Chick-Fil-A Sauces Coming Soon To Grocery Stores

What Happened

Chick-fil-A said Wednesday it will sell some its iconic sauces in bottle format as part of a test pilot in Florida. Consumers can soon buy a 16-fluid ounce bottle of the signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesia Sauces across all Florida Publix, Winn-Dixie, Target (NYSE: TGT) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) stores.

The retail cost of a 16-ounce bottle will start at $3.49 and 100% of all profits will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative.

Coinciding with the launch of the new retail initiative, Chick-fil-A is giving an eight-ounce bottle of several sauces with all catering orders as of mid-March.

Why It's Important

Chick-fil-A is far from the only restaurant chain looking towards the retail universe to support sales or find new revenue streams. Buffalo Wild Wings, for example, sells a three-pack of sauces at Costco (NASDAQ: COST) stores while some TGI Friday's menu items can be found in the frozen section of grocers.

Consumers in Florida will be able to find Chick-fil-A sauce in retail stores starting in April and May.

