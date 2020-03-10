Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EUR/USD Forecast: Fills The Weekly Opening Gap On US Dollar Recovery
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
March 10, 2020 6:05pm   Comments
Share:
EUR/USD Forecast: Fills The Weekly Opening Gap On US Dollar Recovery

Current Price: 1.1303

  • US stocks remain volatile, and tensions elevated, eyes turn to coronavirus economic stimulus packages.
  • EUR/USD fills the weekly opening gap on US dollar recovery.

The US dollar staged a recovery that gained speed during the American session on Tuesday, sending EUR/USD back under 1.1300. US President Trump and advisors meet with Republican senators to discuss an economic stimulus package. Speculations about other stimulus measures dominated the news flow during US trading. Wall Street recovered some of its losses on another wild day. Data from the Eurozone showed the GDP grew by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, in line with previous estimates.

A recession in the EZ seems likely particularly if the impact of the coronavirus persists. On Thursday, the European Central Bank is expected to announce easing measures. US inflation data is due on Wednesday but it could be irrelevant for market participants. The annual CPI rate is seen at 2.2% in February down from 2.5%.

Short-Term Technical Outlook

The EUR/USD lost relevant technical levels, like 1.1330 and extended the correction. It bottomed at 1.1275. In the four hours chart, price is back below the 20-SMA and Momentum dropped below 100; also the RSI is moving south, far from oversold readings suggesting there is more room for the pair to slide. The next target might be located around 1.1250; below, the 1.1180 area emerges as a strong support that should be respected. A recovery back above 1.1335/40 would put the euro back into business and ready for a test of 1.1400. Overall, the 1.1500 zone remains a crucial resistance, unlikely to be broken on the next sessions, particularly if volatility continues to diminish.

Image by Bruno /Germany from Pixabay

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Guidance Eurozone Futures Commodities Forex Global Economics

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga