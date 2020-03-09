Market Overview

FreightWaves And Truckstop.com Partner To Bring Spot Market Visibility To SONAR – Fuller Speed Ahead
FreightWaves  
March 09, 2020
FreightWaves And Truckstop.com Partner To Bring Spot Market Visibility To SONAR – Fuller Speed Ahead

Craig Fuller speaks with Brent Hutto about SONAR partnership. Truckstop.com, the largest digital freight marketplace in North America, and FreightWaves, the leading provider of data and analysis to the logistics markets, have partnered to provide spot trucking rate market visibility to SONAR subscribers.

