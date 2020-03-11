What's Better Than A Big Mac? A Double Big Mac

McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) announced Tuesday an expansion of its Big Mac lineup to include a Little Mac sandwich and a Double Big Mac sandwich.

What Happened

McDonald's is making no changes to its iconic Big Mac, which still consists of two all-beef patties, Special Sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun. But the chain will offer an option to those who aren't as hungry and those who are extra hungry.

The Little Mac will consist of one pure beef patty with "just the right amount" of Special Sauce and the same toppings. As the name implies, the Double Big Mac will include four all-beef patties with the same Special Sauce and toppings.

Why It's Important

McDonald's Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said the historic Big Mac is "more than a burger" as it is an "international icon." Customers have grown to love the sandwich over the past five decades and the latest innovation is a new way to "enjoy the burger they love and satisfy fan cravings of all sizes."

The two new sandwiches are available as of March 11 for a limited time and at participating restaurants.

