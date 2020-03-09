Market Overview

Afternoon Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 09, 2020 4:14pm   Comments
Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) decreased 6.67% to $277.58.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) decreased 5.38% to $196.82.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) decreased 6.88% to $241.08.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) fell 3.83% to $38.71.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) decreased 7.68% to $47.98.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 24.61% to $6.57.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) rose 0.25% to $157.94.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 5.44% to $175.84.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) fell 4.47% to $37.38.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) fell 17.67% to $34.99.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) fell 5.95% to $83.66.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 10.66% to $22.84.

Stocks Higher

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) increased 0.29% to $117.58.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) increased 6.18% to $9.28.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) increased 18.25% to $1.55.

Stocks Lower

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) decreased 15.38% to $21.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) decreased 44.15% to $15.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) decreased 65.10% to $0.45.

Top News

Major Tesla Investor Feels More 'Comfortable Now' After Musk Supervisors Appointed

Bill Gates Foundation To Fund Coronavirus Testing Kits In Seattle, Aims At Checking Spread Of Disease In The Region

Upcoming Earnings

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is expected to release earnings for Q4. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.14 and revenue of $112,684,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $111,850,000 and the earnings per share at $0.3.

Earnings Recap

Changyou.com (NASDAQ:CYOU) released earnings for Q4, better than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $1.11, and revenue of 135,168,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.21 and revenue of $117,771,000.

