25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 87.3% to $0.7773 in pre-market trading after declining more than 68% on Monday.
- Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) rose 59.4% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after dropping 72% on Monday. Ovintiv said it is reducing near-term capital spending to ensure company maintains free cash neutrality in current market conditions.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) rose 57.8% to $0.52 in pre-market trading after dropping around 62% on Monday. The US late Monday said it may take certain steps to improve the US economy amid the virus outbreak, which has potentially helped lift markets as well.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) rose 56.6% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after dipping over 61% on Monday.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) rose 47.4% to $22.52 in pre-market trading after the CFIUS determined there are no unresolved national security concerns for company's merger with Infineon Technologies. CFRA upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from Hold to Buy.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 49% to $0.76 in pre-market trading after surging over 35% on Monday. Novan is currently planning trials for nitric oxide inhalation therapy for coronavirus.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares rose 28.2% to $16.25 in pre-market trading as oil prices rebound following Monday's selloff. The US late Monday said it may take certain steps to improve the US economy amid the virus outbreak, which has potentially helped lift markets as well.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 28.1% to $0.7121 in pre-market trading after falling over 32% on Monday.
- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) rose 26% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after falling around 55% on Monday.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 20.4% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after dropping about 54% on Monday.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) rose 21.5% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after falling around 13% on Monday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 16.8% to $11.70 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 20% on Monday.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) rose 14.6% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 14.3% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after dropping over 23% on Monday.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 11.8% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 19% on Monday.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 10.7% to $673.00 in pre-market trading following reports suggesting the company plans to increase production capacity for certain parts at its Shanghai factory. Movement may also be market related, as equities rebound from Monday's selloff.
- ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT) rose 10% to $11.47 in pre-market trading after dipping around 20% on Monday.
- Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 9.6% to $5.60 in pre-market trading as markets look to rebound from Monday's selloff. The technology sector has been highly impacted by the coronavirus due to its China exposure and sensitivity to economic conditions.
- Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) rose 9.3% to $45.70 in pre-market trading after declining over 9% on Monday.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) rose 9% to $79.48 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Monday.
- BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP) rose 8.8% to $37.94 in pre-market trading after dropping over 16% on Monday.
- Alteryx Inc(NYSE: AYX) rose 7% to $118.25 in pre-market trading after declining around 18% on Monday.
Losers
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares fell 32.5% to $14.30 in pre-market trading. Stitch Fix reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company lowered its guidance for the full year.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ: TCON) fell 20.5% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after dipping around 11% on Monday.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) fell 14% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after surging over 96% on Monday.
