the day.
  • Deere (NYSE: DE) shares moved down 9.13% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $132.57 to begin trading.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE: SMFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.86% on the day.
  • Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) stock hit a yearly low of $181.22 this morning. The stock was down 5.46% for the day.
  • Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $137.37 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.74% on the day.
  • HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) shares were down 7.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $103.99.
  • ING Groep (NYSE: ING) stock moved down 16.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.32 to open trading.
  • RELX (NYSE: RELX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.14 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.7% for the day.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) stock moved down 7.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $137.99 to open trading.
  • ABB (NYSE: ABB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.23 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.83% on the day.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.89 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.28% on the session.
  • Eni (NYSE: E) shares were down 10.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.81.
  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) shares set a new yearly low of $42.40 this morning. The stock was down 10.52% on the session.
  • Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) shares were down 7.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.42.
  • American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) shares hit a yearly low of $81.40 today morning. The stock was down 6.03% on the session.
  • General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares hit a yearly low of $23.60 today morning. The stock was down 8.75% on the session.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.96 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.74% on the session.
  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares moved down 10.64% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.26 to begin trading.
  • Infosys (NYSE: INFY) shares moved down 8.09% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.30 to begin trading.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) shares were down 6.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $174.66.
  • Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) stock hit a yearly low of $72.39 this morning. The stock was down 5.78% for the day.
  • BCE (NYSE: BCE) stock hit $39.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.22% over the course of the day.
  • Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $229.83, and later moved down 6.25% over the session.
  • Prudential (NYSE: PUK) shares were down 16.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.15.
  • Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.34% on the session.
  • Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.21% on the session.
  • Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares set a new yearly low of $116.42 this morning. The stock was down 10.4% on the session.
  • Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $35.78 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.17% for the day.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $66.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.1% on the session.
  • Marriott Intl (NASDAQ: MAR) shares set a new 52-week low of $89.96 today morning. The stock traded down 7.22% over the session.
  • Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) stock moved down 4.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $131.01 to open trading.
  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) shares set a new 52-week low of $89.79 today morning. The stock traded down 5.03% over the session.
  • UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.82 today morning. The stock traded down 10.51% over the session.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) shares set a new 52-week low of $47.54 today morning. The stock traded down 8.33% over the session.
  • MetLife (NYSE: MET) shares moved down 15.38% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.12 to begin trading.
  • Barclays (NYSE: BCS) shares hit a yearly low of $5.17 today morning. The stock was down 17.01% on the session.
  • Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE: MFG) shares were down 8.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.08.
  • DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) stock hit $34.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.54% over the course of the day.
  • Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $92.52 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.19% over the rest of the day.
  • Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) stock hit $300.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.09% over the course of the day.
  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $103.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.54% for the day.
  • EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.80 today morning. The stock traded down 13.72% over the session.
  • Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) shares were down 12.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.72.
  • American Intl Gr (NYSE: AIG) stock hit a yearly low of $29.66 this morning. The stock was down 13.48% for the day.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) shares set a new yearly low of $197.22 this morning. The stock was down 7.91% on the session.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE: CM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $58.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.33% on the day.
  • Orange (NYSE: ORAN) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.05 today morning. The stock traded down 8.28% over the session.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) shares fell to $31.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.55%.
  • Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.52% on the session.
  • TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $410.36 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.23% on the day.
  • Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares fell to $50.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.78%.
  • Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.34 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.6% for the day.
  • Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $49.69, and later moved down 7.26% over the session.
  • China Telecom Corp (NYSE: CHA) shares hit a yearly low of $32.51 today morning. The stock was down 7.5% on the session.
  • Allstate (NYSE: ALL) stock set a new 52-week low of $85.79 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.07%.
  • Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) stock hit a yearly low of $144.55 this morning. The stock was down 12.5% for the day.
  • Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares moved down 16.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.02 to begin trading.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.94 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.41%.
  • VF (NYSE: VFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $58.63 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.59% for the day.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE: BSBR) shares were down 9.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.05.
  • Square (NYSE: SQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.30 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.14% over the rest of the day.
  • BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) shares were down 13.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.54.
  • Aflac (NYSE: AFL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.14% on the session.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $67.69. Shares then traded down 5.45%.
  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.17 on Thursday. The stock was down 21.81% for the day.
  • Welltower (NYSE: WELL) stock hit $51.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.6% over the course of the day.
  • Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.23 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.05% on the day.
  • Canadian Natural Res (NYSE: CNQ) shares moved down 13.73% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.88 to begin trading.
  • Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) shares set a new yearly low of $105.66 this morning. The stock was down 8.04% on the session.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) stock hit a yearly low of $100.05 this morning. The stock was down 6.57% for the day.
  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.88 today morning. The stock traded down 11.28% over the session.
  • Dow (NYSE: DOW) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.45 today morning. The stock traded down 15.76% over the session.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.46% on the session.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) shares fell to $52.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.84%.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $116.72 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.63% on the day.
  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) shares set a new 52-week low of $37.85 today morning. The stock traded down 13.96% over the session.
  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.23, and later moved down 9.31% over the session.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock hit a yearly low of $6.58 this morning. The stock was down 11.31% for the day.
  • Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.67. Shares then traded down 6.79%.
  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $180.69 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.63% on the day.
  • Canon (NYSE: CAJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.7% on the day.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) shares set a new 52-week low of $70.36 today morning. The stock traded down 5.43% over the session.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) shares were down 8.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $32.58.
  • T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares hit a yearly low of $97.08 today morning. The stock was down 8.99% on the session.
  • Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE: RBS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.88% for the day.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) stock moved down 8.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $69.50 to open trading.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares hit a yearly low of $34.25 today morning. The stock was down 12.01% on the session.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $348.44, and later moved down 7.61% over the session.
  • Alcon (NYSE: ALC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $49.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.54% for the day.
  • Ford Motor (NYSE: F) shares fell to $5.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.68%.
  • ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) stock hit $30.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.16% over the course of the day.
  • eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares set a new yearly low of $32.74 this morning. The stock was down 5.28% on the session.
  • FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.24 today morning. The stock traded down 9.3% over the session.
  • Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares hit a yearly low of $78.53 today morning. The stock was down 8.51% on the session.
  • Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares fell to $50.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.82%.
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) shares fell to $71.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.98%.
  • Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) shares moved down 5.91% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $208.87 to begin trading.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) shares moved down 4.73% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $75.58 to begin trading.
  • CRH (NYSE: CRH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $26.97. Shares then traded down 10.09%.
  • Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $29.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 14.97% for the day.
  • Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $46.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.41% for the day.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares were down 12.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.94.
  • PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares set a new 52-week low of $58.25 today morning. The stock traded down 4.85% over the session.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) shares hit a yearly low of $84.01 today morning. The stock was down 7.95% on the session.
  • Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.62 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.83% over the rest of the day.
  • Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) stock moved down 8.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.32 to open trading.
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $53.90. Shares then traded down 12.09%.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $87.52, and later moved down 9.0% over the session.
  • Edison Intl (NYSE: EIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $55.94 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.24% on the day.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares fell to $169.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.32%.
  • TELUS (NYSE: TU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $33.01, and later moved down 8.65% over the session.
  • Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $69.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.07% for the day.
  • VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $167.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.97% on the session.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.85. Shares then traded down 4.25%.
  • Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares set a new 52-week low of $105.66 today morning. The stock traded down 9.42% over the session.
  • Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares set a new 52-week low of $66.18 today morning. The stock traded down 6.16% over the session.
  • China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.54 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.91% on the day.
  • State Street (NYSE: STT) shares were down 10.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $48.61.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $586.80, and later moved down 11.53% over the session.
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.30 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.93% over the rest of the day.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares moved down 7.15% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $63.69 to begin trading.
  • LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) shares set a new 52-week low of $48.96 today morning. The stock traded down 13.97% over the session.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares fell to $17.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 17.01%.
  • Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $136.18. Shares then traded down 10.45%.
  • Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares moved down 10.03% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $69.76 to begin trading.
  • Fortive (NYSE: FTV) stock set a new 52-week low of $55.60 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.16%.
  • Coca-Cola European (NYSE: CCEP) shares hit a yearly low of $43.07 today morning. The stock was down 11.17% on the session.
  • Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) shares were down 9.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.87.
  • PPL (NYSE: PPL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $27.64. Shares then traded down 7.95%.
  • TD Ameritrade Holding (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.18 today morning. The stock traded down 9.84% over the session.
  • Cummins (NYSE: CMI) stock moved down 7.02% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $132.54 to open trading.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CUK) shares fell to $15.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 19.19%.
  • XP (NASDAQ: XP) stock hit $18.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 26.42% over the course of the day.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $111.65 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.68% on the day.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares set a new yearly low of $77.84 this morning. The stock was down 4.57% on the session.
  • Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) shares moved down 7.16% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.83 to begin trading.
  • DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $95.91. Shares then traded down 8.59%.
  • Nokia (NYSE: NOK) shares were down 11.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.83.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $32.97 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.27% on the day.
  • Tencent Music (NYSE: TME) stock hit $11.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.74% over the course of the day.
  • CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.90 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.48% over the rest of the day.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) stock moved down 12.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $63.71 to open trading.
  • Fortis (NYSE: FTS) stock hit $35.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.54% over the course of the day.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) shares moved down 11.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $48.50 to begin trading.
  • ORIX (NYSE: IX) stock moved down 9.25% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.47 to open trading.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $58.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.92% over the rest of the day.
  • Ventas (NYSE: VTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 20.76%.
  • Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $112.83 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.62% over the rest of the day.
  • Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $62.87 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.73% on the day.
  • Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.30 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.72%.
  • AMETEK (NYSE: AME) stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.88% on the session.
  • Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) shares were down 12.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.82.
  • Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $59.68. Shares then traded down 12.86%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.53% on the session.
  • Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) shares set a new yearly low of $10.47 this morning. The stock was down 13.68% on the session.
  • McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares hit a yearly low of $136.22 today morning. The stock was down 5.83% on the session.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $20.44, and later moved down 14.63% over the session.
  • DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.67. Shares then traded down 14.72%.
  • Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares set a new yearly low of $17.00 this morning. The stock was down 9.04% on the session.
  • Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) shares set a new yearly low of $6.06 this morning. The stock was down 14.42% on the session.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares were down 7.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $45.05.
  • United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) shares moved down 14.45% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.81 to begin trading.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) stock moved down 4.87% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $253.50 to open trading.
  • Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $26.26, and later moved down 9.01% over the session.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) stock hit $73.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.25% over the course of the day.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares were down 8.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $143.07.
  • Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $44.81 today morning. The stock traded down 16.31% over the session.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares moved down 9.92% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $65.11 to begin trading.
  • M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) shares moved down 7.99% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $102.50 to begin trading.
  • Corning (NYSE: GLW) stock hit a yearly low of $21.35 this morning. The stock was down 8.09% for the day.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares moved down 6.12% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $613.82 to begin trading.
  • Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE: HIG) shares were down 9.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $41.98.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.06% on the session.
  • Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ: CHKP) shares set a new yearly low of $86.13 this morning. The stock was down 7.72% on the session.
  • Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.63, and later moved down 10.43% over the session.
  • Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) shares set a new 52-week low of $43.12 today morning. The stock traded down 9.96% over the session.
  • Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares fell to $2.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.44%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares hit a yearly low of $101.18 today morning. The stock was down 11.81% on the session.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares fell to $16.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.16%.
  • Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) stock hit a yearly low of $20.55 this morning. The stock was down 10.97% for the day.
  • IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $178.12 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.22% over the rest of the day.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $81.32 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.27%.
  • Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) shares moved down 4.85% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $63.91 to begin trading.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $168.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.83% for the day.
  • Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $77.08, and later moved down 5.57% over the session.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.12% for the day.
  • Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) shares were down 13.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.92.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) shares hit a yearly low of $34.00 today morning. The stock was down 25.75% on the session.
  • Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) shares set a new yearly low of $11.52 this morning. The stock was down 10.29% on the session.
  • Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) stock moved down 9.98% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.78 to open trading.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) stock moved down 9.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.37 to open trading.
  • Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares were down 5.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $46.70.
  • Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.00 today morning. The stock traded down 15.77% over the session.
  • International Paper (NYSE: IP) shares moved down 10.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.28 to begin trading.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) shares hit a yearly low of $11.15 today morning. The stock was down 12.98% on the session.
  • Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares hit a yearly low of $68.15 today morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
  • Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.58 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.52% over the rest of the day.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares set a new yearly low of $35.25 this morning. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares moved down 6.95% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.94 to begin trading.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $22.42, and later moved down 9.97% over the session.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.18, and later moved down 11.41% over the session.
  • Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) shares moved down 7.41% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.00 to begin trading.
  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $65.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.01% for the day.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) stock hit a yearly low of $83.06 this morning. The stock was down 9.02% for the day.
  • Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) stock moved down 8.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $58.73 to open trading.
  • Cheniere Energy (AMEX: LNG) shares were down 12.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $35.38.
  • Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.78% on the session.
  • W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) stock set a new 52-week low of $251.57 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.29%.
  • Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.12% over the rest of the day.
  • Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $55.62. Shares then traded down 8.69%.
  • Dover (NYSE: DOV) stock set a new 52-week low of $87.03 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.8%.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $109.86 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.2% on the day.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $198.92 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.74% over the rest of the day.
  • Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) shares set a new yearly low of $149.99 this morning. The stock was down 9.84% on the session.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.17, and later moved down 12.45% over the session.
  • Gartner (NYSE: IT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $96.68, and later moved down 5.1% over the session.
  • Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $91.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.14% on the session.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares were down 15.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.12.
  • SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: SSNC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.54% on the session.
  • Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $52.19 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.65% on the day.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares set a new 52-week low of $190.01 today morning. The stock traded down 5.38% over the session.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares set a new yearly low of $18.84 this morning. The stock was down 6.81% on the session.
  • Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $39.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.18% on the session.
  • Waters (NYSE: WAT) shares fell to $172.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.38%.
  • Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) shares set a new yearly low of $6.98 this morning. The stock was down 15.98% on the session.
  • Xylem (NYSE: XYL) stock set a new 52-week low of $68.49 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.51%.
  • Magna International (NYSE: MGA) stock moved down 7.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.52 to open trading.
  • Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $41.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.15% on the session.
  • Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares set a new yearly low of $50.74 this morning. The stock was down 4.79% on the session.
  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) stock hit $21.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.08% over the course of the day.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares fell to $33.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.69%.
  • Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.64% on the session.
  • Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) shares moved down 20.27% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.60 to begin trading.
  • W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $70.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.4% on the day.
  • UDR (NYSE: UDR) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.05 today morning. The stock traded down 6.28% over the session.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) shares were down 10.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.59.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) shares were down 11.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.86.
  • CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.50, and later moved down 7.09% over the session.
  • Loews (NYSE: L) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.52 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.82% over the rest of the day.
  • Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) stock hit a yearly low of $37.59 this morning. The stock was down 7.13% for the day.
  • SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) stock hit $133.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.06% over the course of the day.
  • Heico (NYSE: HEI) shares set a new yearly low of $84.31 this morning. The stock was down 7.72% on the session.
  • Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.74 today morning. The stock traded down 12.48% over the session.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) shares were down 8.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.45.
  • POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.06 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.53% over the rest of the day.
  • Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) stock hit a yearly low of $7.16 this morning. The stock was down 9.3% for the day.
  • Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) stock hit $104.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.13% over the course of the day.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares set a new 52-week low of $45.38 today morning. The stock traded down 5.89% over the session.
  • Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) shares fell to $75.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.66%.
  • Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.69 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.73% over the rest of the day.
  • Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock hit a yearly low of $14.23 this morning. The stock was down 13.21% for the day.
  • Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) shares set a new yearly low of $92.18 this morning. The stock was down 6.08% on the session.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.98% on the session.
  • CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.48% on the day.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.33. Shares then traded down 6.42%.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.71% for the day.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $41.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.78% for the day.
  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.88%.
  • IDEX (NYSE: IEX) shares fell to $125.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.83%.
  • Nucor (NYSE: NUE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $32.56, and later moved down 8.06% over the session.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $63.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.71% on the day.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) stock hit $27.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.28% over the course of the day.
  • United Rentals (NYSE: URI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $91.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.01% on the session.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.47 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.22% over the rest of the day.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.29 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.47% on the day.
  • WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $54.18. Shares then traded down 10.13%.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) stock hit a new 52-week low of $79.72 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
  • Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) shares set a new yearly low of $32.72 this morning. The stock was down 11.78% on the session.
  • China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) shares hit a yearly low of $20.80 today morning. The stock was down 8.47% on the session.
  • Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.52 today morning. The stock traded down 8.38% over the session.
  • Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR) stock moved down 24.24% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.09 to open trading.
  • CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA) shares set a new 52-week low of $36.02 today morning. The stock traded down 8.9% over the session.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.49 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.28%.
  • Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $49.85 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.18% over the rest of the day.
  • WPP (NYSE: WPP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.89 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.37% over the rest of the day.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.28 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.82%.
  • Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE: BR) shares moved down 3.06% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $91.21 to begin trading.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) stock moved down 9.58% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.03 to open trading.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares moved down 8.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.51 to begin trading.
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) shares moved down 11.82% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $62.77 to begin trading.
  • Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $29.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.99% on the day.
  • Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $25.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.5% on the day.
  • JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) shares were down 3.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $100.11.
  • GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) shares moved down 9.01% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $53.41 to begin trading.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.89% over the rest of the day.
  • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $71.39 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.12% on the day.
  • CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.35 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.85% for the day.
  • Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) stock hit a yearly low of $6.72 this morning. The stock was down 11.01% for the day.
  • Alleghany (NYSE: Y) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $548.31. Shares then traded down 11.22%.
  • China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.87% over the rest of the day.
  • Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) shares moved down 9.71% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $209.28 to begin trading.
  • Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.92, and later moved down 5.39% over the session.
  • Celanese (NYSE: CE) shares fell to $72.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.24%.
  • BanColombia (NYSE: CIB) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.74 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.79%.
  • AES (NYSE: AES) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.06. Shares then traded down 13.43%.
  • Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares were down 12.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.81.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $89.03. Shares then traded down 10.86%.
  • Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.38 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.09% over the rest of the day.
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) stock hit $77.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.06% over the course of the day.
  • FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $230.06 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.61% on the day.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares set a new yearly low of $26.00 this morning. The stock was down 11.53% on the session.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) shares moved down 12.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.75 to begin trading.
  • Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.89% for the day.
  • Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $102.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.34% on the session.
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) shares were down 14.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.67.
  • Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.82 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 16.92%.
  • Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) stock set a new 52-week low of $58.54 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.58%.
  • VEREIT (NYSE: VER) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.73, and later moved down 14.96% over the session.
  • Tenaris (NYSE: TS) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.18 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.29%.
  • NiSource (NYSE: NI) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.42 today morning. The stock traded down 8.06% over the session.
  • PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.51 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.91% on the day.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock set a new 52-week low of $38.60 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.21%.
  • JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) stock set a new 52-week low of $83.61 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.03%.
  • Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) shares fell to $45.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.3%.
  • Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock hit a yearly low of $2.13 this morning. The stock was down 32.29% for the day.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares hit a yearly low of $35.94 today morning. The stock was down 13.95% on the session.
  • E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.8%.
  • Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST) stock hit $10.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.99% over the course of the day.
  • InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) stock hit $42.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.5% over the course of the day.
  • Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) shares set a new 52-week low of $80.66 today morning. The stock traded down 9.55% over the session.
  • Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) shares hit a yearly low of $16.26 today morning. The stock was down 8.46% on the session.
  • Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares were down 12.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $67.95.
  • Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.83, and later moved down 18.6% over the session.
  • Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.75% on the session.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.72 today morning. The stock traded down 11.68% over the session.
  • Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.66 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.81%.
  • American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) stock hit a yearly low of $74.99 this morning. The stock was down 8.14% for the day.
  • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) shares moved down 6.91% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.31 to begin trading.
  • Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares hit a yearly low of $61.26 today morning. The stock was down 4.02% on the session.
  • SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.52% for the day.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) stock moved down 6.6% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $60.50 to open trading.
  • Bausch Health Cos (NYSE: BHC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.96 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.98% for the day.
  • Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) shares set a new yearly low of $52.21 this morning. The stock was down 6.32% on the session.
  • PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $68.94, and later moved down 7.35% over the session.
  • National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) stock moved down 8.36% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.40 to open trading.
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) shares hit a yearly low of $14.26 today morning. The stock was down 5.91% on the session.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) shares set a new yearly low of $20.90 this morning. The stock was down 15.37% on the session.
  • Apache (NYSE: APA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.92 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.83% for the day.
  • Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.44 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.97% for the day.
  • Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) stock moved down 7.17% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.63 to open trading.
  • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares were down 13.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $61.95.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares hit a yearly low of $8.00 today morning. The stock was down 15.31% on the session.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) stock hit a yearly low of $14.21 this morning. The stock was down 2.98% for the day.
  • Textron (NYSE: TXT) stock hit $27.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.44% over the course of the day.
  • Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) shares hit a yearly low of $7.49 today morning. The stock was down 9.19% on the session.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares moved down 20.05% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.61 to begin trading.
  • Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) shares hit a yearly low of $4.71 today morning. The stock was down 12.67% on the session.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) shares fell to $116.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.79%.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE: AVAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.93 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.66%.
  • Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) shares hit a yearly low of $121.09 today morning. The stock was down 7.29% on the session.
  • Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $76.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.81% for the day.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock hit a yearly low of $20.41 this morning. The stock was down 8.59% for the day.
  • Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) shares fell to $14.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.36%.
  • Lennox International (NYSE: LII) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $217.66 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.54% on the day.
  • Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.10. Shares then traded down 17.6%.
  • Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE: SBS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.99 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.18% on the session.
  • Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares set a new yearly low of $43.45 this morning. The stock was down 9.45% on the session.
  • Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) shares moved down 5.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.28 to begin trading.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.73 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 24.22% on the day.
  • US Foods Hldg (NYSE: USFD) shares were down 20.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.80.
  • Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) stock hit $106.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.79% over the course of the day.
  • Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $23.21, and later moved down 23.26% over the session.
  • Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $59.65, and later moved down 9.11% over the session.
  • Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.04. Shares then traded down 10.25%.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $103.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.36% on the session.
  • UGI (NYSE: UGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.44 today morning. The stock traded down 9.02% over the session.
  • PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) stock set a new 52-week low of $55.42 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.71%.
  • Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $52.75, and later moved down 12.86% over the session.
  • Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) stock hit $9.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.06% over the course of the day.
  • Under Armour (NYSE: UA) stock hit a yearly low of $10.62 this morning. The stock was down 9.14% for the day.
  • WestRock (NYSE: WRK) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.21 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.38%.
  • Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $79.11 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.04% over the rest of the day.
  • Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) stock hit a yearly low of $146.62 this morning. The stock was down 7.72% for the day.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) shares hit a yearly low of $5.59 today morning. The stock was down 15.81% on the session.
  • Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) shares set a new yearly low of $91.13 this morning. The stock was down 11.42% on the session.
  • Genpact (NYSE: G) stock hit a yearly low of $32.70 this morning. The stock was down 7.18% for the day.
  • Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $124.57 today morning. The stock traded down 8.35% over the session.
  • Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $143.07. Shares then traded down 6.1%.
  • Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $187.64 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.86% for the day.
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) stock hit a yearly low of $43.19 this morning. The stock was down 16.66% for the day.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) stock hit a yearly low of $16.86 this morning. The stock was down 9.52% for the day.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.04 today morning. The stock traded down 8.9% over the session.
  • NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $27.94. Shares then traded down 10.91%.
  • Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shares were down 2.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $56.00.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) shares set a new yearly low of $45.06 this morning. The stock was down 6.27% on the session.
  • Aegon (NYSE: AEG) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25 today morning. The stock traded down 16.8% over the session.
  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.0% on the session.
  • WEX (NYSE: WEX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $122.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.44% on the session.
  • Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares moved down 4.6% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $89.25 to begin trading.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $101.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
  • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $171.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.82% on the session.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares hit a yearly low of $102.74 today morning. The stock was down 7.94% on the session.
  • STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) stock set a new 52-week low of $26.16 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.55%.
  • Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares set a new yearly low of $5.60 this morning. The stock was down 5.16% on the session.
  • CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) shares moved down 11.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.09 to begin trading.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) stock hit a yearly low of $11.47 this morning. The stock was down 28.65% for the day.
  • Snap-on (NYSE: SNA) stock hit a yearly low of $122.07 this morning. The stock was down 6.97% for the day.
  • Voya Finl (NYSE: VOYA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.39 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.02% over the rest of the day.
  • CAE (NYSE: CAE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.83 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.11% on the day.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) shares fell to $15.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.17%.
  • Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) shares set a new yearly low of $382.31 this morning. The stock was down 7.29% on the session.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares were down 10.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.79.
  • Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) shares set a new yearly low of $42.97 this morning. The stock was down 10.43% on the session.
  • Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) shares set a new yearly low of $111.11 this morning. The stock was down 11.34% on the session.
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) stock hit $82.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.02% over the course of the day.
  • HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock hit a yearly low of $127.26 this morning. The stock was down 7.52% for the day.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE: ATH) shares fell to $28.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.3%.
  • Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) shares hit a yearly low of $19.05 today morning. The stock was down 8.28% on the session.
  • Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $36.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.12% for the day.
  • Toro (NYSE: TTC) stock hit $59.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.46% over the course of the day.
  • Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) stock hit a yearly low of $89.28 this morning. The stock was down 10.88% for the day.
  • OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $31.99, and later moved down 9.29% over the session.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.78 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.58% on the session.
  • Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.59% on the session.
  • Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) shares set a new yearly low of $6.72 this morning. The stock was down 13.45% on the session.
  • Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares fell to $123.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.03%.
  • Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) stock hit a yearly low of $27.83 this morning. The stock was down 8.11% for the day.
  • Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) stock hit a new 52-week low of $133.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.99% on the session.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) shares fell to $13.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.09%.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares fell to $34.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.12%.
  • Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) stock hit a yearly low of $33.68 this morning. The stock was down 7.02% for the day.
  • Comerica (NYSE: CMA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $34.52 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.41% for the day.
  • Bunge (NYSE: BG) stock hit $37.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.5% over the course of the day.
  • F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares set a new 52-week low of $101.09 today morning. The stock traded down 9.61% over the session.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.90 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.79% for the day.
  • Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) stock hit a yearly low of $85.31 this morning. The stock was down 6.84% for the day.
  • LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $53.61 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.78% over the rest of the day.
  • AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) shares were down 7.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $93.53.
  • Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) shares hit a yearly low of $56.67 today morning. The stock was down 9.29% on the session.
  • Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) stock hit a yearly low of $105.18 this morning. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.
  • Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $283.08, and later moved down 9.53% over the session.
  • Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) shares were down 10.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.20.
  • HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $20.37. Shares then traded down 11.96%.
  • Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) stock hit $21.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.06% over the course of the day.
  • National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) shares set a new yearly low of $9.67 this morning. The stock was down 5.63% on the session.
  • Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares fell to $21.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.69%.
  • News (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.69 today morning. The stock traded down 7.25% over the session.
  • News (NASDAQ: NWS) stock moved down 7.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.38 to open trading.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.29 on Thursday morning, later moving down 13.16% over the rest of the day.
  • Vedanta (NYSE: VEDL) shares hit a yearly low of $4.44 today morning. The stock was down 12.66% on the session.
  • Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares fell to $84.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.78%.
  • Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $193.76. Shares then traded down 6.31%.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) shares were down 3.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.66.
  • Coty (NYSE: COTY) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.90 today morning. The stock traded down 14.67% over the session.
  • Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares fell to $56.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.05%.
  • Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) stock moved down 7.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $96.85 to open trading.
  • Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) shares moved down 7.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $118.14 to begin trading.
  • AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares were down 18.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $36.00.
  • Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.08 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.72% on the day.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $82.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) shares moved down 9.57% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.68 to begin trading.
  • IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares set a new 52-week low of $103.07 today morning. The stock traded down 2.26% over the session.
  • Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE: AXTA) stock hit a yearly low of $18.96 this morning. The stock was down 15.48% for the day.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $37.49, and later moved down 8.26% over the session.
  • Lear (NYSE: LEA) stock set a new 52-week low of $90.61 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.5%.
  • Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $117.97. Shares then traded down 5.58%.
  • Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares set a new yearly low of $10.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.49% on the session.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) stock set a new 52-week low of $92.87 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.29%.
  • Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.18 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.49% over the rest of the day.
  • Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares fell to $8.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.93%.
  • Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) stock moved down 6.05% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $137.02 to open trading.
  • Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) shares were down 7.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $41.01.
  • TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) stock hit $7.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.92% over the course of the day.
  • Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) shares set a new yearly low of $12.10 this morning. The stock was down 12.66% on the session.
  • Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) shares hit a yearly low of $10.17 today morning. The stock was down 13.79% on the session.
  • BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) shares set a new yearly low of $24.91 this morning. The stock was down 10.27% on the session.
  • Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.41 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.78% over the rest of the day.
  • Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) stock moved down 9.2% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.21 to open trading.
  • HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) shares set a new yearly low of $30.84 this morning. The stock was down 8.94% on the session.
  • Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) shares fell to $16.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.49%.
  • Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $59.73, and later moved down 9.51% over the session.
  • New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.77 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 18.97%.
  • Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) shares were down 12.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.64.
  • Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $73.92 on Thursday morning, later moving down 15.03% over the rest of the day.
  • PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) shares set a new 52-week low of $82.97 today morning. The stock traded down 9.6% over the session.
  • A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) stock set a new 52-week low of $38.05 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.73%.
  • Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock hit $24.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.56% over the course of the day.
  • Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $75.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.12% for the day.
  • The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) shares hit a yearly low of $81.53 today morning. The stock was down 9.53% on the session.
  • Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) stock hit $18.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.37% over the course of the day.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares set a new yearly low of $7.76 this morning. The stock was down 8.99% on the session.
  • Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) stock hit $40.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.78% over the course of the day.
  • Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) shares fell to $45.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.73%.
  • Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) stock moved down 5.82% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.97 to open trading.
  • Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) shares moved down 20.08% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $84.77 to begin trading.
  • Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.65 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.49%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.57 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.75% over the rest of the day.
  • Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 19.89%.
  • Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) stock moved down 14.24% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.75 to open trading.
  • Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) shares hit a yearly low of $54.77 today morning. The stock was down 8.09% on the session.
  • Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) shares hit a yearly low of $48.50 today morning. The stock was down 5.72% on the session.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $15.08, and later moved down 9.87% over the session.
  • SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) shares set a new yearly low of $62.91 this morning. The stock was down 11.02% on the session.
  • Cemex (NYSE: CX) stock moved down 13.27% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.42 to open trading.
  • Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares moved down 25.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.34 to begin trading.
  • People's United Finl (NASDAQ: PBCT) stock hit $11.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.93% over the course of the day.
  • BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $45.72 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.94% on the day.
  • IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares fell to $34.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.98%.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.86 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.44% for the day.
  • Wayfair (NYSE: W) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $41.81, and later moved down 11.58% over the session.
  • American Campus (NYSE: ACC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $35.48 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.25% on the day.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.62 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.6% on the day.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.31, and later moved down 11.04% over the session.
  • ITT (NYSE: ITT) stock hit a yearly low of $43.19 this morning. The stock was down 9.41% for the day.
  • Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $72.95 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.93% on the day.
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) stock moved down 12.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.74 to open trading.
  • SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) stock hit a yearly low of $15.87 this morning. The stock was down 4.72% for the day.
  • National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) shares hit a yearly low of $31.78 today morning. The stock was down 9.33% on the session.
  • Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $55.87 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.68% for the day.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.03% on the session.
  • Southeast Airport Group (NYSE: ASR) shares set a new 52-week low of $137.00 today morning. The stock traded down 14.83% over the session.
  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) shares set a new yearly low of $29.06 this morning. The stock was down 10.75% on the session.
  • Synovus Finl (NYSE: SNV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.72 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.84% over the rest of the day.
  • Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) shares fell to $19.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.41%.
  • FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) stock moved down 8.08% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.71 to open trading.
  • Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $40.53 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.28% for the day.
  • Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) shares were down 3.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.44.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.82 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.23%.
  • Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.58 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.78%.
  • Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) stock hit $87.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.3% over the course of the day.
  • Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares fell to $6.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.49%.
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) stock moved down 9.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.53 to open trading.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) shares fell to $28.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.9%.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.68 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.56% for the day.
  • EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $39.33 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 21.9% on the day.
  • JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares fell to $11.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.82%.
  • CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) shares set a new yearly low of $37.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.37% on the session.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) shares fell to $50.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.42%.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $35.10. Shares then traded down 13.22%.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares were down 11.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.55.
  • Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.14 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.55% over the rest of the day.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.48% on the day.
  • Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares moved down 11.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $49.78 to begin trading.
  • Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) shares were down 6.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $64.84.
  • JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) shares moved down 10.47% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.70 to begin trading.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) stock hit a yearly low of $30.39 this morning. The stock was down 8.05% for the day.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.86 today morning. The stock traded down 10.51% over the session.
  • Grupo Televisa (NYSE: TV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.96 on Thursday morning, later moving down 15.35% over the rest of the day.
  • Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) stock set a new 52-week low of $75.57 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.98%.
  • PVH (NYSE: PVH) shares set a new yearly low of $51.99 this morning. The stock was down 14.91% on the session.
  • Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.98% on the session.
  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE: TPL) stock moved down 14.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $407.24 to open trading.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) shares moved down 7.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $64.34 to begin trading.
  • Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares moved down 13.32% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.04 to begin trading.
  • Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.93% on the session.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) stock set a new 52-week low of $86.26 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.72%.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $99.03, and later moved down 13.12% over the session.
  • MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $94.56 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.55% over the rest of the day.
  • Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) shares moved down 11.14% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.98 to begin trading.
  • HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) shares fell to $45.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.37%.
  • Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares were down 10.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.70.
  • First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.63% on the session.
  • Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $35.96 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
  • Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) shares hit a yearly low of $37.89 today morning. The stock was down 12.43% on the session.
  • Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.17% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares hit a yearly low of $30.07 today morning. The stock was down 13.36% on the session.
  • Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.67% on the session.
  • Braskem (NYSE: BAK) shares set a new yearly low of $7.43 this morning. The stock was down 23.94% on the session.
  • First Horizon National (NYSE: FHN) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.83 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.16%.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.60 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.43%.
  • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) stock set a new 52-week low of $96.96 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.18%.
  • BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) stock set a new 52-week low of $44.33 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.38%.
  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) stock hit a yearly low of $21.00 this morning. The stock was down 13.12% for the day.
  • Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $67.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.66% on the session.
  • Polaris (NYSE: PII) shares hit a yearly low of $67.17 today morning. The stock was down 11.57% on the session.
  • Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.33 today morning. The stock traded down 13.74% over the session.
  • Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) shares fell to $65.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.21%.
  • Crane (NYSE: CR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $51.35. Shares then traded down 12.08%.
  • New York Community (NYSE: NYCB) stock moved down 8.04% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.29 to open trading.
  • Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $78.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.77% on the session.
  • Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) shares hit a yearly low of $32.55 today morning. The stock was down 14.04% on the session.
  • Brunswick (NYSE: BC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.95 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.39% on the day.
  • ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) shares set a new yearly low of $74.80 this morning. The stock was down 10.35% on the session.
  • Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares set a new yearly low of $66.83 this morning. The stock was down 9.71% on the session.
  • Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $53.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.13% over the rest of the day.
  • Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $57.78 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.05% on the day.
  • NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) shares were down 6.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $376.59.
  • BRF (NYSE: BRFS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.32. Shares then traded down 13.2%.
  • JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) stock hit a yearly low of $48.21 this morning. The stock was down 5.05% for the day.
  • Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.71% on the session.
  • Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 13.49% over the rest of the day.
  • Air Lease (NYSE: AL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 14.13% for the day.
  • ADT (NYSE: ADT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.23 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.53% on the session.
  • ServiceMaster Global (NYSE: SERV) shares hit a yearly low of $30.07 today morning. The stock was down 4.74% on the session.
  • Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) shares reached a new 52-week low of $44.45 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.75% over the rest of the day.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.56% on the session.
  • KT (NYSE: KT) shares hit a yearly low of $8.94 today morning. The stock was down 6.5% on the session.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 16.02% for the day.
  • Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) shares moved down 8.6% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.62 to begin trading.
  • MGIC Investment (NYSE: MTG) shares fell to $9.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.17%.
  • Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.45% on the session.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) stock hit a yearly low of $35.65 this morning. The stock was down 12.15% for the day.
  • First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.66, and later moved down 12.14% over the session.
  • Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) shares set a new yearly low of $2.73 this morning. The stock was down 3.82% on the session.
  • Unum (NYSE: UNM) stock hit a yearly low of $15.80 this morning. The stock was down 13.27% for the day.
  • Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) shares fell to $43.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.17%.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $44.28 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.77% on the day.
  • First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) shares set a new 52-week low of $333.47 today morning. The stock traded down 6.97% over the session.
  • Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.77 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.86%.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.16 today morning. The stock traded down 6.93% over the session.
  • Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.36 today morning. The stock traded down 7.06% over the session.
  • Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE: RHP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.07% on the session.
  • Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE: SRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.73% on the session.
  • Carter's (NYSE: CRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $76.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.83% on the day.
  • Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares hit a yearly low of $14.30 today morning. The stock was down 9.65% on the session.
  • Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) stock moved down 23.59% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.21 to open trading.
  • Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) shares were down 8.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.97.
  • Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) shares were down 15.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.93.
  • Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $51.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.59% for the day.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares hit a yearly low of $31.90 today morning. The stock was down 15.83% on the session.
  • Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $79.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.53% on the session.
  • PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $125.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.23% on the session.
  • Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) shares moved down 7.4% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $62.16 to begin trading.
  • Maximus (NYSE: MMS) shares set a new yearly low of $57.13 this morning. The stock was down 9.83% on the session.
  • Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $49.08 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.03% over the rest of the day.
  • Primerica (NYSE: PRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $89.66 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.54% on the day.
  • AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) shares hit a yearly low of $52.93 today morning. The stock was down 9.29% on the session.
  • YPF (NYSE: YPF) shares moved down 16.27% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.01 to begin trading.
  • Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) stock hit $20.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.81% over the course of the day.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.15 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.42% on the day.
  • Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) stock hit a yearly low of $18.29 this morning. The stock was down 9.93% for the day.
  • Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) shares were down 10.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $65.70.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.22 today morning. The stock traded down 10.36% over the session.
  • Seaboard (AMEX: SEB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2,958.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.69% over the rest of the day.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $17.49, and later moved down 19.12% over the session.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) stock moved down 19.84% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.44 to open trading.
  • CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) stock hit a yearly low of $21.61 this morning. The stock was down 13.94% for the day.
  • Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares moved down 10.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.65 to begin trading.
  • bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares hit a yearly low of $56.50 today morning. The stock was down 9.72% on the session.
  • Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) shares set a new yearly low of $12.15 this morning. The stock was down 20.99% on the session.
  • Kirby (NYSE: KEX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $42.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 14.65% for the day.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) shares hit a yearly low of $10.94 today morning. The stock was down 25.69% on the session.
  • SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.29%.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.76 today morning. The stock traded down 13.9% over the session.
  • Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $90.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.4% on the session.
  • Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.51 today morning. The stock traded down 14.25% over the session.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) shares set a new 52-week low of $49.56 today morning. The stock traded down 5.33% over the session.
  • EMCOR Gr (NYSE: EME) shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.10 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.54% over the rest of the day.
  • ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) shares hit a yearly low of $64.59 today morning. The stock was down 10.55% on the session.
  • Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $135.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.25% on the day.
  • Spire (NYSE: SR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $67.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.13% on the session.
  • Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) stock hit $9.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.81% over the course of the day.
  • Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) shares fell to $26.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.41%.
  • Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 13.46% for the day.
  • Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) stock hit a yearly low of $133.63 this morning. The stock was down 8.66% for the day.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares fell to $77.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.13%.
  • Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) shares hit a yearly low of $36.30 today morning. The stock was down 6.55% on the session.
  • Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $59.87 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.07% on the day.
  • Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) shares fell to $17.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.27%.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.85% on the session.
  • PLDT (NYSE: PHI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.48. Shares then traded down 7.48%.
  • RLI (NYSE: RLI) shares set a new 52-week low of $68.73 today morning. The stock traded down 12.01% over the session.
  • Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) shares moved down 19.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.99 to begin trading.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.56 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.22%.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares fell to $43.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.54%.
  • Colfax (NYSE: CFX) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.94 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 13.18%.
  • Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD) shares hit a yearly low of $12.54 today morning. The stock was down 13.13% on the session.
  • Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 13.23% for the day.
  • Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE: SWX) shares fell to $57.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.19%.
  • Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.23% on the session.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) shares fell to $52.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.88%.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $82.95, and later moved down 8.46% over the session.
  • Macy's (NYSE: M) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.29, and later moved down 17.14% over the session.
  • Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) shares moved down 10.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $91.17 to begin trading.
  • LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Thursday morning, later moving down 17.08% over the rest of the day.
  • H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.79 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.61% on the day.
  • NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) stock hit $46.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.52% over the course of the day.
  • Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.81 on Thursday morning, later moving down 13.14% over the rest of the day.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) shares fell to $4.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.07%.
  • Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) stock set a new 52-week low of $71.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.97%.
  • CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.40 today morning. The stock traded down 6.7% over the session.
  • Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) shares moved down 9.09% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.50 to begin trading.
  • Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) stock moved down 2.22% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.14 to open trading.
  • Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.99, and later moved down 16.91% over the session.
  • CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares hit a yearly low of $78.45 today morning. The stock was down 3.32% on the session.
  • BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares hit a yearly low of $26.18 today morning. The stock was down 9.17% on the session.
  • Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.83% for the day.
  • Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) stock moved down 7.44% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.00 to open trading.
  • Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.79 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.42%.
  • Timken (NYSE: TKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.97 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.37% on the session.
  • Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) shares hit a yearly low of $16.75 today morning. The stock was down 15.05% on the session.
  • Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) stock hit $15.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.29% over the course of the day.
  • Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) shares were down 10.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.28.
  • Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) stock hit a yearly low of $44.88 this morning. The stock was down 10.61% for the day.
  • New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.38 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.84% on the day.
  • Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.08 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.65%.
  • Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) shares were down 7.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $46.61.
  • Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) shares moved down 11.74% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $48.35 to begin trading.
  • Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.2% on the session.
  • Brink's (NYSE: BCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $60.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.37% for the day.
  • United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.00. Shares then traded down 10.53%.
  • HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) shares moved down 9.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.40 to begin trading.
  • New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $41.77. Shares then traded down 10.3%.
  • Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBCI) shares hit a yearly low of $29.13 today morning. The stock was down 10.61% on the session.
  • CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $98.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.57% on the session.
  • Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) stock hit a yearly low of $21.75 this morning. The stock was down 25.39% for the day.
  • EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $30.08. Shares then traded down 5.38%.
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.05 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.68% over the rest of the day.
  • Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.91 today morning. The stock traded down 6.34% over the session.
  • NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) shares fell to $65.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.62%.
  • Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) stock hit $41.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.43% over the course of the day.
  • Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) shares set a new yearly low of $57.30 this morning. The stock was down 8.29% on the session.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) shares fell to $153.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.26%.
  • Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $57.16 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.8% over the rest of the day.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $35.23 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.33% on the day.
  • Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) shares hit a yearly low of $34.20 today morning. The stock was down 9.7% on the session.
  • DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE: DNP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.24 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.25% for the day.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $59.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.7% for the day.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.18% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) stock hit $12.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.96% over the course of the day.
  • W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) stock hit a yearly low of $43.78 this morning. The stock was down 5.71% for the day.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.83 today morning. The stock traded down 17.85% over the session.
  • Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) stock set a new 52-week low of $70.28 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.77%.
  • National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $68.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.96% over the rest of the day.
  • MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.52 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 15.64%.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) stock hit $6.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.18% over the course of the day.
  • PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.04 today morning. The stock traded down 8.99% over the session.
  • ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) shares set a new yearly low of $36.82 this morning. The stock was down 11.94% on the session.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.19 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.01%.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares set a new yearly low of $35.24 this morning. The stock was down 7.43% on the session.
  • Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) shares set a new yearly low of $8.21 this morning. The stock was down 14.83% on the session.
  • NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $43.39 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.14% on the day.
  • Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $16.51, and later moved down 7.82% over the session.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.76 today morning. The stock traded down 6.74% over the session.
  • PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) shares set a new yearly low of $23.19 this morning. The stock was down 13.8% on the session.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.67 today morning. The stock traded down 12.08% over the session.
  • Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) shares moved down 16.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.72 to begin trading.
  • KBR (NYSE: KBR) shares were down 9.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.11.
  • FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) stock moved down 8.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.22 to open trading.
  • Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.41 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.8% for the day.
  • Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) shares fell to $97.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.12%.
  • FirstCash (NASDAQ: FCFS) shares were down 2.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $74.49.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares moved down 6.93% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.32 to begin trading.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) stock moved down 11.46% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.00 to open trading.
  • World Wrestling Enter (NYSE: WWE) shares hit a yearly low of $35.52 today morning. The stock was down 11.24% on the session.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares set a new 52-week low of $54.66 today morning. The stock traded down 13.58% over the session.
  • LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) stock set a new 52-week low of $226.59 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.03%.
  • Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.68 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.62% on the day.
  • ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) stock hit $5.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.16% over the course of the day.
  • John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT) shares hit a yearly low of $69.45 today morning. The stock was down 9.21% on the session.
  • BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) stock moved down 8.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.76 to open trading.
  • MFA Finl (NYSE: MFA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.23 this morning. The stock was down 11.67% on the session.
  • Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $32.80, and later moved down 7.28% over the session.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
  • Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.74 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.86% over the rest of the day.
  • Empire State Realty OP (ARCA: ESBA) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.81 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 13.42%.
  • Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) stock hit $26.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.11% over the course of the day.
  • Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $82.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.76% on the day.
  • Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) stock hit $21.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.59% over the course of the day.
  • Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) shares fell to $19.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.12%.
  • VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.53% for the day.
  • Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares set a new yearly low of $16.72 this morning. The stock was down 18.98% on the session.
  • FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.95 today morning. The stock traded down 8.23% over the session.
  • Insperity (NYSE: NSP) shares set a new yearly low of $53.15 this morning. The stock was down 9.8% on the session.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) stock hit a yearly low of $1.36 this morning. The stock was down 19.27% for the day.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares hit a yearly low of $20.25 today morning. The stock was down 11.36% on the session.
  • Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) shares moved down 5.34% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.50 to begin trading.
  • Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares fell to $47.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.51%.
  • Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) stock hit $11.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.53% over the course of the day.
  • Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $108.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.56% on the day.
  • Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.96 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.83% on the day.
  • Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.55 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.65% over the rest of the day.
  • Azul (NYSE: AZUL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.84 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 22.64% on the day.
  • LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) stock hit a yearly low of $59.08 this morning. The stock was down 14.19% for the day.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) stock moved down 8.86% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.65 to open trading.
  • Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) shares moved down 16.28% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.98 to begin trading.
  • Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) stock moved down 8.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.91 to open trading.
  • Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.14 on Thursday morning, later moving down 17.29% over the rest of the day.
  • Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) stock hit a yearly low of $70.01 this morning. The stock was down 6.38% for the day.
  • Corporate Office Props (NYSE: OFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $22.78, and later moved down 10.53% over the session.
  • Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $30.54 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.8% for the day.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) stock hit a yearly low of $16.84 this morning. The stock was down 14.26% for the day.
  • Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) shares hit a yearly low of $17.38 today morning. The stock was down 9.19% on the session.
  • Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) shares were down 19.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.88.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.56, and later moved down 9.85% over the session.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) shares set a new yearly low of $11.50 this morning. The stock was down 9.27% on the session.
  • WNS (Holdings) (NYSE: WNS) shares hit a yearly low of $50.31 today morning. The stock was down 8.54% on the session.
  • F N B (NYSE: FNB) shares moved down 11.68% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.75 to begin trading.
  • United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) stock hit a yearly low of $13.52 this morning. The stock was down 5.44% for the day.
  • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares set a new yearly low of $11.39 this morning. The stock was down 9.83% on the session.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE: PCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $20.41, and later moved down 11.16% over the session.
  • NCR (NYSE: NCR) shares moved down 14.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.87 to begin trading.
  • Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares moved down 9.31% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.98 to begin trading.
  • ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $24.36. Shares then traded down 7.75%.
  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $14.67, and later moved down 17.72% over the session.
  • Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $40.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.25% for the day.
  • Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) shares set a new yearly low of $66.85 this morning. The stock was down 11.64% on the session.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares were down 12.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.04.
  • Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) shares hit a yearly low of $9.36 today morning. The stock was down 8.17% on the session.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.05 today morning. The stock traded down 11.05% over the session.
  • Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $29.66, and later moved down 5.74% over the session.
  • Home BancShares (NASDAQ: HOMB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.3% on the day.
  • Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.94 today morning. The stock traded down 6.72% over the session.
  • IBERIABANK (NASDAQ: IBKC) shares hit a yearly low of $38.47 today morning. The stock was down 11.69% on the session.
  • White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $861.19 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.96% for the day.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.81 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.81%.
  • J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) shares fell to $139.14 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.37%.
  • Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.99, and later moved down 8.49% over the session.
  • First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.44 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.61% over the rest of the day.
  • Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $62.30, and later moved down 2.71% over the session.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.50, and later moved down 16.76% over the session.
  • Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) stock moved down 15.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.67 to open trading.
  • Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILAK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.16% for the day.
  • Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $35.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.52% for the day.
  • II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.71 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.73% on the day.
  • Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $95.95 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.02% for the day.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) shares were down 10.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.62.
  • EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) shares moved down 24.99% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.54 to begin trading.
  • Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILA) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.42 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.94%.
  • Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.67, and later moved down 12.72% over the session.
  • Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) stock hit $12.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.5% over the course of the day.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares moved down 9.48% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.68 to begin trading.
  • Cantel Medical (NYSE: CMD) stock set a new 52-week low of $47.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.3%.
  • Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares fell to $46.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.95%.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.30 today morning. The stock traded down 16.2% over the session.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares fell to $16.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 19.06%.
  • Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 21.11%.
  • Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.61 today morning. The stock traded down 4.54% over the session.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares moved down 6.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.50 to begin trading.
  • Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) stock hit $13.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.06% over the course of the day.
  • Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.71. Shares then traded down 14.93%.
  • TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.65. Shares then traded down 14.26%.
  • Graham Hldgs (NYSE: GHC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $431.69. Shares then traded down 7.59%.
  • Quaker Chemical (NYSE: KWR) stock hit $134.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.34% over the course of the day.
  • Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) shares hit a yearly low of $16.86 today morning. The stock was down 12.42% on the session.
  • GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) stock hit $6.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.21% over the course of the day.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock moved down 14.17% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.00 to open trading.
  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $30.60, and later moved down 13.54% over the session.
  • Conmed (NYSE: CNMD) shares hit a yearly low of $73.50 today morning. The stock was down 8.43% on the session.
  • Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.78 today morning. The stock traded down 12.47% over the session.
  • Macerich (NYSE: MAC) stock hit $13.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.08% over the course of the day.
  • Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) shares hit a yearly low of $14.70 today morning. The stock was down 5.16% on the session.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) shares moved down 20.59% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.06 to begin trading.
  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) shares fell to $16.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.8%.
  • AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $40.48 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.
  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.95% on the day.
  • CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares moved down 18.05% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.31 to begin trading.
  • UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $43.37, and later moved down 9.62% over the session.
  • Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) stock moved down 12.5% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.52 to open trading.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares moved down 9.84% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.45 to begin trading.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.69 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.01% on the day.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) stock hit a yearly low of $43.63 this morning. The stock was down 13.98% for the day.
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares moved down 21.09% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.21 to begin trading.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE: ARI) shares hit a yearly low of $12.34 today morning. The stock was down 13.84% on the session.
  • Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) shares were down 5.91% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.00.
  • BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $23.47, and later moved down 8.5% over the session.
  • Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) stock moved down 21.96% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.99 to open trading.
  • SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) shares fell to $33.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.02%.
  • Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) shares set a new yearly low of $74.01 this morning. The stock was down 8.09% on the session.
  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares set a new 52-week low of $36.37 today morning. The stock traded down 13.81% over the session.
  • United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.72 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.27% on the session.
  • Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $115.78 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.97% over the rest of the day.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.25% over the rest of the day.
  • Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.27% over the rest of the day.
  • Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares were down 14.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.33.
  • Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) stock set a new 52-week low of $65.32 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.89%.
  • American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) stock hit $33.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.24% over the course of the day.
  • Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) stock moved down 6.36% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.28 to open trading.
  • Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) stock hit a yearly low of $34.84 this morning. The stock was down 9.08% for the day.
  • Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $24.83 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.63% on the day.
  • LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) stock hit a yearly low of $27.11 this morning. The stock was down 6.08% for the day.
  • KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) stock hit a yearly low of $16.28 this morning. The stock was down 11.7% for the day.
  • Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) shares moved down 7.09% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.25 to begin trading.
  • Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $20.60, and later moved down 7.19% over the session.
  • PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) shares were down 17.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.82.
  • GATX (NYSE: GATX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $54.53. Shares then traded down 8.95%.
  • RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.69, and later moved down 17.73% over the session.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 18.68% for the day.
  • Fluor (NYSE: FLR) shares moved down 9.42% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.15 to begin trading.
  • American National Ins (NASDAQ: ANAT) shares were down 7.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $80.59.
  • Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $24.56. Shares then traded down 9.05%.
  • Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) shares hit a yearly low of $13.18 today morning. The stock was down 10.19% on the session.
  • H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) stock hit $30.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.29% over the course of the day.
  • Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.77 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.46% for the day.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares set a new yearly low of $21.85 this morning. The stock was down 16.11% on the session.
  • Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.89 today morning. The stock traded down 8.41% over the session.
  • CNO Finl Gr (NYSE: CNO) shares hit a yearly low of $12.61 today morning. The stock was down 13.3% on the session.
  • Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) shares set a new yearly low of $14.73 this morning. The stock was down 10.6% on the session.
  • Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares were down 7.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.83.
  • CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.33 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.07% over the rest of the day.
  • Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.21. Shares then traded down 9.54%.
  • Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) shares set a new yearly low of $18.27 this morning. The stock was down 12.67% on the session.
  • Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares hit a yearly low of $8.26 today morning. The stock was down 11.26% on the session.
  • Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.16% on the session.
  • Pros Holdings (NYSE: PRO) shares fell to $33.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.71%.
  • BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.4% on the session.
  • PolyOne (NYSE: POL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.2% on the session.
  • South State (NASDAQ: SSB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $52.94. Shares then traded down 8.38%.
  • Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares moved down 10.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.35 to begin trading.
  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares moved down 6.73% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.40 to begin trading.
  • Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $38.12, and later moved down 7.1% over the session.
  • Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $44.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.62% for the day.
  • Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.29 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.14% on the day.
  • Box (NYSE: BOX) stock hit $11.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.89% over the course of the day.
  • CenterState Bank (NASDAQ: CSFL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.64 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.3% over the rest of the day.
  • Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.10 today morning. The stock traded down 15.13% over the session.
  • Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) stock hit a yearly low of $33.84 this morning. The stock was down 6.05% for the day.
  • South Jersey Indus (NYSE: SJI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.50 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.23% on the day.
  • Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.04 today morning. The stock traded down 10.56% over the session.
  • SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.69. Shares then traded down 7.29%.
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.09 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.32%.
  • M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) shares set a new yearly low of $27.09 this morning. The stock was down 19.69% on the session.
  • MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $62.13 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.13% on the day.
  • Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.45 today morning. The stock traded down 12.46% over the session.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.82 today morning. The stock traded down 5.92% over the session.
  • Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares set a new yearly low of $24.34 this morning. The stock was down 13.41% on the session.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stock hit $9.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.82% over the course of the day.
  • EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 21.07%.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.55, and later moved down 5.41% over the session.
  • Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.23, and later moved down 19.78% over the session.
  • Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ: FOXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $50.13 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.7%.
  • Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.34% on the session.
  • Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) stock hit $2.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.91% over the course of the day.
  • Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.31% on the session.
  • Chemours (NYSE: CC) shares moved down 14.03% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.85 to begin trading.
  • Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.45% on the day.
  • Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.78% for the day.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ: CAR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.41% on the session.
  • Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.56% on the session.
  • Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.01% for the day.
  • Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.27 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.17%.
  • Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.11 on Thursday morning, later moving down 16.48% over the rest of the day.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) shares set a new yearly low of $12.63 this morning. The stock was down 16.45% on the session.
  • HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) stock hit a yearly low of $20.01 this morning. The stock was down 5.28% for the day.
  • American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) shares fell to $18.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.44%.
  • JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) shares set a new yearly low of $13.25 this morning. The stock was down 13.27% on the session.
  • Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) shares fell to $11.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.14%.
  • Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) stock hit a yearly low of $12.52 this morning. The stock was down 11.35% for the day.
  • Norbord (NYSE: OSB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $17.75. Shares then traded down 14.54%.
  • Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) shares hit a yearly low of $25.72 today morning. The stock was down 8.57% on the session.
  • Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.64% over the rest of the day.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.27. Shares then traded down 9.74%.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) stock moved down 12.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.24 to open trading.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ: COMM) shares set a new yearly low of $6.89 this morning. The stock was down 10.22% on the session.
  • First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.65 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.22% over the rest of the day.
  • MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.91 today morning. The stock traded down 12.59% over the session.
  • Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.24 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.9% on the day.
  • Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.03% on the session.
  • Olin (NYSE: OLN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.83% on the day.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares fell to $9.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 25.95%.
  • Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE: UTF) shares fell to $18.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.75%.
  • PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.55 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.09% on the day.
  • California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $44.08 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.94% for the day.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) shares set a new yearly low of $14.02 this morning. The stock was down 10.69% on the session.
  • Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) stock moved down 4.56% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.50 to open trading.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $43.32. Shares then traded down 9.31%.
  • Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) shares were down 12.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.51.
  • Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) shares hit a yearly low of $55.58 today morning. The stock was down 8.07% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) stock moved down 13.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.30 to open trading.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.86. Shares then traded down 19.26%.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.60 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.3%.
  • First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) shares were down 11.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.59.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.65 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 20.36% on the day.
  • Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) stock hit a yearly low of $28.71 this morning. The stock was down 13.52% for the day.
  • Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) stock hit a yearly low of $5.51 this morning. The stock was down 11.44% for the day.
  • Applied Industrial Tech (NYSE: AIT) shares were down 9.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $43.97.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.90 today morning. The stock traded down 12.85% over the session.
  • SINA (NASDAQ: SINA) shares were down 5.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.14.
  • Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) shares set a new yearly low of $55.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.02% on the session.
  • Cabot (NYSE: CBT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $26.83, and later moved down 11.0% over the session.
  • Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) stock hit $3.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.26% over the course of the day.
  • Yelp (NYSE: YELP) stock hit $21.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.49% over the course of the day.
  • Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) shares hit a yearly low of $22.41 today morning. The stock was down 9.85% on the session.
  • Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE: NWN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $60.23 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.22% on the session.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares moved down 4.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.10 to begin trading.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) stock hit a yearly low of $37.56 this morning. The stock was down 7.95% for the day.
  • Belden (NYSE: BDC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $34.87, and later moved down 11.4% over the session.
  • Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.17. Shares then traded down 14.92%.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.84% on the session.
  • Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) stock hit a yearly low of $14.20 this morning. The stock was down 9.26% for the day.
  • Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) shares hit a yearly low of $15.67 today morning. The stock was down 4.97% on the session.
  • International Bancshares (NASDAQ: IBOC) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.55 today morning. The stock traded down 8.05% over the session.
  • First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ: FIBK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $25.60, and later moved down 6.89% over the session.
  • Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $112.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.52% for the day.
  • Dana (NYSE: DAN) shares set a new yearly low of $8.57 this morning. The stock was down 15.28% on the session.
  • Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE: NUV) shares set a new yearly low of $9.58 this morning. The stock was down 6.0% on the session.
  • Teradata (NYSE: TDC) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.19%.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Thursday morning, later moving down 16.45% over the rest of the day.
