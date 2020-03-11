Airbnb Giving Away $1M To 10 People To Build Their Dream Homes

Airbnb has created “The Unique Airbnb Fund” and will give $100,000 to each of 10 contestants as a reward for creating a unique home.

What Happened

Airbnb is giving away $100,000 to 10 contestants for their “unconventional” Airbnb pitches so that they can build their dream homes. The contest opened on Tuesday and will accept entries until April 15. The proceeds of the Unique Airbnb Fund will be given to those contestants who are able to create homes with “unusual shapes” in “unexpected locations” and with “immersive concepts.”

Airbnb says they are looking for people who will challenge the “very idea of a house.” The official rules of the contest are available on Airbnb’s website.

Why It Matters

The house-sharing company is looking for people that build their houses with creativity, with a realistic budget of $100,000 and with sustainability in mind. The contest will also explore the social angle of housing and will reward those spaces that benefit guests, neighbors and the “community at large.”

The contest will be judged by Billy Porter, an Emmy Tony and GRAMMY award winner, Kristie Wolfe, an Airbnb Superhoust and MVRDV, a global architecture and urbanism firm.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb