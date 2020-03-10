'Call Of Duty' Launches Free-To-Play Battle Royale Mode 'Warzone' Today

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) on Tuesday is launching a free-to-play version of "Call of Duty" called "Call of Duty Warzone." Here's everything you need to know.

When Does "Call of Duty Warzone" Launch?

The game is live and available to play if you already own "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." The free-to-play standalone launches at 3 p.m. EST.

How Many Players Can Play Warzone?

The game supports squads of up three players

The game is cross platform for Xbox, Playstation and PC

Each game hosts up to 150 players

What New Does It Bring To The Battle Royale Genre?

First, higher playercount. Second, it has cross integration and progression with "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," so you can bring your loadout into Warzone. The immediate introduction of crossplay is a huge boost as well, making it the first battle royale to launch crossplatform, since "Fortnite" added it later on and EA's (NASDAQ: EA) "Apex: Legends" still does not support it.

Warzone also introduces the concept of "bounties" and money within each game. You can buy upgrades, loadouts, vehicles and even respawn your teammates if you have enough money.

It also introduces The Gulag.

What Is The Gulag?

The Gulag is the biggest innovation Warzone brings to the table. After your squad dies, everyone is transported to an indoor prison area called The Gulag. There, each of your squadmates will compete in a 1v1 battle against another person who has died. If you win your 1v1, you respawn back in the game. If not, you are out (unless your teammate buys you back in.)