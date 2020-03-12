90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares climbed 92.7% to close at $3.95 on Wednesday after the company announced plans to expedite development of fully human anti-Interleukin-6-Receptor monoclonal antibody, a 'potential treatment of certain patients infected with coronavirus COVID-19.'
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares rose 91.3% to close at $13.18 after dropping around 30% on Tuesday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) surged 46.8% to close at $8.37. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled 42% on Tuesday on continued downward momentum after Citron issued a bearish tweet on the stock.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) jumped 44.8% to close at $14.74 after falling over 23% on Tuesday.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) jumped 42.1% to close at $3.85.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 39.3% to close at $3.05. Mallinckrodt said the New York State Attorney General Letitia James lent support to the company's previously announced global opioid settlement, joining 47 other states and U.S. Territory Attorneys General.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) surged 26% to close at $3.15.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares jumped 24.9% to close at $6.12.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 23.9% to close at $11.41 after dipping 21.2% on Tuesday.
- INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) gained 23.2% to close at $4.68 after reporting Q4 results.
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) shares jumped 22.2% to close at $3.19 after declining over 17% on Tuesday.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) rose 21.3% to close at $3.13.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) gained 17.2% to close at $2.86 after declining 37% on Tuesday.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) rose 15.8% to close at $3.59.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) gained 14.5% to close at $5.75.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 14.1% to close at $5.42 following an update from the company regarding its COVID-19 diagnostics test. The company said it has submitted an Emergency Use Authorization, or EUA, to the FDA for its ePlex SARS-CoV-2 Test. Once the EUA is granted, the test could be used by clinical labs for detecting COVID-19.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 14% to close at $3.91.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) rose 13.7% to close at $16.44.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares surged 12.9% to close at $33.77. Vir Biotechnology announced research collaboration with The National Institutes of Health Vaccine Research Center on antibodies against coronaviruses.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) shares gained 12.7% to close at $5.05. Stifel upgraded MRC Global from Hold to Buy.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) gained 12.5% to close at $2.80.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares rose 12% to close at $4.20 after dropping 38.5% on Tuesday.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) gained 10.9% to close at $4.68.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares rose 10.2% to close at $8.02.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 9% to close at $2.07 after falling over 31% on Tuesday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 5.7% to close at $23.61.
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) shares surged 5.4% to close at $2.54 after announcing a $40 million share repurchase authorization.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SPHS) shares dipped 60.1% to close at $0.23 on Wednesday. Sophiris Bio said the Nasdaq Officer of General Counsel informed the company that the Nasdaq Hearing Panel has determined to delist its shares from the Nasdaq. Trading in the company's shares are to be suspended, effective at the open of business March 12.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) dipped 34.7% to close at $1.32. Clean Energy Fuels reported Q4 earnings of $0.21 per share on revenue of $119.6 million.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) dropped 34.2% to close at $1.35. Aytu priced 7.826 million share common stock offering at $1.15 per share.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 34% to close at $10.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) tumbled 27.1% to close at $1.64.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCLH) fell 26.9% to close at $15.03 as fears of the coronavirus continue to grow globally, negatively impacting travel demand.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 25.9% to close at $3.46 after dropping over 12% on Tuesday.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares fell 25.7% to close at $0.52 after rising over 37% on Tuesday.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) dropped 25.2% to close at $1.54 following Q4 results. Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares fell 24.7% to close at $4.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company cut FY20 sales guidance.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) tumbled 24.6% to close at $2.85.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) fell 24.6% to close at $1.87.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares declined 24.3% to close at $12.81.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) dropped 24.2% to close at $2.29 after declining 8.9% on Tuesday.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) dipped 24.1% to close at $0.5770. Bionano Genomics filed for prospectus for offer and resale by Innovatus Life Sciences Lending Fund of up to 1.1 million shares.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) fell 23.8% to close at $2.15.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) tumbled 23.5% to close at $8.25 as oil prices fall after Saudi Arabia directed producer Saudi Aramco to raise its production capacity.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) dropped 22.6% to close at $2.33.
- XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) fell 22.4% to close at $23.24.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 22.2% to close at $11.37.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) fell 22.1% to close at $4.75. Hudson reported quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) dipped 21.9% to close at $3.57.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) dropped 21.2% to close at $17.90.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) tumbled 20.6% to close at $4.37.
- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) dropped 20.5% to close at $6.34. Aspen Group reported Q3 loss of $0.12 per share on sales of $12.538 million.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) dropped 20.1% to close at $7.40 as oil prices fall after Saudi Arabia directed producer Saudi Aramco to raise its production capacity.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) dipped 20% to close at $1.92.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) fell 19.7% to close at $2.44. Sientra released Q4 results after the closing bell.
- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) dropped 19.7% to close at $28.39.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) dipped 19.6% to close at $7.50.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) declined 19.3% to close at $8.29.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 19.1% to close at $6.03.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) tumbled 18.8% to close at $21.51. Stifel lowered the price target on the stock from $57 to $45.
- Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE: AVH) shares declined 18.4% to close at $2.48.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) dipped 18.1% to close at $2.44.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) fell 17.8% to close at $1.98. Matador Resources expects to reduce operated drilling program from six rigs to three rigs before June 20.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) dipped 17.5% to close at $5.84 after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.
- KemPharm, Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) dipped 17.4% to close at $0.2452 after rising over 18% on Tuesday.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) tumbled 17% to close at $5.32.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NYSE: PVAC) shares dropped 16.9% to close at $5.18.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) fell 16.7% to close at $47.11. Stifel lowered the price target on the stock from $100 to $70.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares fell 16.4% to close at $16.42.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) fell 16.1% to close at $7.17.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) fell 15.7% to close at $3.65.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) fell 15.7% to close at $8.03 as oil prices fall after Saudi Arabia directed producer Saudi Aramco to raise its production capacity.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) dipped 15.5% to close at $13.17.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) dipped 15.1% to close at $2.37.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 15.1% to close at $14.13.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares slipped 14% to close at $3.55.
- Vivint Solar, Inc.(NYSE: VSLR) fell 14% to close at $8.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) shares fell 14% to close at $3.09.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) dipped 13.8% to close at $22.50.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) fell 13.7% to close at $30.19.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares tumbled 13.6% to close at $25.04.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares dipped 13% to close at $18.08. MGM Resorts announced plans to stop serving buffets at all its properties in Las Vegas.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) shares dipped 11.6% to close at $9.67 as fears of the coronavirus continue to grow globally, negatively impacting economic growth.
- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) fell 11% to close at $23.68.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) shares dropped 10.4% to close at $6.73 as the coronavirus continues to spread globally, negatively impacting the demand for travel and leisure destinations. Additionally, some casinos have exposure to China's Macau region.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) shares tumbled 9.1% to close at $5.81 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 8.4% to close at $6.30. Innate Pharma reported full-year results on Tuesday.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares declined 8.3% to close at $2.11.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) fell 7.3% to close at $89.69 after rising over 6% on Tuesday.
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) fell 7.2% to close at $211.26. Moody's reaffirmed its FY20 adjusted EPS guidance of $9.10-$9.30, but expects it to be toward the lower end of range
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Citron Research Movers From YesterdayNews Short Sellers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas