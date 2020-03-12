Morning Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Indices
• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 6.34% to $256.86.
• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 5.72% to $184.06.
• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) decreased 7.48% to $218.15.
• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) fell 7.60% to $35.86.
• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) fell 9.77% to $41.83.
Commodities
• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 5.76% to $6.54.
• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 3.29% to $148.88.
Bonds
• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.93% to $157.98.
Industries
• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) decreased 8.70% to $31.91.
• Energy (NYSE:XLE) fell 10.23% to $30.23.
• Technology (NYSE:XLK) decreased 6.17% to $78.37.
• Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 7.91% to $21.02.
Stocks Higher
• Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) increased 3.11% to $24.39.
• Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) increased 40.94% to $4.20.
Stocks Lower
• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) decreased 8.97% to $193.88.
• XP (NASDAQ:XP) decreased 24.70% to $17.50.
• Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) decreased 45.88% to $3.54.
Top News
• NBA Suspends Rest Of The Season As Player Reportedly Test Positive For Coronavirus
• Carl Icahn Gets 10% Stake In Occidental Petroleum In A Bid To Overhaul Management
• Here's How Much Investing $100 In The 2014 GoPro IPO Would Be Worth Today
• All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus
• The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Faces Setback In Ovarian Cancer Study, Mallinckrodt To Explore COVID-19 Treatment, Imara IPO
Upcoming Earnings
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) will release earnings today for Q1. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.71 and revenue of $2,601,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $3,050,000,000 and the EPS to be at $2.23.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $5.55 and revenue of $5,789,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $6,000,000,000 and the earnings per share at $5.34.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) will release earnings today for Q3. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.87 and revenue of $9,618,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $9,750,000,000 and the EPS to be at $0.96.
Earnings Recap
Azul (NYSE:AZUL) reported earnings today for Q4, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.23, and sales of 780,456,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.31 and revenue of $644,904,000.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reported earnings today for Q4, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $3.09, and sales of 677,579,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $2.18 and revenue of $675,491,000.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) reported earnings today for Q4, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.51, and sales of 731,551,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.08 and revenue of $805,634,000.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reported earnings today for Q4, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $2.1, and sales of 7,158,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.84 and revenue of $6,650,000,000.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
