123 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares surged 190.5% to close at $6.10 on Monday amid the continued global coronavirus spread. The company's Ampligen is being tested by Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases as a potential coronavirus treatment.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares climbed 96.3% to close at $3.22 on Monday after jumping 131% on Friday.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares climbed 26.3% to close at $7.93 after the company's STRIDE 3 trial for dry eye treatment met its primary endpoints.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) rose 18.6% to close at $1.40. Cocrystal Pharma announced plans to advance coronavirus program.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) rose 13.8% to close at $3.87. Shares of Enzo Biochem jumped over 50% on Friday after the company’s fiscal second-quarter revenue edged up from $19.3 million in 2019 to $19.4 million in 2020. The non-GAAP loss narrowed from 18 cents per share to 12 cents per share. The company’s subsidiary, Enzo Clinical Labs, announced plans to launch coronavirus testing services this week.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 13.3% to close at $2.72.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares jumped 10.6% to close at $3.13.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) shares rose 10.5% to close at $7.06.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares gained 7.8% to close at $2.76.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) rose 7.6% to close at $5.53.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares climbed 7.4% to close at $7.56. DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from Buy to Hold.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares jumped 7% to close at $10.01 after reporting updated clinical data from ongoing COM701 Phase 1 study.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) dipped 72% to close at $2.22 on Monday. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Ovintiv from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $18 to $5.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 68.1% to close at $0.4150 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $5 to $1.5 per share.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) dropped 64.1% to close at $2.35. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Matador Resources from Buy to Hold.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) dipped 63.2% to close at $0.56 after dropping 18% on Friday. RBC Capital downgraded Centennial Resource from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $5 to $2.5.
- Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) fell 62.8% to close at $1.86.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) tumbled 62.3% to close at $4.50.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) declined 61.8% to close at $ 0.3296 after declining over 32% on Friday. RBC Capital downgraded Oasis Petroleum from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $5 to $0.5.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares tumbled 61.3% to close at $1.48 on Monday amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement. Saudi Arabia also pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) fell 54.8% to close at $5.00.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) dipped 53.9% to close at $9.55. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Apache from Buy to Hold.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) dipped 52.9% to close at $13.12 after dipping over 14% on Friday. Baird downgraded Targa Resources from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $42 to $28.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares fell 52.7% to close at $1.55.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) shares fell 52.5% to close at $7.05. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Continental Resources from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $30 to $15.
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) dropped 52.5% to close at $2.80 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement and Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) tumbled 52% to close at $12.51. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Occidental Petroleum from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $35 to $15.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) fell 51.4% to close at $3.69.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) fell 48.9% to close at $5.56.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) tumbled 48.2% to close at $7.30 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement. Saudi Arabia also pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) fell 47.8% to close at $6.38.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) dipped 47.4% to close at $3.12.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dipped 47% to close at $1.23 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement. Saudi Arabia also pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) fell 47% to close at $10.42.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) fell 46.9% to close at $3.63. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $18 to $7.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) fell 46.9% to close at $1.30.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) fell 46.4% to close at $8.90.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares dropped 46.1% to close at $5.31 after declining around 7% on Friday.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) fell 45.9% to close at $3.52.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) dropped 45.3% to close at $3.40.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) fell 45% to close at $1.20.
- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) dipped 45% to close at $8.08.
- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) shares declined 44.9% to close at $1.63.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares fell 44.7% to close at $2.38 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement. Saudi Arabia also pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) shares fell 44.7% to close at $26.88. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Diamondback Energy from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $137 to $55.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) shares fell 44.3% to close at $2.89.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) fell 44.2% to close at $8.64.
- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) shares fell 43.3% to close at $13.52.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) dropped 43.2% to close at $5.77.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) tumbled 42.5% to close at $9.12 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement and Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) dropped 42.3% to close at $5.70.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) declined 42.1% to close at $4.48.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) fell 41.8% to close at $4.03.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) tumbled 41.1% to close at $4.81.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) shares dipped 41% to close at $2.03.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) fell 40.1% to close at $5.13.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 39.9% to close at $0.80 after tumbling around 17% on Friday. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Whiting Petroleum from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $4 to $2.
