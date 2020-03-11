Michigan Declares State Of Emergency As First Coronavirus Case Confirmed

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as she confirmed the first two cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

What Happened

"We are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep Michiganders safe," Whitmer said in a statement. "I have declared a state of emergency to harness all of our resources across state government to slow the spread of the virus and protect families."

The cases were confirmed separately in Wayne and Oakland counties, and local authorities are working to trace close contacts, according to the statement.

Why It Matters

Michigan joined a growing list of states to have declared state emergency as part of their coronavirus response.

Massachusetts and Colorado made similar declarations earlier in the day. Eight other states, including New York, California, Washington, Florida, Oregon, Ohio, Maryland, and Kentucky, declared a state of emergency over the past weeks.

At least 1,025 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States by press time, including 28 deaths.

The declaration of emergency makes it easier for states to access funds to fight the epidemic and take stricter measures independent of the federal government.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.