Study: Order-For-Pickup Translates To 'Happier Customers' For Restaurants

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding the restaurant industry is the fastest way to get their food is through ordering in person or using the drive-thru, according to a study by Rakuten Ready.

Rakuten Ready, a mobile Order for Pickup technology leader, released its inaugural Rakuten Ready 2020 ROI Study which focuses on consumer perception related to food ordering. The study consists of secret shoppers visiting 30 different restaurant locations to place orders.

The main takeaway was Order for Pickup was the most time-efficient at more than twice the speed of Drive-Thru and 3.6 times faster than In-Person ordering.

Order for Pickup also increases operational efficiency, improved margins from lower delivery commissions and upsell potentials, and more frequent and loyal customers, the study found.

The study emphasizes that technology can help improve restaurant profitability which has come under pressure from the rise of the delivery business, the study found.

Rakuten Ready Co-Founder and CEO Jaron Waldman said the shift towards mobile and other forms of digital ordering is "only the first step" as restaurants need to understand how they can best leverage an investment in technology to maximize ROI.

