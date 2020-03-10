Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning trading, 12 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Dollar General (NYSE: DG) .

. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Blackrock New York (NYSE: BQH) .

. Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) saw the largest decline, as it traded down 0.48%, hitting its new 52-week high and then losing momentum.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares hit $167.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.75%.

