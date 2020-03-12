Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, various companies made new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low

was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 57.75%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows: