NBA Suspends Rest Of The Season As Player Reportedly Test Positive For Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association suspended the rest of its season with immediate effect as a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The coronavirus infection was detected right ahead of Jazz's game with Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, and the game was canceled, the NBA said in a statement. "The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice," the body said in a statement. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Mark Cuban reacts moments after the NBA season was suspended. pic.twitter.com/4g8Z7yLts6 — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, both Jazz and Thunder players were quarantined after the former's center Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Jazz and Thunder players are currently quarantined in the OKC arena, league sources tell ESPN. This is following Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Why It Matters

The NBA had earlier suggested that games could be played with only essential people on the court, with no audience or media presence. The change in stance comes with the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has increased to 1,311 by late Wednesday, including 38 deaths, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University.

Tom Hanks said Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia.

President Donald Trump announced earlier in the day that all travel from Europe will be suspended for 30 days starting Friday as the government looks to curb the spread of the virus.