  • National General Holdings (NASDAQ: NGHC) shares set a new yearly low of $16.11 this morning. The stock was down 7.62% on the session.
  • ABM Indus (NYSE: ABM) shares set a new yearly low of $26.75 this morning. The stock was down 12.75% on the session.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares fell to $6.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.98%.
  • Rogers (NYSE: ROG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $92.02 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.34% on the day.
  • NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.17 today morning. The stock traded down 9.09% over the session.
  • Intl Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.03% on the session.
  • Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.40. Shares then traded down 11.82%.
  • Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.38% for the day.
  • Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.76% on the day.
  • Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.71 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.01% on the day.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.12 today morning. The stock traded down 9.27% over the session.
  • Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) shares fell to $19.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.05%.
  • Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) stock hit a yearly low of $6.79 this morning. The stock was down 12.97% for the day.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.39% on the session.
  • Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) shares were down 9.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $42.68.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.98% on the session.
  • Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $36.49, and later moved down 7.02% over the session.
  • Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) shares moved down 15.79% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.94 to begin trading.
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares hit a yearly low of $17.50 today morning. The stock was down 5.26% on the session.
  • Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.9% over the rest of the day.
  • Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) shares set a new 52-week low of $67.33 today morning. The stock traded down 9.76% over the session.
  • Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.01% over the rest of the day.
  • Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.85. Shares then traded down 15.44%.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $33.66. Shares then traded down 9.65%.
  • Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) shares hit a yearly low of $47.02 today morning. The stock was down 5.85% on the session.
  • Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.39 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.92% over the rest of the day.
  • Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.22 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.22%.
  • TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.10 today morning. The stock traded down 14.03% over the session.
  • EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) stock hit a yearly low of $20.70 this morning. The stock was down 10.05% for the day.
  • Albany International (NYSE: AIN) shares moved down 8.96% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $52.71 to begin trading.
  • New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.27% on the session.
  • Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) stock moved down 9.8% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.99 to open trading.
  • First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) shares were down 9.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.47.
  • Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares fell to $12.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.05%.
  • Cactus (NYSE: WHD) shares were down 3.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.87.
  • Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) stock hit $10.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.23% over the course of the day.
  • Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.14, and later moved down 3.67% over the session.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPS) shares moved down 11.6% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.04 to begin trading.
  • Cubic (NYSE: CUB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.47% on the session.
  • Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.
  • Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) shares set a new yearly low of $27.03 this morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.91% for the day.
  • Ryder System (NYSE: R) stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.27% on the session.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) shares fell to $4.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.21%.
  • WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares were down 12.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.07.
  • Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.33% on the session.
  • Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.32. Shares then traded down 15.06%.
  • Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) shares fell to $11.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.24%.
  • Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.23 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 13.81%.
  • PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.84%.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE: GOL) shares moved down 33.58% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.28 to begin trading.
  • DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE: DSL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $15.00, and later moved down 10.09% over the session.
  • First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) shares set a new yearly low of $13.51 this morning. The stock was down 9.51% on the session.
  • CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.81 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 15.42%.
  • Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares were down 14.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $42.52.
  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $43.25 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.86% for the day.
  • Domtar (NYSE: UFS) shares set a new yearly low of $21.18 this morning. The stock was down 12.61% on the session.
  • Stepan (NYSE: SCL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $70.56. Shares then traded down 6.89%.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFBS) shares moved down 9.54% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.69 to begin trading.
  • O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.17% for the day.
  • Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) stock hit a yearly low of $18.67 this morning. The stock was down 12.39% for the day.
  • Covanta Holding (NYSE: CVA) stock hit $10.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.85% over the course of the day.
  • Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE: CMP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $39.59, and later moved down 12.22% over the session.
  • Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.00, and later moved down 15.02% over the session.
  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $14.45, and later moved down 7.11% over the session.
  • United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) stock hit $17.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.69% over the course of the day.
  • Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) stock moved down 10.31% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.91 to open trading.
  • Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.60 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.35% over the rest of the day.
  • Mednax (NYSE: MD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.11% on the session.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.84 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.8% over the rest of the day.
  • Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares were down 12.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.26.
  • First Merchants (NASDAQ: FRME) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.84 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.71% over the rest of the day.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.86 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.62%.
  • Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $26.41. Shares then traded down 8.53%.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 31.08% over the rest of the day.
  • Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) shares were down 8.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.55.
  • AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE: AMK) stock hit $20.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.83% over the course of the day.
  • GEO Gr (NYSE: GEO) shares were down 14.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.68.
  • Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) shares hit a yearly low of $35.41 today morning. The stock was down 6.89% on the session.
  • 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.89. Shares then traded down 16.64%.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.04% on the session.
  • CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.17 on Thursday morning, later moving down 17.01% over the rest of the day.
  • Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) stock hit a yearly low of $24.41 this morning. The stock was down 16.72% for the day.
  • Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.17 today morning. The stock traded down 5.57% over the session.
  • NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.30 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.35%.
  • Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) shares moved down 4.89% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.67 to begin trading.
  • Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) shares hit a yearly low of $49.38 today morning. The stock was down 7.52% on the session.
  • Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) stock hit $5.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.87% over the course of the day.
  • Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) shares hit a yearly low of $35.28 today morning. The stock was down 13.32% on the session.
  • Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.99 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.18% on the day.
  • Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares moved down 5.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.19 to begin trading.
  • Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.35 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.72% on the day.
  • McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) stock hit a yearly low of $49.73 this morning. The stock was down 6.34% for the day.
  • Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) stock hit $50.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.1% over the course of the day.
  • Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $30.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.19% for the day.
  • Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.22% on the session.
  • Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.38 today morning. The stock traded down 8.37% over the session.
  • SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $25.83. Shares then traded down 19.87%.
  • Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) stock set a new 52-week low of $65.16 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.87%.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE: BDJ) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.78 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.28%.
  • Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.77% on the session.
  • Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) shares fell to $17.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.26%.
  • American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $64.70. Shares then traded down 13.98%.
  • Reaves Utility Income (AMEX: UTG) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.16 today morning. The stock traded down 14.26% over the session.
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) shares hit a yearly low of $42.31 today morning. The stock was down 10.32% on the session.
  • Ladder Cap (NYSE: LADR) shares hit a yearly low of $12.25 today morning. The stock was down 15.25% on the session.
  • Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) stock hit a yearly low of $47.77 this morning. The stock was down 7.66% for the day.
  • Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) shares set a new 52-week low of $33.08 today morning. The stock traded down 8.49% over the session.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) shares were down 8.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.84.
  • OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $73.40. Shares then traded down 6.33%.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) stock moved down 11.7% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.50 to open trading.
  • Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.84 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.27%.
  • Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.87. Shares then traded down 17.22%.
  • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) shares were down 6.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.52.
  • Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.14 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.37%.
  • PQ Group Holdings (NYSE: PQG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.95. Shares then traded down 10.75%.
  • Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) stock hit a yearly low of $39.57 this morning. The stock was down 8.04% for the day.
  • Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $33.41. Shares then traded down 7.2%.
  • Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.77 today morning. The stock traded down 10.71% over the session.
  • Knowles (NYSE: KN) stock moved down 6.17% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.17 to open trading.
  • Greif (NYSE: GEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.74%.
  • Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) shares moved down 8.79% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.04 to begin trading.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.63. Shares then traded down 22.04%.
  • Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock moved down 12.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.47 to open trading.
  • Heartland Financial (NASDAQ: HTLF) shares set a new yearly low of $31.03 this morning. The stock was down 10.46% on the session.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.65. Shares then traded down 12.01%.
  • Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.08 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.5% over the rest of the day.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.39 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.98%.
  • Terex (NYSE: TEX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.96 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.0% on the session.
  • LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) shares moved down 13.3% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.42 to begin trading.
  • Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.47 today morning. The stock traded down 9.51% over the session.
  • Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.96 today morning. The stock traded down 12.04% over the session.
  • NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares were down 5.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.00.
  • Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) stock hit $11.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.97% over the course of the day.
  • WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $25.84, and later moved down 9.89% over the session.
  • Yext (NYSE: YEXT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.65% over the rest of the day.
  • Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ: HOPE) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.04 today morning. The stock traded down 9.54% over the session.
  • Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.44. Shares then traded down 7.16%.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) shares set a new yearly low of $15.50 this morning. The stock was down 13.23% on the session.
  • PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares set a new yearly low of $35.25 this morning. The stock was down 11.11% on the session.
  • SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) shares hit a yearly low of $57.14 today morning. The stock was down 8.05% on the session.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.84 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.19%.
  • Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.28% on the session.
  • Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.52% for the day.
  • Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) stock hit a yearly low of $16.49 this morning. The stock was down 9.42% for the day.
  • Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.24. Shares then traded down 5.95%.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 18.8% for the day.
  • Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: MINI) shares hit a yearly low of $26.45 today morning. The stock was down 10.81% on the session.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.83 today morning. The stock traded down 8.38% over the session.
  • Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) shares moved down 6.14% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.85 to begin trading.
  • Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) shares fell to $25.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.07%.
  • Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares set a new yearly low of $6.39 this morning. The stock was down 13.12% on the session.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE: PDI) stock hit a yearly low of $23.21 this morning. The stock was down 8.79% for the day.
  • BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares moved down 9.62% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.01 to begin trading.
  • Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.96% on the session.
  • CorVel (NASDAQ: CRVL) stock moved down 3.35% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $60.92 to open trading.
  • Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.07% over the rest of the day.
  • Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE: BTT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.64. Shares then traded down 8.46%.
  • Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.13 today morning. The stock traded down 9.59% over the session.
  • BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.16% on the day.
  • Kayne Anderson (NYSE: KYN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.83 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.2% on the session.
  • BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) shares moved down 8.71% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.74 to begin trading.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) shares fell to $16.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.89%.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares hit a yearly low of $18.79 today morning. The stock was down 8.38% on the session.
  • Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) shares hit a yearly low of $15.28 today morning. The stock was down 13.22% on the session.
  • Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) stock hit a yearly low of $298.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.32% for the day.
  • Office Props IT (NASDAQ: OPI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.44% on the session.
  • CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $38.28. Shares then traded down 6.93%.
  • Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) stock hit a yearly low of $8.09 this morning. The stock was down 22.62% for the day.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.87 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.07% on the session.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock hit $0.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 16.25% over the course of the day.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) shares moved down 10.74% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.32 to begin trading.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) shares were down 12.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.74.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE: RQI) stock moved down 11.79% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.00 to open trading.
  • InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.22 today morning. The stock traded down 13.08% over the session.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.12 on Thursday morning, later moving down 13.82% over the rest of the day.
  • Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) stock hit $14.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.39% over the course of the day.
  • EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE: EVT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.21 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.21% on the day.
  • Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares were down 12.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.00.
  • Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.46% on the session.
  • Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.08% on the session.
  • Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) shares moved down 6.78% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.99 to begin trading.
  • Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.66 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 30.74% on the day.
  • Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.44 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.22% on the day.
  • S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.69 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.11% over the rest of the day.
  • Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) stock hit a yearly low of $75.88 this morning. The stock was down 6.55% for the day.
  • Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) stock moved down 7.72% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.00 to open trading.
  • Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.09 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.2% for the day.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares fell to $16.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.18%.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) stock hit a yearly low of $4.04 this morning. The stock was down 10.38% for the day.
  • Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 22.5%.
  • Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ: WABC) shares set a new 52-week low of $48.48 today morning. The stock traded down 7.68% over the session.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $66.00 today morning. The stock traded down 10.83% over the session.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE: ADX) shares hit a yearly low of $12.44 today morning. The stock was down 9.15% on the session.
  • Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC) stock moved down 4.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.91 to open trading.
  • Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) stock hit $6.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.62% over the course of the day.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) stock hit $16.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.66% over the course of the day.
  • Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) shares fell to $7.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.95%.
  • Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.18%.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $84.13 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.41% on the day.
  • Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $44.99. Shares then traded down 7.6%.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.20 today morning. The stock traded down 8.12% over the session.
  • Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) stock hit $30.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.81% over the course of the day.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock moved down 5.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $119.98 to open trading.
  • Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.77% on the day.
  • USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) shares moved down 3.01% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.52 to begin trading.
  • Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) shares fell to $16.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.61%.
  • HNI (NYSE: HNI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $25.74. Shares then traded down 10.47%.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) stock hit a yearly low of $6.55 this morning. The stock was down 19.18% for the day.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares moved down 8.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.09 to begin trading.
  • Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) stock moved down 6.66% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.61 to open trading.
  • Provident Financial (NYSE: PFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $14.90, and later moved down 13.38% over the session.
  • Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ: DHC) shares set a new yearly low of $4.25 this morning. The stock was down 18.95% on the session.
  • Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.13 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.09% for the day.
  • Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) stock moved down 11.66% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.69 to open trading.
  • Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.35 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.98% for the day.
  • AAR (NYSE: AIR) shares set a new yearly low of $25.01 this morning. The stock was down 18.77% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) shares fell to $10.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.91%.
  • Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $50.90, and later moved down 5.25% over the session.
  • Qudian (NYSE: QD) stock hit $1.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.52% over the course of the day.
  • Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) shares fell to $8.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.58%.
  • Guess? (NYSE: GES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 18.66% for the day.
  • First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE: FPF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.39. Shares then traded down 11.31%.
  • Hercules Cap (NYSE: HTGC) shares were down 11.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.00.
  • Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.77 this morning. The stock was down 9.79% for the day.
  • BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) stock hit $34.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.43% over the course of the day.
  • Blackrock Credit (NYSE: BTZ) shares set a new yearly low of $11.98 this morning. The stock was down 7.98% on the session.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.55. Shares then traded down 12.33%.
  • Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.84% on the session.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) stock moved down 11.71% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.92 to open trading.
  • RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $29.32. Shares then traded down 8.32%.
  • Apergy (NYSE: APY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 14.15% for the day.
  • TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.74 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.76% over the rest of the day.
  • Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.97. Shares then traded down 10.3%.
  • Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares set a new yearly low of $19.01 this morning. The stock was down 11.5% on the session.
  • SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.56 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 17.68%.
  • Matson (NYSE: MATX) shares moved down 8.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.25 to begin trading.
  • Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE: MNR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.61% on the day.
  • First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.08 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.67%.
  • SFL Corp (NYSE: SFL) stock moved down 8.55% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.71 to open trading.
  • Park National (AMEX: PRK) stock hit a yearly low of $76.90 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% for the day.
  • La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) stock hit $22.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.75% over the course of the day.
  • Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) stock hit $6.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.11% over the course of the day.
  • NexTier Oilfield (NYSE: NEX) shares moved down 21.75% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.52 to begin trading.
  • Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) stock hit a yearly low of $47.86 this morning. The stock was down 28.4% for the day.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) shares set a new yearly low of $190.25 this morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session.
  • MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.69% on the session.
  • Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) stock hit a yearly low of $2.24 this morning. The stock was down 8.53% for the day.
  • Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares fell to $22.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.92%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE: BXMX) stock hit a yearly low of $10.51 this morning. The stock was down 12.99% for the day.
  • BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.02, and later moved down 9.4% over the session.
  • EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $41.06. Shares then traded down 9.92%.
  • Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $25.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.06% on the day.
  • United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares fell to $5.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.48%.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.42 today morning. The stock traded down 6.23% over the session.
  • Meredith (NYSE: MDP) shares moved down 4.92% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.53 to begin trading.
  • BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE: HYT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.95% over the rest of the day.
  • Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) stock hit a yearly low of $13.83 this morning. The stock was down 11.98% for the day.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) shares fell to $18.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.01%.
  • GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares moved down 12.17% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.43 to begin trading.
  • SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.18 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.95% on the day.
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE: EIG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.25 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.38% over the rest of the day.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.79% over the rest of the day.
  • US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) shares hit a yearly low of $90.00 today morning. The stock was down 9.95% on the session.
  • Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.92 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.32% over the rest of the day.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB) shares were down 8.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.57.
  • FBL Financial Group (NYSE: FFG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.55% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.65 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.61% on the session.
  • Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.40 today morning. The stock traded down 10.7% over the session.
  • AMERISAFE (NASDAQ: AMSF) shares hit a yearly low of $56.10 today morning. The stock was down 9.35% on the session.
  • Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) shares fell to $11.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.63%.
  • Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) stock set a new 52-week low of $26.99 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 16.29%.
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE: ARCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.32 today morning. The stock traded down 5.42% over the session.
  • Tennant (NYSE: TNC) stock moved down 9.7% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $56.50 to open trading.
  • G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) shares hit a yearly low of $14.83 today morning. The stock was down 13.5% on the session.
  • Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.79% on the session.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) shares were down 8.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.51.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) stock moved down 10.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.54 to open trading.
  • National Healthcare (AMEX: NHC) shares were down 4.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $66.51.
  • Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) stock hit a yearly low of $65.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.87% for the day.
  • Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.64% for the day.
  • Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.06 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.66%.
  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) stock set a new 52-week low of $73.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.23%.
  • 3D Sys (NYSE: DDD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.46. Shares then traded down 14.29%.
  • US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) stock hit a yearly low of $31.96 this morning. The stock was down 9.27% for the day.
  • Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $49.41 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.64% on the day.
  • Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) stock hit a yearly low of $28.71 this morning. The stock was down 6.13% for the day.
  • Archrock (NYSE: AROC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.66, and later moved down 10.39% over the session.
  • Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) shares set a new yearly low of $3.71 this morning. The stock was down 17.37% on the session.
  • 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.56. Shares then traded down 8.04%.
  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $32.84, and later moved down 10.86% over the session.
  • Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) stock moved down 13.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.00 to open trading.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares hit a yearly low of $24.99 today morning. The stock was down 12.63% on the session.
  • Linx (NYSE: LINX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.70 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.7% on the day.
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) shares fell to $9.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.64%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: ETV) shares were down 10.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.05.
  • Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.50 today morning. The stock traded down 9.2% over the session.
  • Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.76 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.44% on the day.
  • Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) stock moved down 3.08% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.86 to open trading.
  • The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) stock moved down 17.73% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.00 to open trading.
  • Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.96, and later moved down 7.3% over the session.
  • OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) shares moved down 7.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.63 to begin trading.
  • New Mountain Finance (NYSE: NMFC) shares hit a yearly low of $9.88 today morning. The stock was down 11.68% on the session.
  • Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.75 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.9%.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $34.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.32% on the day.
  • Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.99 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.11% for the day.
  • Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.92 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.96% on the day.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock hit a yearly low of $28.19 this morning. The stock was down 12.86% for the day.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.85 on Thursday morning, later moving down 22.35% over the rest of the day.
  • Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.54% on the session.
  • Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.90 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.21% on the day.
  • Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) stock hit a yearly low of $17.50 this morning. The stock was down 8.26% for the day.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) shares fell to $34.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.65%.
  • Universal (NYSE: UVV) stock set a new 52-week low of $42.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.8%.
  • Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) stock hit a yearly low of $24.29 this morning. The stock was down 9.54% for the day.
  • Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 22.48% on the session.
  • Kadant (NYSE: KAI) shares were down 7.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $72.26.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.06. Shares then traded down 8.67%.
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) shares moved down 10.32% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $48.25 to begin trading.
  • Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $71.06. Shares then traded down 5.16%.
  • Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.12% on the session.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) shares were down 7.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.35.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.32 today morning. The stock traded down 7.68% over the session.
  • Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) stock hit a yearly low of $6.51 this morning. The stock was down 17.69% for the day.
  • AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.56 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.34% on the session.
  • 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) shares were down 7.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.73.
  • First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) stock hit a yearly low of $17.27 this morning. The stock was down 10.12% for the day.
  • Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.88. Shares then traded down 11.71%.
  • Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.34 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.84% on the day.
  • Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares moved down 15.7% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.75 to begin trading.
  • Five Point Holdings (NYSE: FPH) shares fell to $5.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.13%.
  • Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.54, and later moved down 11.2% over the session.
  • Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.98 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 13.91%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.89% on the session.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE: BIF) shares fell to $8.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.73%.
  • Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) shares fell to $24.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.8%.
  • Harsco (NYSE: HSC) shares were down 14.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.17.
  • Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) shares set a new yearly low of $11.75 this morning. The stock was down 10.25% on the session.
  • Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) stock hit $23.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.3% over the course of the day.
  • RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE: RMAX) shares moved down 6.22% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.94 to begin trading.
  • Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) shares fell to $5.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.58%.
  • QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.82% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE: RNP) shares were down 11.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.10.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares were down 11.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.74.
  • Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ: EFSC) stock hit $27.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.97% over the course of the day.
  • Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.56, and later moved down 10.46% over the session.
  • Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.64% on the session.
  • Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.6% on the day.
  • City Holding (NASDAQ: CHCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $58.80 today morning. The stock traded down 6.42% over the session.
  • Revlon (NYSE: REV) shares fell to $13.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.94%.
  • Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) stock hit a yearly low of $42.41 this morning. The stock was down 3.29% for the day.
  • Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.22 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.49% over the rest of the day.
  • Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.72, and later moved down 12.94% over the session.
  • American Finance Trust (NASDAQ: AFIN) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 13.56%.
  • SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.20 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.64% on the day.
  • Neenah (NYSE: NP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.76% for the day.
  • TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.94 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.9%.
  • Chase (AMEX: CCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $71.36 today morning. The stock traded down 5.91% over the session.
  • Buckle (NYSE: BKE) shares fell to $14.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.25%.
  • Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.02% on the session.
  • Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.97 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
  • Materion (NYSE: MTRN) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.52 today morning. The stock traded down 6.12% over the session.
  • FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) shares were down 12.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.73.
  • The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares set a new yearly low of $19.68 this morning. The stock was down 14.22% on the session.
  • Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.41 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.46 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.56% on the day.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE: NMZ) shares fell to $12.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.14%.
  • NOW (NYSE: DNOW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.34% on the day.
  • Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) stock moved down 2.81% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.59 to open trading.
  • Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) stock hit $26.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.3% over the course of the day.
  • Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) shares were down 7.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.43.
  • Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) shares set a new yearly low of $10.37 this morning. The stock was down 4.36% on the session.
  • Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $65.00. Shares then traded down 2.44%.
  • Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE: SWM) shares hit a yearly low of $26.62 today morning. The stock was down 9.69% on the session.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.67, and later moved down 12.38% over the session.
  • ePlus (NASDAQ: PLUS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $60.22 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.27% for the day.
  • Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ: TCMD) shares fell to $39.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.64%.
  • Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.44, and later moved down 7.44% over the session.
  • ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.45. Shares then traded down 19.04%.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.59% on the session.
  • Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $20.79, and later moved down 7.75% over the session.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) shares fell to $11.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.84%.
  • Celestica (NYSE: CLS) shares hit a yearly low of $4.57 today morning. The stock was down 8.87% on the session.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) shares moved down 15.74% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.78 to begin trading.
  • Aberdeen Asia-pacific (AMEX: FAX) stock hit $3.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.43% over the course of the day.
  • Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) shares fell to $15.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.3%.
  • NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.74 today morning. The stock traded down 18.08% over the session.
  • Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) shares were down 6.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.65.
  • Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) stock moved down 7.91% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.66 to open trading.
  • Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.19 on Thursday. The stock was down 17.03% for the day.
  • Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.14% on the day.
  • RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) stock hit a yearly low of $10.72 this morning. The stock was down 9.42% for the day.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) stock hit a yearly low of $4.34 this morning. The stock was down 7.19% for the day.
  • Nuveen Credit Strategies (NYSE: JQC) shares moved down 9.97% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.91 to begin trading.
  • Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) stock hit $14.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.0% over the course of the day.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE: AWF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.04. Shares then traded down 9.61%.
  • TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) shares hit a yearly low of $27.90 today morning. The stock was down 8.38% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX: EIM) shares were down 7.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.91.
  • Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE: BCSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.5% over the rest of the day.
  • Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.20, and later moved down 17.18% over the session.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.79, and later moved down 18.02% over the session.
  • Viad (NYSE: VVI) shares were down 11.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $32.04.
  • National Bank Holdings (NYSE: NBHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $22.72, and later moved down 9.18% over the session.
  • Imax (NYSE: IMAX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.58 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.35% on the day.
  • Valaris (NYSE: VAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.61, and later moved down 12.51% over the session.
  • Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) stock hit $11.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.79% over the course of the day.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) shares fell to $4.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.66%.
  • Hudson (NYSE: HUD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.47. Shares then traded down 45.78%.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 30.31% on the session.
  • Forestar (NYSE: FOR) stock hit $14.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.41% over the course of the day.
  • Loral Space (NASDAQ: LORL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.98 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.77% over the rest of the day.
  • CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.7% on the day.
  • Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) shares set a new yearly low of $19.54 this morning. The stock was down 12.78% on the session.
  • Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) shares were down 9.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.52.
  • Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.78 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.89% over the rest of the day.
  • GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK) stock moved down 13.52% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.48 to open trading.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares fell to $6.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.14%.
  • Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.02 today morning. The stock traded down 9.4% over the session.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) stock moved down 10.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.86 to open trading.
  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares were down 10.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.31.
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) stock hit $12.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.51% over the course of the day.
  • Medifast (NYSE: MED) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $65.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.2% for the day.
  • Griffon (NYSE: GFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.17 on Thursday morning, later moving down 15.43% over the rest of the day.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) stock hit a yearly low of $9.87 this morning. The stock was down 18.61% for the day.
  • Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.05 today morning. The stock traded down 12.08% over the session.
  • Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.78 today morning. The stock traded down 3.24% over the session.
  • Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.53 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.32%.
  • MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $26.90. Shares then traded down 8.71%.
  • H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) stock hit a yearly low of $15.80 this morning. The stock was down 9.99% for the day.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares moved down 13.22% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.82 to begin trading.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.52% for the day.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.
  • Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) shares hit a yearly low of $27.90 today morning. The stock was down 8.61% on the session.
  • E W Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.36 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.99% over the rest of the day.
  • Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) stock hit $13.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.23% over the course of the day.
  • Caleres (NYSE: CAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.73 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.75% on the day.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ: UFCS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.45 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.16% on the day.
  • SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $30.54, and later moved down 8.84% over the session.
  • Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.69% on the session.
  • Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.31 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 15.44%.
  • Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.65. Shares then traded down 4.97%.
  • BBVA Argentina (NYSE: BBAR) shares were down 17.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.82.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE: ETW) shares hit a yearly low of $7.10 today morning. The stock was down 12.08% on the session.
  • Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.76, and later moved down 12.22% over the session.
  • Ferro (NYSE: FOE) stock hit a yearly low of $9.43 this morning. The stock was down 5.6% for the day.
  • CTS (NYSE: CTS) stock hit a yearly low of $21.26 this morning. The stock was down 5.86% for the day.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.64% on the session.
  • Highland Floating Rate (NYSE: HFRO) shares were down 8.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.78.
  • German American (NASDAQ: GABC) shares hit a yearly low of $25.00 today morning. The stock was down 6.23% on the session.
  • Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.77, and later moved down 8.47% over the session.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.15 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.7% on the day.
  • Systemax (NYSE: SYX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.86. Shares then traded down 7.44%.
  • MAG Silver (AMEX: MAG) shares moved down 13.79% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.81 to begin trading.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.82, and later moved down 12.11% over the session.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) shares hit a yearly low of $23.95 today morning. The stock was down 10.19% on the session.
  • Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.26% on the session.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PML) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.28% on the session.
  • Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) stock hit $26.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.86% over the course of the day.
  • Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.06 today morning. The stock traded down 3.54% over the session.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MYI) shares hit a yearly low of $12.60 today morning. The stock was down 8.18% on the session.
  • Unitil (NYSE: UTL) shares fell to $49.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.67%.
  • TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.82. Shares then traded down 8.33%.
  • Gen American Invts Co (NYSE: GAM) shares set a new yearly low of $24.65 this morning. The stock was down 11.15% on the session.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock hit a yearly low of $6.22 this morning. The stock was down 21.35% for the day.
  • OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ: OSW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.24 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.15% for the day.
  • Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE: LOMA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.96% on the session.
  • Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ: HOLI) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.50 today morning. The stock traded down 7.56% over the session.
  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) stock moved down 5.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.50 to open trading.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares set a new yearly low of $18.32 this morning. The stock was down 11.33% on the session.
  • MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) shares moved down 10.09% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.74 to begin trading.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.74 today morning. The stock traded down 8.45% over the session.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell to $6.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.97%.
  • Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.37 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.02%.
  • PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 13.83%.
  • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 13.51% for the day.
  • Standex International (NYSE: SXI) shares set a new 52-week low of $48.88 today morning. The stock traded down 8.31% over the session.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.44, and later moved up 15.37% over the session.
  • Marcus (NYSE: MCS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.69% on the session.
  • Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) stock set a new 52-week low of $40.61 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.4%.
  • Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.09 today morning. The stock traded down 6.58% over the session.
  • Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 16.83%.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE: HY) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.07 today morning. The stock traded down 7.82% over the session.
  • Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) stock hit a yearly low of $34.75 this morning. The stock was down 8.86% for the day.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) stock moved down 4.84% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.65 to open trading.
  • Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.54% on the day.
  • ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) shares hit a yearly low of $20.44 today morning. The stock was down 11.83% on the session.
  • PetIQ (NASDAQ: PETQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.02, and later moved down 5.53% over the session.
  • Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.23% over the rest of the day.
  • Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares set a new yearly low of $13.00 this morning. The stock was down 7.73% on the session.
  • Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.54 on Thursday. The stock was down 16.26% for the day.
  • Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 16.08%.
  • Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) shares hit a yearly low of $16.79 today morning. The stock was down 8.89% on the session.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares moved down 10.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.62 to begin trading.
  • National Western Life Gr (NASDAQ: NWLI) stock moved down 11.55% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $202.08 to open trading.
  • Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $39.23. Shares then traded down 6.36%.
  • Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) shares fell to $20.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.2%.
  • ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) stock hit a yearly low of $48.98 this morning. The stock was down 5.97% for the day.
  • Foreign Trade Bank (NYSE: BLX) stock hit $15.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.83% over the course of the day.
  • Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.75% on the session.
  • Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.80 today morning. The stock traded down 7.44% over the session.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) shares moved down 10.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.44 to begin trading.
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) stock moved down 9.86% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.25 to open trading.
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.27. Shares then traded down 12.19%.
  • BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) shares were down 7.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.58.
  • Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) stock hit a yearly low of $86.06 this morning. The stock was down 13.65% for the day.
  • Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.21 today morning. The stock traded down 17.6% over the session.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) shares fell to $27.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.08%.
  • Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.06 on Thursday morning, later moving down 13.83% over the rest of the day.
  • Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.57. Shares then traded down 12.15%.
  • Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) stock moved down 8.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.95 to open trading.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.2% over the rest of the day.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.54% on the session.
  • Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE: TPRE) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.22%.
  • Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.80, and later moved down 10.13% over the session.
  • Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) shares moved down 13.71% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.19 to begin trading.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VMO) shares fell to $11.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.33%.
  • Avita Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.11 today morning. The stock traded down 18.83% over the session.
  • Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE: EMD) stock hit $12.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.63% over the course of the day.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.06 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 19.75%.
  • Equinox Gold (AMEX: EQX) shares fell to $5.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.38%.
  • Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.90, and later moved down 8.82% over the session.
  • Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.34 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.11% for the day.
  • Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $25.30, and later moved down 5.58% over the session.
  • HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) stock moved down 5.84% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.73 to open trading.
  • John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) stock moved down 14.84% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.37 to open trading.
  • Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.79 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.47% over the rest of the day.
  • NexPoint Strategic (NYSE: NHF) stock moved down 8.47% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.75 to open trading.
  • Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.62. Shares then traded down 5.27%.
  • Central Secs (AMEX: CET) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.10 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.89% over the rest of the day.
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $37.05 today morning. The stock traded down 3.05% over the session.
  • Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) shares fell to $35.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.81%.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE: VTA) shares fell to $9.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.51%.
  • Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 25.0% on the session.
  • Franklin Street Props (AMEX: FSP) stock hit a yearly low of $6.07 this morning. The stock was down 14.81% for the day.
  • Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: BPFH) stock hit a yearly low of $7.29 this morning. The stock was down 6.09% for the day.
  • Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.66%.
  • John Hancock (NYSE: HTD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 13.77% for the day.
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.92. Shares then traded down 8.14%.
  • Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.26 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.06%.
  • Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) stock set a new 52-week low of $58.43 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.72%.
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.97 on Thursday morning, later moving down 15.33% over the rest of the day.
  • Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE: RA) stock hit a yearly low of $15.96 this morning. The stock was down 9.71% for the day.
  • Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.77% on the day.
  • Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.46% for the day.
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) shares fell to $4.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.14%.
  • Frank's International (NYSE: FI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.76, and later moved down 10.03% over the session.
  • Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.00. Shares then traded down 12.6%.
  • Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) shares fell to $11.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.9%.
  • Mechel (NYSE: MTL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Thursday. The stock was down 21.47% for the day.
  • Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) shares fell to $2.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.12%.
  • Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ: CASS) shares hit a yearly low of $35.99 today morning. The stock was down 4.25% on the session.
  • Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) stock hit a yearly low of $11.19 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% for the day.
  • Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $30.98, and later moved down 0.79% over the session.
  • Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) shares set a new yearly low of $13.16 this morning. The stock was down 7.1% on the session.
  • Capstead Mortgage (NYSE: CMO) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.97 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 13.15%.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.52 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.11%.
  • ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) shares hit a yearly low of $6.53 today morning. The stock was down 7.04% on the session.
  • Templeton Global Income (NYSE: GIM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.47 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.72% over the rest of the day.
  • Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BXG) shares fell to $5.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.39%.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.03% on the day.
  • BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) shares were down 10.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.93.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.20 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.64% over the rest of the day.
  • Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.12, and later moved down 13.36% over the session.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.34, and later moved down 11.35% over the session.
  • Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) stock moved down 7.88% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.00 to open trading.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) stock hit a yearly low of $19.91 this morning. The stock was down 13.46% for the day.
  • Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) shares were down 10.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.68.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PCN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.96 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.79% over the rest of the day.
  • SEACOR Holdings (NYSE: CKH) shares were down 2.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.00.
  • Invesco Senior (NYSE: VVR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.53. Shares then traded down 11.36%.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.76. Shares then traded down 7.35%.
  • Tredegar (NYSE: TG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.87, and later moved down 8.86% over the session.
  • Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) shares set a new yearly low of $4.73 this morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
  • Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) shares set a new yearly low of $4.32 this morning. The stock was down 10.94% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers Ltd (NYSE: LDP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.45 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.04% over the rest of the day.
  • Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY) shares fell to $12.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.07%.
  • CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) shares were down 5.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.61.
  • City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.80. Shares then traded down 11.1%.
  • Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.18, and later moved down 9.11% over the session.
  • AK Steel Holding (NYSE: AKS) shares moved down 10.31% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.64 to begin trading.
  • Cornerstone Strategic (AMEX: CLM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.48, and later moved down 14.39% over the session.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.47. Shares then traded down 11.88%.
  • Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ: PTNR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.46 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.18% on the day.
  • G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.61 today morning. The stock traded down 6.87% over the session.
  • Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.06 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.53% over the rest of the day.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLKP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $15.63, and later moved down 8.06% over the session.
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.70 this morning. The stock was down 9.49% for the day.
  • Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.18. Shares then traded down 6.25%.
  • Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.54 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.66% over the rest of the day.
  • Western Asset (NYSE: WIW) shares hit a yearly low of $9.92 today morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session.
  • LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) stock moved down 7.05% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.09 to open trading.
  • Circor International (NYSE: CIR) stock moved down 10.81% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.62 to open trading.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.01, and later moved down 10.48% over the session.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.14. Shares then traded down 6.53%.
  • Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.99% over the rest of the day.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 20.22%.
  • MeiraGTx Holdings (NASDAQ: MGTX) shares hit a yearly low of $13.55 today morning. The stock was down 6.31% on the session.
  • Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ: NCBS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $54.28. Shares then traded down 4.37%.
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.10 today morning. The stock traded down 12.32% over the session.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.35% on the session.
  • Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.13. Shares then traded down 8.65%.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares set a new yearly low of $9.82 this morning. The stock was down 6.13% on the session.
  • DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.12. Shares then traded down 9.49%.
  • Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) shares fell to $32.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.01%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE: BOE) shares hit a yearly low of $7.64 today morning. The stock was down 12.11% on the session.
  • BlackRock Resources (NYSE: BCX) stock hit a yearly low of $4.84 this morning. The stock was down 13.22% for the day.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE: VGM) shares hit a yearly low of $11.98 today morning. The stock was down 6.6% on the session.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.48%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE: MYD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.96% on the session.
  • TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) shares moved down 9.73% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.35 to begin trading.
  • Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares were down 13.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.10.
  • QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) shares hit a yearly low of $31.45 today morning. The stock was down 8.48% on the session.
  • Comtech Telecomms (NASDAQ: CMTL) stock hit $18.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.53% over the course of the day.
  • Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: EIGI) stock moved down 6.5% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.17 to open trading.
  • NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) shares hit a yearly low of $40.32 today morning. The stock was down 13.17% on the session.
  • CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.50. Shares then traded down 7.99%.
  • Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) stock hit $31.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.19% over the course of the day.
  • Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) shares moved down 6.2% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.44 to begin trading.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.70. Shares then traded down 8.22%.
  • Univest Finl (NASDAQ: UVSP) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.56%.
  • Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) stock hit $9.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.63% over the course of the day.
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) stock set a new 52-week low of $60.12 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.79%.
  • Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) shares set a new yearly low of $9.33 this morning. The stock was down 20.74% on the session.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) shares were down 15.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.51.
  • Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) shares fell to $2.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.36%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VKQ) stock hit a yearly low of $11.70 this morning. The stock was down 9.91% for the day.
  • TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: TSC) shares set a new yearly low of $14.55 this morning. The stock was down 7.43% on the session.
  • Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.43, and later moved down 8.1% over the session.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares were down 7.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.53.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.80. Shares then traded down 6.84%.
  • Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) shares hit a yearly low of $18.30 today morning. The stock was down 9.28% on the session.
  • Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.15% on the day.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.71. Shares then traded down 9.32%.
  • Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE: GOF) stock hit $15.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.01% over the course of the day.
  • QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.01. Shares then traded down 13.26%.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.26. Shares then traded down 10.9%.
  • Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ: BMTC) shares fell to $26.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.74%.
  • Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: BDGE) shares hit a yearly low of $22.16 today morning. The stock was down 6.28% on the session.
  • nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) shares were down 7.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.16.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE: IQI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.79, and later moved down 9.61% over the session.
  • Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE: NID) shares hit a yearly low of $12.80 today morning. The stock was down 8.35% on the session.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ: ZIOP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.23% on the day.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock hit a yearly low of $3.01 this morning. The stock was down 7.96% for the day.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) shares moved down 9.7% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.76 to begin trading.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock hit $2.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.28% over the course of the day.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) shares set a new yearly low of $2.65 this morning. The stock was down 21.24% on the session.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) shares set a new yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was down 13.21% on the session.
  • Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.83 on Thursday morning, later moving down 23.88% over the rest of the day.
  • First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) stock moved down 8.86% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.42 to open trading.
  • First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.22 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.74%.
  • Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.33 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.44%.
  • Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ: AMEH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.00, and later moved down 8.96% over the session.
  • HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: HONE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.82% on the session.
  • HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.83 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.07% over the rest of the day.
  • trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.
  • Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.29% over the rest of the day.
  • Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIO) stock hit $4.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.89% over the course of the day.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE: DIAX) stock hit a yearly low of $12.85 this morning. The stock was down 12.75% for the day.
  • Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) stock hit a yearly low of $1.56 this morning. The stock was down 16.86% for the day.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.32, and later moved up 0.36% over the session.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.39 today morning. The stock traded down 10.55% over the session.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.95% on the session.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.69 today morning. The stock traded down 11.14% over the session.
  • WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 17.42%.
  • Valhi (NYSE: VHI) stock hit $0.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.89% over the course of the day.
  • P.H. Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) shares hit a yearly low of $10.49 today morning. The stock was down 9.16% on the session.
  • Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.94% on the session.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE: TDF) stock moved down 7.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.97 to open trading.
  • Argan (NYSE: AGX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $31.95, and later moved down 9.59% over the session.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE: BTO) shares moved down 14.13% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.75 to begin trading.
  • New Gold (AMEX: NGD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.61. Shares then traded down 9.51%.
  • Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) stock moved down 7.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.91 to open trading.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 13.66% over the rest of the day.
  • BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.57 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.3% for the day.
  • ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.33. Shares then traded down 9.48%.
  • Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE: VIST) shares hit a yearly low of $3.58 today morning. The stock was down 39.21% on the session.
  • Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.35 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.92%.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.25% over the rest of the day.
  • Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.71 on Thursday. The stock was down 15.04% for the day.
  • PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE: GHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.99 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.31% over the rest of the day.
  • Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) stock hit $6.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 45.65% over the course of the day.
  • Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.89 today morning. The stock traded down 23.29% over the session.
  • Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.93. Shares then traded down 25.76%.
  • Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ: AMAL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.3% for the day.
  • DMC Glb (NASDAQ: BOOM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.38. Shares then traded down 3.88%.
  • CorePoint Lodging (NYSE: CPLG) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.73 today morning. The stock traded down 24.53% over the session.
  • Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) stock hit a yearly low of $31.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.96% for the day.
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares fell to $1.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.57%.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) stock hit a yearly low of $13.44 this morning. The stock was down 8.77% for the day.
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) stock moved down 7.2% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.75 to open trading.
  • MainStay MacKay (NYSE: MMD) shares set a new yearly low of $17.27 this morning. The stock was down 9.4% on the session.
  • Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.13 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.74% for the day.
  • Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) stock moved down 2.45% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.63 to open trading.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE: BIT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.8% on the session.
  • Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) shares were down 8.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.92.
  • Blackstone / GSO (NYSE: BGB) stock hit a yearly low of $11.86 this morning. The stock was down 10.74% for the day.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) shares set a new yearly low of $15.60 this morning. The stock was down 10.24% on the session.
  • National Presto Indus (NYSE: NPK) stock hit a yearly low of $72.23 this morning. The stock was down 5.15% for the day.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares were down 9.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.20.
  • Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.32% over the rest of the day.
  • Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares moved down 2.16% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.26 to begin trading.
  • AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock hit a yearly low of $18.00 this morning. The stock was down 8.62% for the day.
  • Nuveen Taxable Municipal (NYSE: NBB) stock moved down 6.94% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.70 to open trading.
  • Invesco California Value (NYSE: VCV) shares fell to $11.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.43%.
  • PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares set a new yearly low of $16.29 this morning. The stock was down 12.98% on the session.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.59 today morning. The stock traded down 10.31% over the session.
  • MBIA (NYSE: MBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.48 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.29% for the day.
  • US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) shares set a new yearly low of $17.67 this morning. The stock was down 17.65% on the session.
  • Hemisphere Media Gr (NASDAQ: HMTV) shares moved down 4.62% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.76 to begin trading.
  • Voya Global Equity (NYSE: IGD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.60, and later moved down 12.84% over the session.
  • Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.33 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.03% on the day.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell to $2.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.95%.
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX: GGN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.8% on the session.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares were down 5.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.03.
  • Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares hit a yearly low of $11.24 today morning. The stock was down 7.73% on the session.
  • First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) stock hit $22.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.57% over the course of the day.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE: MVF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.91% for the day.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.20 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.49% on the day.
  • MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.77 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.91% on the session.
  • Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) shares were down 10.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.54.
  • Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIX) shares hit a yearly low of $4.76 today morning. The stock was down 10.73% on the session.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.73 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.74%.
  • Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares fell to $17.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.43%.
  • MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) stock moved down 9.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.46 to open trading.
  • First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) stock hit $19.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.6% over the course of the day.
  • Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE: DPG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.16 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.28% over the rest of the day.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUC) stock hit a yearly low of $13.05 this morning. The stock was down 6.26% for the day.
  • Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) shares set a new yearly low of $18.81 this morning. The stock was down 8.03% on the session.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.23 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.9% over the rest of the day.
  • Genesco (NYSE: GCO) shares set a new yearly low of $22.94 this morning. The stock was down 9.69% on the session.
  • Western Asset Managed (NYSE: MMU) shares set a new yearly low of $12.27 this morning. The stock was down 10.54% on the session.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.35. Shares then traded down 12.13%.
  • Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE: BLW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.92. Shares then traded down 9.32%.
  • TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) stock moved down 5.53% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.66 to open trading.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 23.6% on the day.
  • National Energy Services (NASDAQ: NESR) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.75 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.52%.
  • National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.66% on the day.
  • First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) shares fell to $34.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.69%.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.85% on the day.
  • Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESTA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.87% over the rest of the day.
  • People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ: PUB) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.68 today morning. The stock traded down 7.13% over the session.
  • Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) shares set a new yearly low of $14.56 this morning. The stock was down 5.48% on the session.
  • Ennis (NYSE: EBF) shares moved down 7.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.90 to begin trading.
  • Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) stock moved down 6.13% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.56 to open trading.
  • India Fund (NYSE: IFN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.64 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.53% over the rest of the day.
  • First Trust MLP (NYSE: FEI) shares were down 18.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.29.
  • Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.83 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 23.36%.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) shares moved down 8.69% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.72 to begin trading.
  • Nuveen High Inc Nov 2021 (NYSE: JHB) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.22 today morning. The stock traded down 4.65% over the session.
  • Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.75, and later moved down 15.32% over the session.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.35, and later moved down 13.35% over the session.
  • Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.45% for the day.
  • Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) stock moved down 7.26% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.88 to open trading.
  • Regis (NYSE: RGS) shares fell to $8.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.84%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE: BGY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.32% over the rest of the day.
  • Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 13.68% over the rest of the day.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock moved up 2.4% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.92 to open trading.
  • Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE: MUA) shares moved down 10.63% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.20 to begin trading.
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.65% on the day.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) shares were down 9.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.06.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE: MUI) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.29 today morning. The stock traded down 5.89% over the session.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) shares set a new yearly low of $20.44 this morning. The stock was down 5.89% on the session.
  • Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) shares set a new yearly low of $4.79 this morning. The stock was down 9.8% on the session.
  • First Trust High Income (NYSE: FSD) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.77 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.4%.
  • NAPCO Security (NASDAQ: NSSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $15.85, and later moved down 7.3% over the session.
  • Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) shares set a new yearly low of $45.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
  • FutureFuel (NYSE: FF) stock hit $8.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.49% over the course of the day.
  • Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE: SOI) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.64 today morning. The stock traded down 13.2% over the session.
  • Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE: DSU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.77 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.92% for the day.
  • Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) shares were down 8.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.39.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EOI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.59% for the day.
  • Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.23, and later moved down 12.65% over the session.
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) shares were down 13.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.56.
  • Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.84 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.41% on the day.
  • Surmodics (NASDAQ: SRDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) shares moved down 14.17% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.04 to begin trading.
  • Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) shares fell to $7.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.15%.
  • Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STML) shares were down 8.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.34.
  • Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares fell to $9.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.12%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: LEO) shares fell to $7.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.95%.
  • HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.33. Shares then traded down 5.78%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JFR) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.94 today morning. The stock traded down 9.72% over the session.
  • Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) shares fell to $20.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.7%.
  • Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) shares were down 9.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.21.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.73 today morning. The stock traded down 10.73% over the session.
  • Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ: DMLP) stock hit $11.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.6% over the course of the day.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares hit a yearly low of $13.00 today morning. The stock was down 9.71% on the session.
  • Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) stock hit $14.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.09% over the course of the day.
  • Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) shares hit a yearly low of $11.36 today morning. The stock was down 9.34% on the session.
  • China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) shares were down 4.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.34.
  • A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) shares were down 9.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.81.
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) stock hit a yearly low of $9.21 this morning. The stock was down 13.7% for the day.
  • Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.70, and later moved down 9.84% over the session.
  • Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 16.51% for the day.
  • Wells Fargo Income (AMEX: EAD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.61 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.45% over the rest of the day.
  • GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.45 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.68%.
  • AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.72 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.91% on the day.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE: EVN) stock moved down 11.87% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.04 to open trading.
  • First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) shares hit a yearly low of $21.66 today morning. The stock was down 5.17% on the session.
  • Putnam Premier Income (NYSE: PPT) stock hit a yearly low of $4.41 this morning. The stock was down 9.16% for the day.
  • Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) stock moved down 1.66% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.43 to open trading.
  • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Thursday. The stock was down 22.27% for the day.
  • Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.34, and later moved down 2.86% over the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE: MYN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.95% on the session.
  • Whitestone (NYSE: WSR) shares hit a yearly low of $10.16 today morning. The stock was down 12.93% on the session.
  • REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) shares set a new yearly low of $45.54 this morning. The stock was down 10.31% on the session.
  • Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) shares moved down 5.15% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.76 to begin trading.
  • Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 17.96% for the day.
  • Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.67 today morning. The stock traded down 4.83% over the session.
  • Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.21% over the rest of the day.
  • Sabine Royalty (NYSE: SBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.23 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.29% on the day.
  • Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.48 today morning. The stock traded down 21.85% over the session.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.43 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.18%.
  • Invesco Advantage (AMEX: VKI) stock moved down 9.6% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.99 to open trading.
  • Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) shares fell to $15.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.53%.
  • Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.67. Shares then traded down 3.82%.
  • Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.82% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MFL) shares hit a yearly low of $12.43 today morning. The stock was down 8.26% on the session.
  • AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE: NCV) stock hit a yearly low of $3.99 this morning. The stock was down 11.77% for the day.
  • Franklin Finl Network (NYSE: FSB) shares were down 11.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.73.
  • Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE: JRI) stock moved down 15.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.69 to open trading.
  • Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.96 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.03% on the session.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.08 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.96% over the rest of the day.
  • New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE: SNR) shares hit a yearly low of $4.21 today morning. The stock was down 13.25% on the session.
  • Century Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNBKA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $55.81 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.6% on the day.
  • Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.56% over the rest of the day.
  • First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.69 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.13% on the day.
  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) shares hit a yearly low of $3.00 today morning. The stock was down 7.62% on the session.
  • REV Group (NYSE: REVG) stock hit a yearly low of $6.13 this morning. The stock was down 8.35% for the day.
  • AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE: MITT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.81, and later moved down 19.91% over the session.
  • Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ: WSG) stock hit a yearly low of $2.37 this morning. The stock was down 10.38% for the day.
  • Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.93 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.52% over the rest of the day.
  • America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.92% on the day.
  • PaySign (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.58 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.87% over the rest of the day.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.04 today morning. The stock traded down 15.68% over the session.
  • Team (NYSE: TISI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.43. Shares then traded down 9.17%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MCA) shares were down 7.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.28.
  • Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.14 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.97% over the rest of the day.
  • Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.43 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
  • Intelsat (NYSE: I) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.17% for the day.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) stock hit a yearly low of $8.96 this morning. The stock was down 5.56% for the day.
  • Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $14.36, and later moved down 4.71% over the session.
  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 14.01% on the session.
  • Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) shares moved down 9.12% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.65 to begin trading.
  • Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $25.81. Shares then traded down 5.57%.
  • Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) stock hit $2.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.0% over the course of the day.
  • CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.9% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EFR) shares hit a yearly low of $11.15 today morning. The stock was down 10.34% on the session.
  • Maverix Metals (AMEX: MMX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.20 today morning. The stock was down 10.69% on the session.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) shares fell to $2.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.85%.
  • Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.06% on the session.
  • Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.13 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.01% over the rest of the day.
  • Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) stock hit a yearly low of $32.80 this morning. The stock was down 7.83% for the day.
  • Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.63% over the rest of the day.
  • Boston Omaha (NASDAQ: BOMN) shares hit a yearly low of $16.00 today morning. The stock was down 8.87% on the session.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: DFP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.87 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.61% on the day.
  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares fell to $2.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.79%.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.18% on the day.
  • Avianca Hldgs (NYSE: AVH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.06. Shares then traded down 17.68%.
  • Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) shares fell to $22.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.14%.
  • HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.68 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.52% for the day.
  • MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.37 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.14% over the rest of the day.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) shares were down 9.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.93.
  • Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.23 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 24.3% on the day.
  • Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE: PZN) stock moved down 6.88% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.38 to open trading.
  • Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) stock hit a yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 12.87% for the day.
  • DWS Municipal Income (NYSE: KTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.22% for the day.
  • Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.31% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MQY) shares were down 8.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.42.
  • Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) shares moved down 7.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.67 to begin trading.
  • Morgan Stanley Emerging (NYSE: EDD) shares set a new yearly low of $5.11 this morning. The stock was down 9.32% on the session.
  • PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE: PKO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.13 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.45% on the day.
  • Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.21. Shares then traded down 5.46%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $17.20, and later moved down 12.8% over the session.
  • ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.27% on the session.
  • The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.40 today morning. The stock traded down 6.6% over the session.
  • Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) shares set a new yearly low of $18.22 this morning. The stock was down 5.42% on the session.
  • Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares hit a yearly low of $4.39 today morning. The stock was down 14.4% on the session.
  • Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) shares moved down 9.39% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.51 to begin trading.
  • Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.13 today morning. The stock traded down 6.84% over the session.
  • Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.7% on the session.
  • US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ: USLM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
  • Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) stock hit a yearly low of $6.27 this morning. The stock was down 23.75% for the day.
  • Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE: PMO) shares hit a yearly low of $12.02 today morning. The stock was down 10.46% on the session.
  • Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) shares moved down 7.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.90 to begin trading.
  • Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.15, and later moved down 12.32% over the session.
  • CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.92% for the day.
  • Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.73 today morning. The stock traded down 7.93% over the session.
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) stock hit $19.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.06% over the course of the day.
  • Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 22.57%.
  • Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.74, and later moved down 6.62% over the session.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPB) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.27%.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 26.06% on the day.
  • Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) shares set a new yearly low of $19.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.28% on the session.
  • SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.92 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.33% on the day.
  • FRP Holdings (NASDAQ: FRPH) shares hit a yearly low of $38.67 today morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
  • Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) shares moved down 15.24% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.82 to begin trading.
  • Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) shares fell to $51.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.56%.
  • Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares fell to $2.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.14%.
  • Western Asset Global High (NYSE: EHI) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.80 today morning. The stock traded down 9.23% over the session.
  • Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.00, and later moved down 7.77% over the session.
  • MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE: MIN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.63 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.
  • Adams Natural Resources (NYSE: PEO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.71 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.43% on the day.
  • Pennant Park Inv (NASDAQ: PNNT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.98 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.04% on the day.
  • Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) stock hit $12.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.59% over the course of the day.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE: BFZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.54% on the day.
  • BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.42%.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) shares set a new yearly low of $8.34 this morning. The stock was down 6.63% on the session.
  • Watford Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRE) shares moved down 8.87% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.49 to begin trading.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares fell to $6.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.41%.
  • CAI International (NYSE: CAI) stock hit $16.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.37% over the course of the day.
  • Star Group (NYSE: SGU) stock moved down 6.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.29 to open trading.
  • Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) shares set a new yearly low of $19.00 this morning. The stock was down 8.26% on the session.
  • Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.23% over the rest of the day.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.01% on the day.
  • Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) shares fell to $10.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.08%.
  • Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.33, and later moved down 8.39% over the session.
  • Marine Prods (NYSE: MPX) stock hit a yearly low of $9.95 this morning. The stock was down 7.02% for the day.
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) shares fell to $14.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.68%.
  • Luxfer Holdings (NYSE: LXFR) shares set a new yearly low of $12.32 this morning. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares fell to $24.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.91%.
  • Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE: GBAB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $20.81. Shares then traded down 8.88%.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares fell to $10.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 19.53%.
  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) shares set a new yearly low of $12.75 this morning. The stock was down 7.36% on the session.
  • First Trust Energy Income (AMEX: FEN) stock hit a yearly low of $12.10 this morning. The stock was down 14.76% for the day.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.50 today morning. The stock traded down 13.9% over the session.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) stock moved down 6.45% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.33 to open trading.
  • Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ: PKOH) stock hit $14.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.28% over the course of the day.
  • Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ: STXB) stock moved down 12.9% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.87 to open trading.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE: MHN) stock hit $12.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.47% over the course of the day.
  • Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) shares hit a yearly low of $10.95 today morning. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) stock hit a yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 4.25% for the day.
  • VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) shares hit a yearly low of $22.54 today morning. The stock was down 12.46% on the session.
  • Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ: DHIL) shares set a new 52-week low of $104.48 today morning. The stock traded down 6.42% over the session.
  • PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ: PFLT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.91 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.99% on the day.
  • Jernigan Capital (NYSE: JCAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.8% on the day.
  • BlackRock Utility Infr (NYSE: BUI) shares set a new yearly low of $17.01 this morning. The stock was down 11.36% on the session.
  • Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.13%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MIY) shares hit a yearly low of $13.08 today morning. The stock was down 7.13% on the session.
  • Insteel Indus (NASDAQ: IIIN) shares hit a yearly low of $14.84 today morning. The stock was down 10.0% on the session.
  • Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ: CRESY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.55% over the rest of the day.
  • Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE: TEI) shares hit a yearly low of $7.72 today morning. The stock was down 9.63% on the session.
  • CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) stock hit a yearly low of $5.97 this morning. The stock was down 14.65% for the day.
  • Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ: ACBI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.79, and later moved down 4.75% over the session.
  • MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ: MCBS) stock hit a yearly low of $11.04 this morning. The stock was down 6.29% for the day.
  • Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.42 today morning. The stock traded down 4.51% over the session.
  • Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) shares hit a yearly low of $1.97 today morning. The stock was down 16.99% on the session.
  • Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) shares hit a yearly low of $11.49 today morning. The stock was down 13.05% on the session.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PMX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.09 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.83% over the rest of the day.
  • Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ: KE) stock hit $10.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.15% over the course of the day.
  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) stock hit a yearly low of $5.95 this morning. The stock was down 9.78% for the day.
  • Kayne Anderson Midstream (NYSE: KMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.72, and later moved down 21.19% over the session.
  • Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.95. Shares then traded down 5.94%.
  • Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ: EQBK) stock hit a yearly low of $19.62 this morning. The stock was down 7.3% for the day.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) stock moved down 6.69% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.40 to open trading.
  • Blackrock Health Sciences (NYSE: BME) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.99%.
  • Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.00, and later moved down 13.08% over the session.
  • Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ: BWB) shares fell to $10.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.53%.
  • Unifi (NYSE: UFI) stock hit $15.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.84% over the course of the day.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) shares set a new yearly low of $4.00 this morning. The stock was down 12.99% on the session.
  • Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE: PMM) shares set a new yearly low of $7.11 this morning. The stock was down 9.5% on the session.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ: DGICA) stock hit $12.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.73% over the course of the day.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: DSM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.31 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.67% over the rest of the day.
  • Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX: ERC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.93, and later moved down 10.85% over the session.
  • Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.64 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.75%.
  • NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.11% on the session.
  • MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) shares set a new yearly low of $5.13 this morning. The stock was down 9.52% on the session.
  • Hingham Institution (NASDAQ: HIFS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $151.88. Shares then traded down 9.88%.
  • Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE: HQL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.06 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.42% on the day.
  • Cambridge (NASDAQ: CATC) shares were down 8.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $55.58.
  • Alerus Financial (NASDAQ: ALRS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.30 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.11% over the rest of the day.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) stock hit $14.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.07% over the course of the day.
  • ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX: AEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.41, and later moved down 8.42% over the session.
  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PGNX) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.38 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 19.76%.
  • SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ: SPNE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.24. Shares then traded down 11.18%.
  • Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) shares hit a yearly low of $1.93 today morning. The stock was down 11.11% on the session.
  • CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.41 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.18% on the day.
  • Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Thursday morning, later moving down 16.15% over the rest of the day.
  • Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE: RFI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.82, and later moved down 14.1% over the session.
  • Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) shares were down 4.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.81.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.66%.
  • MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.16% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: ETB) shares set a new yearly low of $13.10 this morning. The stock was down 5.95% on the session.
  • Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBFS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.99% for the day.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) stock hit a yearly low of $6.36 this morning. The stock was down 10.63% for the day.
  • Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was down 14.5% for the day.
  • MFS Charter Income (NYSE: MCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.39 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.36% over the rest of the day.
  • Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $192.40 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.09%.
  • Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) stock hit $9.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.5% over the course of the day.
  • Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $24.00. Shares then traded down 3.68%.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares set a new yearly low of $9.16 this morning. The stock was down 13.05% on the session.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.2% on the session.
  • Carriage Servs (NYSE: CSV) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.52 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.9%.
  • Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ: HCAC) shares moved down 7.05% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.50 to begin trading.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 14.46% for the day.
  • AllianzGI Convertible 