34 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) rose 72.7% to $0.54 in pre-market trading after declining 9.5% on Wednesday.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 54.1% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after declining over 34% on Wednesday. Aytu priced 7.826 million share common stock offering at $1.15 per share on Wednesday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 32.7% to $5.24 in pre-market trading after surging over 93% on Wednesday. Tiziana priced its 3.33 million ADS follow-on offering of ADSs at $3 per ADS.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 29.3% to $14.75 in pre-market trading. Alpha Pro Tech reported it has booked $22.6 million in orders for its N-95 mask from January 27-March 11.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 26.4% to $5.31 in pre-market trading after climbing 12% on Wednesday.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) rose 24.1% to $3.91 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Wednesday.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 23% to $3.75 in pre-market trading. Mallinckrodt is evaluating the potential role for inhaled nitric oxide to treat COVID-19 associated lung complications.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 17.4% to $17.30 in pre-market trading after climbing around 45% on Wednesday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 16.5% to $9.75 in pre-market trading amid the continued global spread of the coronavirus, as the company is working on developing a vaccine candidate.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 16.1% to $15.30 in pre-market trading after jumping over 91% on Wednesday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 15.5% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Wednesday.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) rose 14.2% to $6.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) rose 12.6% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after climbing around 9% on Wednesday.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares rose 11.6% to $18.34 in pre-market trading after gaining around 14% on Wednesday.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) rose 4.8% to $4.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 39.3% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after dropping around 26% on Wednesday.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) fell 37.5% to $3.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) fell 23.9% to $21.00 in pre-market trading.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 23.1% to $0.1575 in pre-market trading.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares fell 23.1% to $0.60 in pre-market trading. Seelos Therapeutics said it has priced its underwritten public offering of 7.5 million shares at 60 cents per share.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 23.1% to $0.66 in pre-market trading after declining over 12% on Wednesday.
- Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DEAC) fell 22.4% to $11.25 in pre-market trading after dropping over 12% on Wednesday.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 22% to $0.50 in pre-market trading.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares fell 20.2% to $2.21 in pre-market trading.
- Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) fell 18.7% to $8.68 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) fell 16.3% to $9.90 in pre-market trading. Compugen priced its 8.3 million share public offering of ordinary shares at $9 per share.
- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) fell 16.1% to $10.48 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Wednesday.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) fell 15.5% to $8.92 in the pre-market trading session after dropping over 8% on Wednesday.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares fell 14.5% to $13.90 in pre-market trading after President Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe for 30 days.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares fell 13.1% to $5.39 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) fell 12% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after the company announced a license agreement with Arctic Vision. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 10% to $8.07 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Wednesday.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) fell 10% to $95.50 in pre-market trading after dropping over 9% on Wednesday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 10.3% to $6.36 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Wednesday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas