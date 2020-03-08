Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Stocks Set To Open Lower As Futures Tank On Coronavirus Fears, Oil Crash
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 08, 2020 11:04pm   Comments
Share:
US Stocks Set To Open Lower As Futures Tank On Coronavirus Fears, Oil Crash

The United States stock market is set to hit another low on Monday as futures contracts plummeted in Sunday's off-hours session.

Coronavirus Fears Rise, Oil War

The market pessimism comes as the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to rise globally.

In the U.S., the number of confirmed cases multiplied over the weekend to 547, with 21 reported deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

King County in Washington State, which is home to a number of tech companies, including e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), has alone reported 17 deaths.

Italy, where 7,375 cases have been confirmed, has put some of its central areas, including capital Milan, under lockdown to curb further spread of the virus.

The sinking oil prices add further woe to the stock market. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures traded 26% lower at $30.54 at press time as Saudi Arabia slashed its oil prices in an apparent price war with Russia.

Russia had reportedly disagreed to participate in the supply cut proposed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) last week in response to the coronavirus outbreak, leading to further instigation from the Saudi government.

Futures Price Action

S&P 500 futures traded 6.25% lower at 2,827.00. Dow Jones futures were 1,037 points down at 24,752.00. Nasdaq Futures dropped 6.122% at 8,119.75.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

4 Bearish ETFs Just Right For A Wild Market With Coronavirus Volatility
Today's Pickup: "Deer Crossing" Gets An AI Makeover With StradVision Animal Detection System
Here Are All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus So Far (Updated)
Investing In Solar Companies Equals Investing In The Only Future We've Got?
Tech Giants Ask Seattle Employees To Work Remotely As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Microsoft To Pay Workers Full Wages Regardless Of Hours Worked During Coronavirus Outbreak
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus italyNews Futures Commodities Global Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga