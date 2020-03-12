Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2020 11:27am   Comments
During the morning session on Thursday, 2 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ: ANDA) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

 

  • Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ: ANDA) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.19 Thursday. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.45.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

