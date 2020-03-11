Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michigan Declares State Of Emergency As First Coronavirus Case Confirmed
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2020 2:45am   Comments
Share:
Michigan Declares State Of Emergency As First Coronavirus Case Confirmed

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as she confirmed the first two cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

What Happened

"We are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep Michiganders safe," Whitmer said in a statement. "I have declared a state of emergency to harness all of our resources across state government to slow the spread of the virus and protect families."

The cases were confirmed separately in Wayne and Oakland counties, and local authorities are working to trace close contacts, according to the statement.

Why It Matters

Michigan joined a growing list of states to have declared state emergency as part of their coronavirus response.

Massachusetts and Colorado made similar declarations earlier in the day. Eight other states, including New York, California, Washington, Florida, Oregon, Ohio, Maryland, and Kentucky, declared a state of emergency over the past weeks.

At least 1,025 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States by press time, including 28 deaths.

The declaration of emergency makes it easier for states to access funds to fight the epidemic and take stricter measures independent of the federal government.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Gretchen Whitmer michiganNews General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga