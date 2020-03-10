Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2020 4:48pm
Gainers

  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Cloudera (NASDAQ: CLDR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ: STNG) shares are trading higher after the company announced the purchase of call options.
  • Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Losers

  • Vivint Solar (NASDAQ: VSLR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company cut FY20 sales guidance.
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNST) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

