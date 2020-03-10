Market Overview

Lloyd Blankfein Predicts 'Quick Recovery' For Markets
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2020 8:47am   Comments
Former Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein tweeted Monday that fear has taken the global markets lower, but he expects a quick recovery once health threats subside. 

Blankfein served as CEO of Goldman for 12 years, retiring in 2018.

On Monday, global markets were battered in response to an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia alongside the recent impact from coronavirus, which could also mark the beginning of a recession.

Blankfein argues that the U.S. underlying economy remains robust and strong, with the banks being well-capped and the system not overly leveraged. Compared to the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. the market will avoid systematic damage that could take years to work through, he said. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 Lloyd BlankfeinNews Best of Benzinga

