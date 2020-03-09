38 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 62% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after declining over 9% on Friday.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares rose 60.4% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 131% on Friday.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) rose 53.4% to $1.81 in pre-market trading. Cocrystal Pharma announced plans to advance coronavirus program.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) rose 53.2% to $5.21 in pre-market trading. Shares of Enzo Biochem jumped over 50% on Friday after the company’s fiscal second-quarter revenue edged up from $19.3 million in 2019 to $19.4 million in 2020. The non-GAAP loss narrowed from 18 cents per share to 12 cents per share. The company’s subsidiary, Enzo Clinical Labs, announced plans to launch coronavirus testing services next week.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) rose 35% to $0.2079 in pre-market trading after declining 24% on Friday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares rose 30.3% to $18.36 in pre-market trading. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 44% on Friday amid the continued global spread of the coronavirus, as the company is working on developing a vaccine candidate.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) rose 16.8% to $2.71 in pre-market trading after gaining around 13% on Friday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 14.4% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 7% on Friday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 12% to $13.97 in pre-market trading.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 10.1% to $12.32 in pre-market trading after climbing around 38% on Friday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 8.8% to $32.20 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Friday.
Losers
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares fell 44.3% to $5.48 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Friday
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 30.7% to $0.9220 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 17% on Friday. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Whiting Petroleum from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $4 to $2.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 30.1% to $3.91 in pre-market trading after dipping around 14% on Friday.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) fell 25.1% to $10.01 in pre-market trading amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement and Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) fell 24% to $20.44 in pre-market trading. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Occidental Petroleum from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $35 to $15.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) fell 22.8% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after dipping 30% on Friday.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) fell 21.1% to $0.6790 in pre-market trading after declining over 32% on Friday. RBC Capital downgraded Oasis Petroleum from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $5 to $0.5.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) fell 19.9% to $10.67 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Friday.
- BP PLC (NYSE: BP) fell 18.7% to $25.39 in pre-market trading.
- Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) shares fell 17.3% to $12.21 in pre-market trading amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement and Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) fell 16.2% to $13.48 in pre-market trading.
- Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) fell 16% to $88.31 in the pre-market trading session after tumbling over 11% on Friday.
- Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) shares fell 14.8% to $19.43 in pre-market trading amid a steep decline in the price of oil after OPEC members failed to reach a production agreement and Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its oil prices and increase supply.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) fell 14.4% to $2.87 in pre-market trading.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares fell 14.1% to $35.86 in pre-market trading.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) fell 13.2% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after declining around 16% on Friday. Baird downgraded Tellurian from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $5 to $2.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) fell 12.9% to $30.40 in pre-market trading.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 12.5% to $46.50 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Friday.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 12.5% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dropping 18% on Friday. RBC Capital downgraded Centennial Resource from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $5 to $2.5.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) fell 12.5% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. ObsEva shares surged around 22% on Friday after Wedbush raised the stock's price target from $36 to $40.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) fell 12% to $34.77 in pre-market trading.
- TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) shares fell 11.4% to $37.44 in pre-market trading. Bernstein downgraded Total from Outperform to Market Perform.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) fell 11.2% to $1.75 in pre-market trading.
- Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) shares fell 10.5% to $9.15 in pre-market trading after declining over 9% on Friday.
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) fell 8.5% to $20.51 in pre-market trading.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) fell 8.2% to $25.56 in pre-market trading after dipping over 14% on Friday. Baird downgraded Targa Resources from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $42 to $28.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) fell 6.3% to $64.94 in pre-market trading.
