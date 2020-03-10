Market Overview

China's Xi Visits Wuhan, Says Coronavirus Outbreak 'Basically Curbed'
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2020 10:02am   Comments
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the city of Wuhan Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in his first trip to the city where the virus originated since the outbreak began, according to the BBC

According to the BBC report, this is Xi's first trip to the city since the outbreak began.

He arrived in Wuhan to inspect epidemic prevention and control work in the province. Xi's visit comes as China reported its lowest number of new infections so far, 19, on Tuesday.

China has had 80,754 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3,136 of which were fatal, the BBC said. 

During the visit, Xi said the spread of the disease has been "basically curbed" and "initial success has been made in stabilizing the situation and turning the tide in Hubei and Wuhan."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

