101 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares jumped 139% to $3.92 after jumping 131% on Friday.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares jumped 63.1% to $3.43 amid the continued global coronavirus spread. The company's Ampligen is being tested by Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases as a potential coronavirus treatment.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) gained 37.3% to $1.62. Cocrystal Pharma announced plans to advance coronavirus program.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) rose 24.7% to $4.24. Shares of Enzo Biochem jumped over 50% on Friday after the company’s fiscal second-quarter revenue edged up from $19.3 million in 2019 to $19.4 million in 2020. The non-GAAP loss narrowed from 18 cents per share to 12 cents per share. The company’s subsidiary, Enzo Clinical Labs, announced plans to launch coronavirus testing services this week.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) shares surged 22% to $7.80.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) surged 20.7% to $3.1625 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement. Saudi Arabia also pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares gained 20.3% to $16.95. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 44% on Friday amid the continued global spread of the coronavirus, as the company is working on developing a vaccine candidate.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) rose 20% to $6.18.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares gained 20% to $3.07.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) shares surged 12.5% to $4.33 after reporting Q4 results.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) rose 12% to $2.5998 amid continued global coronavirus concerns. The company last week announced its BioReference Laboratories subsidiary is planning a coronavirus test, which it expects to begin this week.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) surged 11.2% to $18.20.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares gained 11% to $6.97 after the company's STRIDE 3 trial for dry eye treatment met its primary endpoints.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) shares surged 9.7% to $15.60. DNB downgraded Teekay Tankers from Buy to Hold.
- DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) shares rose 9.3% to $5.63 after analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to Buy an announced a $6.50 price target.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares climbed 9.1% to $7.68. DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from Buy to Hold.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares jumped 8.3% to $10.14 after reporting updated clinical data from ongoing COM701 Phase 1 study.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) gained 7.5% to $2.93.
Losers
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares dipped 67.8% to $1.23 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement. Saudi Arabia also pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) fell 58.6% to $2.72. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Matador Resources from Buy to Hold.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 56.7% to $0.6576 after dropping 18% on Friday. RBC Capital downgraded Centennial Resource from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $5 to $2.5.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) tumbled 56.7% to $0.5631 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $5 to $1.5 per share.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dropped 53.2% to $1.09 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement. Saudi Arabia also pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) fell 52.2% to $0.4115 after declining over 32% on Friday. RBC Capital downgraded Oasis Petroleum from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $5 to $0.5.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares dropped 49% to $1.67.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) shares declined 47.5% to $25.52. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Diamondback Energy from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $137 to $55.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares fell 46.4% to $2.3050 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement. Saudi Arabia also pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) declined 46.3% to $2.9999 after dipping around 14% on Friday.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) dropped 46.3% to $1.1601 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The overall market is also trading lower after OPEC failed to reach a production agreement and on continued coronavirus fears.
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) fell 46.2% to $3.15 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement and Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) dropped 44.8% to $4.38. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Ovintiv from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $18 to $5.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) dropped 44.4% to $0.74 after tumbling around 17% on Friday. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Whiting Petroleum from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $4 to $2.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares declined 43.7% to $5.54 after declining around 7% on Friday.
- Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ: LAMR) dropped 43.2% to $47.25.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) tumbled 42.6% to $8.10 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement. Saudi Arabia also pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) shares fell 42.3% to $1.985.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) dropped 42.1% to $11.99. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Apache from Buy to Hold.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) dropped 41.6% to $4.43.
- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) fell 40.3% to $8.74.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) dropped 39.7% to $4.12. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $18 to $7.
- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) dipped 39.2% to $14.83.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) shares dropped 39.2% to $9.03. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Continental Resources from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $30 to $15.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 38.7% to $1.6979.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) dipped 38.4% to $7.35.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) fell 37% to $6.87
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) dropped 37% to $6.65. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Parsley Energy from Buy to Hold.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) fell 36.4% to $10.56.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) dropped 36% to $1.6896.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) shares fell 35.8% to $8.40.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) fell 35.5% to $4.46
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) dipped 34.8% to $17.00. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Occidental Petroleum from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $35 to $15.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) dipped 34.6% to $40.03. Baird downgraded ONEOK from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $79 to $53.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) dropped 34.3% to $10.18.
- Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) dropped 34.3% to $14.87.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) shares fell 34.4% to $3.40.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) tumbled 33.8% to $10.50 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement and Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares declined 32.8% to $2.05.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) dipped 32.3% to $9.02 after declining around 10% on Friday.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares fell 32.1% to $1.6578.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) dipped 31.5% to $19.08 after dipping over 14% on Friday. Baird downgraded Targa Resources from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $42 to $28.
- Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) tumbled 31.4% to $34.09.
- Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) dipped 30.2% to $73.36 after tumbling over 11% on Friday.
- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) shares declined 29.9% to $16.72.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) dropped 29.1% to $9.48 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement and Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) dipped 28.8% to $0.1545 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) shares tumbled 27.7% to $19.56 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $47 to $32 per share.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares declined 27.6% to $2.12.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) fell 27.2% to $0.8802 after declining around 16% on Friday. Baird downgraded Tellurian from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $5 to $2.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) shares dropped 27% to $17.41 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement and Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) fell 26.3% to $50.77. Morgan Stanley maintained Cullen/Frost Bankers with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $82 to $78.
- Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) dipped 26% to $42.90.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) dropped 24.4% to $9.07.
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) shares tumbled 23.9% to $17.21.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) dropped 23.6% to $8.01.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) shares fell 23.5% to $34.67. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) dipped 23.3% to $38.67.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) fell 23% to $23.87.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) dipped 22.2% to $3.40 as US equities crash amid coronavirus fears and OPEC failing to reach a production agreement.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) dropped 22.1% to $2.43.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) shares tumbled 22% to $12.23.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) shares fell 21.4% to $21.69amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement. Saudi Arabia also pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) dipped 21.3% to $13.48 after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered its price target from $40 to $26 per share.
- Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) fell 20.6% to $2.81.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) dropped 20% to $14.47.
- Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) fell 19.5% to $12.94.
- BP PLC (NYSE: BP) fell 17.7% to $25.70.
- Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) shares fell 17.4% to $18.83 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement and Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) fell 17.4% to $0.1272 after declining 24% on Friday.
- Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) shares declined 16.7% to $12.30 amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement and Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) shares fell 16% to $8.59 after declining over 9% on Friday.
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) fell 15.5% to $18.96
- BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) fell 14.5% to $29.82.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares fell 14.1% to $35.88.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 13.9% to $23.34 after the company announced it would ease its cancellation policies to provide guests a peace of mind around the current travel uncertainties with the Coronavirus outbreak.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) fell 13.4% to $2.9099
- TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) shares dipped 12.6% to $36.99. Bernstein downgraded Total from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) fell 12.2% to $34.70.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 9.2% to $48.16 after dropping over 6% on Friday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) tumbled 9% to $10.19 after climbing around 38% on Friday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) dropped 8.1% to $27.20 after gaining more than 6% on Friday.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) dropped 5% to $274.59. China's smartphone shipment in February fell 54.7% year-over-year to 6.341 million. The overall market is also trading lower on coronavirus fears.
