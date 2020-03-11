Freight Futures Daily Curve: 3/11

Freight Futures market to watch today: Seven spot month lane contracts

A rebound in the global equities and oil markets on Tuesday restored some measure of stability to the Trucking Freight Futures markets, which finished the day generally mixed. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202003) ended the session unchanged at $1.337 per mile. Also finishing unchanged on the day was the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202003), which closed at $1.137. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU202003) ended 0.15% higher to $1.354, while the East regional contract (FUT.VEU202003) finished fractionally lower to $1.521.

On the individual lanes, three contracts were unchanged, two contracts finished moderately higher and two contracts finished fractionally lower. In the East, both the CHI to ATL (FUT.VCA202003) and PHL to CHI (FUT.VPC202003) contracts held steady at $1.776 and $1.003, respectively. The ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202003) crept lower to $1.785.

The big mover for the day was in the West, where the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202003) gained 0.45% to close at $0.89. The LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202003) slipped by a fraction to $1.817. In the South, the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202003) inched higher to $1.051, while the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202003) ended the day as it began at $1.223.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VNU202003, FUT.VCA202003, FUT.VAP202003, FUT.VPC202003, FUT.VLS202003, FUT.VSL202003, FUT.VLD202003, FUT.VDL202003

