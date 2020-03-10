Afternoon Market Stats In 5 Minutes

Indices

S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) increased 3.48% to $283.87.

Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) increased 3.84% to $201.

Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 3.22% to $246.16.

FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 3.46% to $39.95.

FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 2.53% to $48.68.

Commodities

United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) rose 11.34% to $7.24.

Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) fell 1.59% to $155.39.

Bonds

20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) fell 4.04% to $164.37.

Industries

Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) increased 1.59% to $37.61.

Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 3.98% to $35.27.

Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 4.85% to $86.11.

Financial (NYSE:XLF) increased 4.90% to $23.89.

Stocks Higher

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) rose 8.17% to $100.90.

(NYSE:JPM) rose 8.17% to $100.90. Vale (NYSE:VALE) rose 20.03% to $9.47.

(NYSE:VALE) rose 20.03% to $9.47. Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) rose 93.48% to $4.78.

Stocks Lower

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) fell 4.22% to $105.20.

(NYSE:DGX) fell 4.22% to $105.20. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) decreased 36.27% to $6.26.

Top News

Upcoming Earnings

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is expected to release earnings for Q4. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.0 and revenue of $171,150,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $151,710,000 and the earnings per share at $0.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is expected to release earnings for Q4. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.15 and revenue of $144,515,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $201,790,000 and the earnings per share at -$0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.01 and revenue of $96,229,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $108,630,000 and the EPS to be at $0.16.

Earnings Recap

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) released earnings for Q4, better than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $1.32, and revenue of 2,609,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.22 and revenue of $2,492,000,000.