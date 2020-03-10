Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2020 10:19am   Comments
During Tuesday's morning trading, 12 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Dollar General (NYSE: DG).
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Blackrock New York (NYSE: BQH).
  • Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) saw the largest decline, as it traded down 0.48%, hitting its new 52-week high and then losing momentum.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

  • Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares hit $167.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.75%.
  • WEC Energy Gr (NYSE: WEC) shares were up 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $105.50.
  • Clorox (NYSE: CLX) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $178.24.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.50. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.
  • Watsco (NYSE: WSO) shares were up 0.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $185.34.
  • Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) shares hit $114.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.64%.
  • Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares broke to $10.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.79%.
  • Centogene (NASDAQ: CNTG) shares were up 2.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.70.
  • Insight Select Income (NYSE: INSI) shares were up 7.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.70 for a change of up 7.16%.
  • DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE: DTF) shares were up 0.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.51 for a change of up 0.71%.
  • Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.48. The stock traded up 37.49% on the session.
  • Blackrock New York (NYSE: BQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.37 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.67% for the day.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

