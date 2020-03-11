Tom Hanks, Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus During Presley Biopic Shoot

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Hanks said in a statement Wednesday.

Hanks was filming a biopic of Elvis Presley in Australia, where he reported catching the virus.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," Hanks said.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the [coronavirus] and were found to be positive."

Hanks added that he and his wife are currently being isolated and monitored as required by the public health and safety protocol to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Australia has reported 128 cases of the coronavirus, including three deaths. It couldn't be immediately ascertained where Hanks may have caught the virus or if other film crew members were affected.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.