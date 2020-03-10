Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

No Starlink Spin-Off In The Works, Says Elon Musk
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2020 1:13pm   Comments
Share:
No Starlink Spin-Off In The Works, Says Elon Musk

SpaceX has no plans to spin off Starlink, and the satellite-to-earth internet project will not undertake an initial public offering anytime soon, said SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk. 

Musk: 'Zero' Plans For Starlink IPO

SpaceX Exploration Technologies Corp.’s Starlink project involves the launch of 12,000 satellites into low Earth orbit with the aim of providing global internet coverage.

"We're thinking about that zero," Musk said of a possible Starlink IPO.

Musk was speaking at the Satellite 2020 conference in Washington DC on Monday. He also addressed concerns about the satellites posing a danger to astronomy, saying the company "will not cause any impact whatsoever in astronomical discoveries.”

Musk Contradicts SpaceX Exec's Comments

Starlink has launched 60 satellites so far and is targeting service for the northern U.S. and Canada as of 2020.

The company expects to provide global coverage by 2021. In February, it was reported that Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, said a spinoff and IPO of Starlink were "likely."

SpaceX's Fundraising 

SpaceX is in the process of raising $500.06 million at $220 per share in a new funding round. Last year, the company raised $1.33 billion in three founding rounds, making it one of the most valuable private companies in the world. 

Photo courtesy of SpaceX. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Nio Fundamentals Have Bottomed Out; COVID-19, Tesla Competition Keep BofA On Sidelines
82 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
One-Year Anniversary Of Whitney Tilson's $100 Tesla Call
The Main Challenges Faced By The Upcoming EV Era
The Electric Revolution Speeding Up From Increased Regulations
11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk SpaceX StarLinkNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga