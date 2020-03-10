Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jack Dorsey To Continue As Twitter CEO, Calls Truce Will Elliott Management
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2020 5:55am   Comments
Share:
Jack Dorsey To Continue As Twitter CEO, Calls Truce Will Elliott Management

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) chief executive officer Jack Dorsey will continue in his role, as a "cooperation agreement" signed with Elliott Management.

What Happened

The social media company on Tuesday said it would buy back $2 billion, or about 7.9% of its shares, as part of the agreement.

Twitter also announced a $1 billion investment from private equity from Silver Lake Partners that it said would be used for the repurchase program.

Elliott's Jesse Cohn and Silver Lake's Egon Durban would be appointed to the Twitter board of directors. Twitter would also search for a third independent director to join the eight-strong board, per the statement.

"We invested in Twitter because we see a significant opportunity for value creation at the Company," Cohn said in a statement. "I am looking forward to working with Jack and the Board to help contribute to realizing Twitter's full potential."

"We are deeply proud of our accomplishments and confident we are on the right path with Jack's leadership and the executive team," Patrick Pichette, lead independent director of the Twitter board added.

Why It Matters

Elliott was reportedly pushing to oust Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO after it acquired about a 4% stake in the company late last month.

The activist investment firm was said to discontent with Dorsey leading another public company Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) at the same time. The 43-year old's intent of working remotely from Africa for six months was also reported not to have gone well with Elliot.

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) event last Thursday, Dorsey defended Twitter's performance over the last few years. "[Five] years ago we had to do a really hard reset and that takes time to build from," he said.

Price Action

Twitter's shares traded 3.2% higher at $33.5 in the after-hours session on Monday. The stock closed the regular session 3% lower at $32.46 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MS + SQ)

Next Wave Of M&A: Investment Management Consolidation On The Rise
TD Ameritrade Index Shows Retail Investors Were Pessimistic In February
Investor Movement Index Summary: February 2020
51 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
20 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elliott Management Jack DorseyNews Management Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga