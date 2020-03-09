Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Little Known Company's Shares Surge Again As Investors Confuse It With Zoom Video Communications
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 09, 2020 11:51pm   Comments
Share:
Little Known Company's Shares Surge Again As Investors Confuse It With Zoom Video Communications

The shares of Zoom Technologies Inc. (OTC: ZOOM) surged more than 20% on Monday as investors likely confused it with the remote conferencing platform developer Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM).

What Happened

Zoom Technologies is a China-based company that primarily engages in technology and communications businesses, per the description on Reuters website. The company's shares trade over the counter with ticker "ZOOM," after it voluntarily delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange in 2014 for failing to meet the exchange desk's requirements. Zoom Technologies has an underwhelming market capitalization of $22.59 million, even after the surge. As a large number of technology companies, including Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), shut down some of their offices and ask employees to work from home due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the demand for companies enabling remote work also increased. One such company, Zoom Video Communications, provides users with the ability to hold remote conferences. Its shares trade at Nasdaq with the ticker "ZM."

Why It Matters

This isn't the first time that investors have confused between the two companies.

Zoom Technologies stock surged nearly 100% in April 2019 when Zoom Video Communications began trading publicly, as reported by Business Insider at the time.

Price Action

Zoom Video Communications shares closed 0.5% lower at $113.75 on Monday and traded 2% higher in the after-hours session at $116. Zoom Technologies stock closed 20.16% higher at $7.51 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FB)

TD Ameritrade Index Shows Retail Investors Were Pessimistic In February
Investor Movement Index Summary: February 2020
Tech Companies Lend A Hand To Help Organizations During Coronavirus Outbreak
10 Most Profitable Shorts Since The Coronavirus Sell-Off Ramped Up: Tesla, Amazon And More
Auto Shows Are Being Canceled But EV Game Of Thrones Is On!
51 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus ZOOMNews Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga