Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning session, 690 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

Boeing (NYSE: BA) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Of the companies setting new 52-week lows, Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of Capri Holdings actually traded up 8.42% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday are as follows:

Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares set a new 52-week low of $214.80 today morning. The stock traded down 8.57% over the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.20 today morning. The stock was down 3.23% on the session. RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) shares fell to $0.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.64%.

shares fell to $0.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.64%. Voya International High (NYSE: IID) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.45 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.45 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.11%. Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) shares moved down 0.39% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.75 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.39% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.75 to begin trading. Nuverra Envirn Solns (AMEX: NES) shares moved down 5.56% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.90 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.56% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.90 to begin trading. ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) shares set a new yearly low of $4.39 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.39 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session. Taylor Devices (NASDAQ: TAYD) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.61%. HV Bancorp (NASDAQ: HVBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.26 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.64% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.26 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.64% over the rest of the day. RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.17% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.17% for the day. Quorum Health (NYSE: QHC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 58.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 58.89% on the session. Chesapeake Granite Wash (NYSE: CHKR) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 29.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 29.08%. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session. Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ: SPHS) stock moved down 47.96% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to open trading.

stock moved down 47.96% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to open trading. Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) stock moved down 7.16% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.16% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to open trading. Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares fell to $2.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 5.75%.

shares fell to $2.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 5.75%. ChinaNet Online Holdings (NASDAQ: CNET) shares fell to $0.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.48%.

shares fell to $0.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.48%. Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.22% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.22% over the rest of the day. Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares moved down 0.59% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.70 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.59% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.70 to begin trading. Superior Drilling (AMEX: SDPI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.48 this morning. The stock was down 18.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.48 this morning. The stock was down 18.98% on the session. VIVUS (NASDAQ: VVUS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.16. Shares then traded down 3.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.16. Shares then traded down 3.19%. Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.55 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.55 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Net Element (NASDAQ: NETE) shares hit a yearly low of $2.15 today morning. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.15 today morning. The stock was down 2.18% on the session. Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25 today morning. The stock traded down 8.84% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25 today morning. The stock traded down 8.84% over the session. Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATOS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.83. Shares then traded down 4.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.83. Shares then traded down 4.89%. SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ: SAEX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.25, and later moved down 0.92% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.25, and later moved down 0.92% over the session. Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) shares moved down 19.28% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.03 to begin trading.

shares moved down 19.28% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.03 to begin trading. Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.17% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.17% for the day. Koss (NASDAQ: KOSS) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 4.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 4.72%. Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.40 today morning. The stock traded down 1.73% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.40 today morning. The stock traded down 1.73% over the session. Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANCN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.80. Shares then traded up 2.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.80. Shares then traded up 2.33%. SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was down 3.64% for the day. LSC Communications (OTC: LKSD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 81.76% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 81.76% over the session. Synthetic Biologics (AMEX: SYN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.71%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.71%. Avalon Holdings (AMEX: AWX) stock hit a yearly low of $1.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% for the day. SemiLEDs (NASDAQ: LEDS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.74, and later moved down 5.39% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.74, and later moved down 5.39% over the session. XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB) stock hit $1.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.74% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.74% over the course of the day. Reliv' International (NASDAQ: RELV) shares were down 7.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.17.

shares were down 7.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.17. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.33 today morning. The stock was down 12.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.33 today morning. The stock was down 12.97% on the session. SITO Mobile (NASDAQ: SITO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded down 53.02%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded down 53.02%. Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) shares fell to $0.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 65.37%.

shares fell to $0.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 65.37%. Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 76.44% over the session.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.