7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Cloudera (NASDAQ: CLDR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ: STNG) shares are trading higher after the company announced the purchase of call options.
- Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
Losers
- Vivint Solar (NASDAQ: VSLR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company cut FY20 sales guidance.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNST) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings.