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) dropped 39.2% to close at $6.40. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Parsley Energy from Buy to Hold.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) fell 38.9% to close at $1.90.
- Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) dropped 38.5% to close at $2.14.
- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) dipped 38.2% to close at $15.07.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares fell 38.1% to close at $1.51.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) dipped 37.8% to close at $38.10. Baird downgraded ONEOK from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $79 to $53.
- Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) tumbled 37.7% to close at $11.40.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) shares fell 37.6% to close at $8.15.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) dropped 37.4% to close at $8.37 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement and Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) declined 37% to close at $1.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The overall market is also trading lower after OPEC failed to reach a production agreement and on continued coronavirus fears.
- Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) fell 36.9% to close at $66.31 after tumbling over 11% on Friday.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) dropped 36.1% to close at $1.45.
- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) fell 36% to close at $6.31.
- Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) fell 35.9% to close at $14.52.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) tumbled 35.3% to close at $4.47.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) dropped 34.6% to close at $2.04.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) shares declined 34.5% to close at $7.85.
- Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) dipped 34% to close at $8.05.
- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) tumbled 33.8% to close at $1.41.
- Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) fell 33.7% to close at $32.98.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) shares fell 33% to close at $18.51 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement. Saudi Arabia also pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) fell 33% to close at $1.77.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares fell 32.8% to close at $2.05.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) fell 31.9% to close at $7.14.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) fell 31.2% to close at $34.71.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) dropped 30.9% to close at $8.30.
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) shares fell 30.4% to close at $15.73.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares fell 30.2% to close at $9.83. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 44% on Friday amid the continued global spread of the coronavirus, as the company is working on developing a vaccine candidate.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) dipped 29.9% to close at $9.34 after declining around 10% on Friday.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) shares fell 29% to close at $19.23 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $47 to $32 per share.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) shares fell 29% to close at $11.14.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) declined 28.4% to close at $4.00 after dipping around 14% on Friday.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) fell 28.1% to close at $0.87 after declining around 16% on Friday. Baird downgraded Tellurian from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $5 to $2.
- Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) shares fell 27.8% to close at $7.37 after declining over 9% on Friday.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) dipped 27.5% to close at $3.17 as US equities crash amid coronavirus fears and OPEC failing to reach a production agreement.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) dipped 27.5% to close at $0.1573 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) shares dropped 27.4% to close at $17.31 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement and Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 27.1% to close at $2.02.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) dipped 27% to close at $12.51 after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered its price target from $40 to $26 per share.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 26.9% to close at $19.81 after the company announced it would ease its cancellation policies to provide guests a peace of mind around the current travel uncertainties with the Coronavirus outbreak.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) dropped 26.5% to close at $13.29.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) fell 26.2% to close at $22.86.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares fell 25.3% to close at $2.19.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) shares fell 24.8% to close at $34.07. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) fell 23.7% to close at $2.70.
- Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) fell 22.3% to close at $12.50.
- Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) shares fell 21.8% to close at $17.83 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement and Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) fell 21.4% to close at $54.12. Morgan Stanley maintained Cullen/Frost Bankers with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $82 to $78.
- Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) shares declined 21.1% to close at $11.66 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement and Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- BP PLC (NYSE: BP) fell 19.1% to close at $25.28.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) fell 18.7% to close at $28.37.
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) fell 18.6% to close at $18.25.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 18.2% to close at $43.38 after dropping over 6% on Friday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) dropped 18% to close at $24.29 after gaining more than 6% on Friday.
- TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) shares dipped 17.8% to close at $34.77. Bernstein downgraded Total from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) dipped 17.6% to close at $47.79.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) tumbled 17.3% to close at $9.26 after climbing around 38% on Friday.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares fell 16.5% to close at $34.87.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) declined 15.9% to close at $0.1295 after declining 24% on Friday.
- Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) dipped 15.4% to close at $80.67.
- Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ: LAMR) dropped 13.8% to close at $71.69.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) fell 13.3% to close at $34.24.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) fell 12.5% to close at $2.93.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) dipped 12.2% to close at $41.86.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) fell 10.3% to close at $2.35 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement. Saudi Arabia also pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) dropped 7.9% to close at $266.17. China's smartphone shipment in February fell 54.7% year-over-year to 6.341 million. The overall market is also trading lower on coronavirus fears.
