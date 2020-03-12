Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morning Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 12, 2020 11:28am   Comments
Share:

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 6.34% to $256.86.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 5.72% to $184.06.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) decreased 7.48% to $218.15.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) fell 7.60% to $35.86.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) fell 9.77% to $41.83.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 5.76% to $6.54.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 3.29% to $148.88.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.93% to $157.98.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) decreased 8.70% to $31.91.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) fell 10.23% to $30.23.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) decreased 6.17% to $78.37.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 7.91% to $21.02.

Stocks Higher

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) increased 3.11% to $24.39.

Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) increased 40.94% to $4.20.

Stocks Lower

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) decreased 8.97% to $193.88.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) decreased 24.70% to $17.50.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) decreased 45.88% to $3.54.

Top News

NBA Suspends Rest Of The Season As Player Reportedly Test Positive For Coronavirus

Carl Icahn Gets 10% Stake In Occidental Petroleum In A Bid To Overhaul Management

Here's How Much Investing $100 In The 2014 GoPro IPO Would Be Worth Today

All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Faces Setback In Ovarian Cancer Study, Mallinckrodt To Explore COVID-19 Treatment, Imara IPO

Upcoming Earnings

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) will release earnings today for Q1. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.71 and revenue of $2,601,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $3,050,000,000 and the EPS to be at $2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $5.55 and revenue of $5,789,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $6,000,000,000 and the earnings per share at $5.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) will release earnings today for Q3. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.87 and revenue of $9,618,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $9,750,000,000 and the EPS to be at $0.96.

Earnings Recap

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) reported earnings today for Q4, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.23, and sales of 780,456,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.31 and revenue of $644,904,000.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reported earnings today for Q4, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $3.09, and sales of 677,579,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $2.18 and revenue of $675,491,000.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) reported earnings today for Q4, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.51, and sales of 731,551,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.08 and revenue of $805,634,000.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reported earnings today for Q4, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $2.1, and sales of 7,158,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.84 and revenue of $6,650,000,000.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + QQQ)

Cramer Revisits His Infamous 'They Know Nothing!' Moment
Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
Mark Cuban Calls COVID-19 Outbreak The 'Ultimate Definition' Of A Black Swan Event
Deja Vu? The S&P 500 Is 'Eerily Tracking' October 2008
How Much Money Is The Global Community Spending On Coronavirus?
US Stocks, Dollar Decline After Trump Announces Suspension Of Travel From Europe
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga