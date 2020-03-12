Market Overview

Chick-Fil-A Sauces Coming Soon To Grocery Stores
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2020 12:16pm   Comments
How often do you find yourself awkwardly asking for 10 extra Chick-Fil-A sauces for your spouse who "forgot" to ask for them? You may no longer have to.

What Happened

Chick-fil-A said Wednesday it will sell some its iconic sauces in bottle format as part of a test pilot in Florida. Consumers can soon buy a 16-fluid ounce bottle of the signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesia Sauces across all Florida Publix, Winn-Dixie, Target (NYSE: TGT) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) stores.

The retail cost of a 16-ounce bottle will start at $3.49 and 100% of all profits will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative.

Coinciding with the launch of the new retail initiative, Chick-fil-A is giving an eight-ounce bottle of several sauces with all catering orders as of mid-March.

Why It's Important

Chick-fil-A is far from the only restaurant chain looking towards the retail universe to support sales or find new revenue streams. Buffalo Wild Wings, for example, sells a three-pack of sauces at Costco (NASDAQ: COST) stores while some TGI Friday's menu items can be found in the frozen section of grocers.

Consumers in Florida will be able to find Chick-fil-A sauce in retail stores starting in April and May.

Related Links:

Would You Like Some Shoes With Your KFC Chicken?

Chick-Fil-A Is The Slowest Drive-Thru In America For 2019

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Chick Fil A Chick-fil-A chicken foodNews Retail Sales Restaurants General

