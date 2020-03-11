26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 241.5% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to expedite development of fully human anti-Interleukin-6-Receptor monoclonal antibody, a 'potential treatment of certain patients infected with coronavirus COVID-19.'
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) rose 40% to $3.93 in pre-market trading. Phio Pharmaceuticals announced a new agreement with Medigene AG in relation to its earlier announced research collaboration with the Helmholtz Zentrum München.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 27% to $8.75 in pre-market trading after dropping around 30% on Tuesday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 20% to $6.84 in pre-market trading. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled 42% on Tuesday on continued downward momentum after Citron issued a bearish tweet on the stock.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) rose 16.6% to $9.20 in pre-market trading. Kala Pharmaceuticals priced 16 million share offering of common stock at $7.89 per share.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) rose 15.3% to $0.1890 in pre-market trading.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 11.9% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced NY State Attorney General has joined 47 other state attorneys in supporting previously-announced opioid settlement against the company and related entities.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 11.1% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after falling over 31% on Tuesday.
- Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) rose 8.9% to $6.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) shares rose 6.1% to $154.95 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Tuesday.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 5.5% to $60.00 in pre-market trading after climbing over 12% on Tuesday.
- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) rose 5.3% to $26.99 in pre-market trading after climbing around 15% on Tuesday.
- Losers
- Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) fell 20.2% to $4.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company cut FY20 sales guidance.
- Vivint Solar, Inc.(NYSE: VSLR) fell 16.6% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 13.5% to $0.6571 in pre-market trading. Bionano Genomics filed for prospectus for offer and resale by Innovatus Life Sciences Lending Fund of up to 1.1 million shares.
- KemPharm, Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) fell 12.5% to $0.26 in the pre-market trading session after rising over 18% on Tuesday.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares fell 10.5% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Tuesday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares fell 10.5% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after dropping over 12% on Tuesday.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares fell 10% to $0.63 in pre-market trading after rising over 37% on Tuesday.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) fell 8.6% to $8.70 in pre-market trading as oil prices fall after Saudi Arabia directed producer Saudi Aramco to raise its production capacity.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 7.7% to $13.08 in pre-market trading.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 5.7% to $6.49 in pre-market trading. Innate Pharma reported full-year results on Tuesday.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) fell 4.8% to $16.20 in pre-market trading as global concerns of the coronavirus continue to grow. The virus has negatively impacted the demand for domestic and international air travel and caused several airliners to cut their outlook.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 4.5% to $36.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) fell 3.8% to $93.00 in pre-market trading after rising over 6% on Tuesday.
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) fell 3.8% to $218.90 in pre-market trading. Moody's reaffirmed its FY20 adjusted EPS guidance of $9.10-$9.30, but expects it to be toward the lower end of range.
