Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Diversification Within the Energy Industry Can Improve Returns for MLP Investors
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
March 09, 2020 2:30pm   Comments
Share:
How Diversification Within the Energy Industry Can Improve Returns for MLP Investors

Investors looking to take advantage of a turnaround in master limited partnerships (MLPs) may want to consider the effects that diversification can have on returns.

Case in point, two of the major indexes that track MLPs: the Alerian MLP Index, considered the benchmark MLP index, and the Dorsey Wright MLP Select Index, the only MLP index that is based on a relative-strength methodology for selecting index components

For 2019, the Dorsey Wright MLP Index outperformed the Alerian MLP Index, on a total return basis, by 10.1%. These indices have performed similarly for 2020 (as of March 2, 2020). The reason for the difference in performance in 2019 can be attributed, among other factors, to how the indexes are structured.

unnamed_10.png
Source: Bloomberg LP as of March 2, 2020

The Alerian MLP Index limits its investable universe to midstream MLPs, which are MLPs that earn a majority of their cash flow from the transportation, processing and storage of oil and gas.

The Dorsey Wright MLP Select Index, on the other hand, includes the entire U.S. energy MLP universe. That universe includes, in addition to midstream MLPs, upstream MLPs—companies primarily involved in the exploration, recovery, development and production of crude oil and natural gas liquids—and downstream MLPs— companies primarily engaged in the refining, sale, distribution, retail and wholesale marketing of fuels.

In addition to MLP eligibility criteria, the frequency of index rebalancing and the index weighting schema are different between the two indexes. The Dorsey Wright MLP Select Index is equal-weighted, and rebalances monthly based on the 15 MLPs determined to show positive relative strength characteristics based on the proprietary Dorsey Wright Relative Strength Ranking Methodology. The Alerian MLP Index is market-cap-weighted and rebalances quarterly.

Scott Acheychek, president of REX Shares, thinks investors in search of yield in this historically low-interest-rate environment should consider diversifying within the energy sector.

“If you go back to its launch in 2015, the Dorsey Wright MLP Select Index has outperformed the Alerian MLP Index consistently, with a similar yield. I believe this is because of its frequent reconstitutions and ability to broadly select MLPs without limitations to midstream MLPs,” he said.

unnamed_11.png

unnamed_12.png
Source: Bloomberg LP as of March 2, 2020

The outperformance is also buoyed by lower volatility. The Dorsey Wright MLP Select Index’s average historical volatility is lower than the Alerian MLP Index on a rolling basis, as highlighted in the below graph.

dwamlpvsamz_30dvol.png
Source: Bloomberg LP as of March 2, 2020

Acheychek also pointed out that the index’s equal-weighting can be an inherent advantage.
“The fact that the index is equal-weighted allows it to minimize exposure to underperforming assets,” he said. “That can help reduce losses in a bear market.”

Bank of Montreal, the issuer of the ETNs, has filed a registration statement (including a pricing supplement, a prospectus supplement and a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") about the ETNs that are being offered by this free writing prospectus. Please read those documents and the other documents relating to this offering that Bank of Montreal has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Bank of Montreal and this offering. These documents may be obtained without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Bank of Montreal, any agent or any dealer participating in this offering will arrange to send the applicable documents if so requested by calling toll-free at 1-877-369-5412.

Image from Pixabay

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alerian MLP IndexNews Specialty ETFs Commodities Markets Trading Ideas ETFs General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga