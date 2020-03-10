Greek Shipping, Soccer Magnate Contracts Coronavirus

Greek ship magnate Evangelos Marinakis announced on Instagram that he has contracted the coronavirus.

The coronavirus "has ‘visited' me and I felt obliged to let the public know," Marinakis, the founder and chairman of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., posted in both Greek and English.

He added that he was taking "all the necessary measures" and following doctors' orders.



Capital has a fleet of 56 vessels — 48 tankers, seven liquid natural gas carriers and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Marinakis may be better known in the sports world as owner of two soccer teams, the Olympiacos in Greece and Nottingham Forest in the U.K.

One U.K. tabloid on Tuesday carried the headline: "NOTT GOOD: Nottingham Forest squad kept behind after training to test for coronavirus after owner confirms he has been struck down."

The publication speculated Marinakis had come into contact with scores of players and fans while attending recent matches.



Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, also comes into contact with many people. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Cotton had tested positive for the coronavirus and was under self-quarantine.

Cuomo said Cotton had been monitoring incoming international flights at New York-area airports prior to testing positive for the virus. "He has been at the airports obviously when many people were coming back with the virus," the governor said.

Cotton also rubs elbows — and perhaps shakes hands — with celebrities. TV journalist Katie Couric tweeted Monday, "Rick Cotton is an old friend of mine. In fact I just saw him on Saturday for the first time in a long time. Feel better Rick."

Image Sourced from Pixabay