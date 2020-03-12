Morning Market Stats In 5 Minutes

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 6.34% to $256.86.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 5.72% to $184.06.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) decreased 7.48% to $218.15.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) fell 7.60% to $35.86.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) fell 9.77% to $41.83.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 5.76% to $6.54.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 3.29% to $148.88.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.93% to $157.98.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) decreased 8.70% to $31.91.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) fell 10.23% to $30.23.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) decreased 6.17% to $78.37.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 7.91% to $21.02.

Stocks Higher

• Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) increased 3.11% to $24.39.

• Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) increased 40.94% to $4.20.

Stocks Lower

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) decreased 8.97% to $193.88.

• XP (NASDAQ:XP) decreased 24.70% to $17.50.

• Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) decreased 45.88% to $3.54.

Upcoming Earnings

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) will release earnings today for Q1. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.71 and revenue of $2,601,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $3,050,000,000 and the EPS to be at $2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $5.55 and revenue of $5,789,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $6,000,000,000 and the earnings per share at $5.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) will release earnings today for Q3. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.87 and revenue of $9,618,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $9,750,000,000 and the EPS to be at $0.96.

Earnings Recap

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) reported earnings today for Q4, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.23, and sales of 780,456,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.31 and revenue of $644,904,000.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reported earnings today for Q4, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $3.09, and sales of 677,579,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $2.18 and revenue of $675,491,000.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) reported earnings today for Q4, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.51, and sales of 731,551,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.08 and revenue of $805,634,000.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reported earnings today for Q4, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $2.1, and sales of 7,158,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.84 and revenue of $6,650,000,000.