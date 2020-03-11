WHO Declares The Coronavirus Outbreak A Pandemic

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus as a pandemic Wednesday.

The organization defines a pandemic as a disease that has become widespread around the world.

The WHO is "deeply concerned" by the "spread and severity" of the virus, said director general Dr. Tedros Adhanom.

There are no known effective therapeutics against the virus.

The WHO has stressed that all countries must strike a fine balance between protecting health, minimizing economic and social disruption and respecting human rights.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the majority of Germans could be infected.

"When the virus is out there, and the population has no immunity and no vaccination or therapy exists, then a high percentage — experts say 60 to 70% of the population — will be infected, so long as this remains the case,” she said, according to Reuters.

In the U.S., authorities are tracking the number of confirmed cases of the virus. The country has 1,622 confirmed cases, The Wall Street Journal said Wednesday, citing data from Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said his administration will work with travel industry sectors like airlines and cruise liners as travel restrictions and coronavirus fears due to the outbreak weigh on their financials.

Related Links:

Cruise Liner Shares Bounce Back Despite Continued Coronavirus Concerns

WHO Says There's No Effective Coronavirus Treatment Yet