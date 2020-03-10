Afternoon Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Indices
- S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) increased 3.48% to $283.87.
- Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) increased 3.84% to $201.
- Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 3.22% to $246.16.
- FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 3.46% to $39.95.
- FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 2.53% to $48.68.
Commodities
Bonds
- 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) fell 4.04% to $164.37.
Industries
- Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) increased 1.59% to $37.61.
- Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 3.98% to $35.27.
- Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 4.85% to $86.11.
- Financial (NYSE:XLF) increased 4.90% to $23.89.
Stocks Higher
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) rose 8.17% to $100.90.
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) rose 20.03% to $9.47.
- Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) rose 93.48% to $4.78.
Stocks Lower
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) fell 4.22% to $105.20.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) decreased 36.27% to $6.26.
Top News
- Little Known Company's Shares Surge Again As Investors Confuse It With Zoom Video Communications
- One-Year Anniversary Of Whitney Tilson's $100 Tesla Call
Upcoming Earnings
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is expected to release earnings for Q4. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.0 and revenue of $171,150,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $151,710,000 and the earnings per share at $0.93.
Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is expected to release earnings for Q4. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.15 and revenue of $144,515,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $201,790,000 and the earnings per share at -$0.03.
Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.01 and revenue of $96,229,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $108,630,000 and the EPS to be at $0.16.
Earnings Recap
Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) released earnings for Q4, better than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $1.32, and revenue of 2,609,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.22 and revenue of $2,492,000,000.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.