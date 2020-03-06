Good day,

StradVision, an AI-based camera perception system, has announced it is developing animal detection capabilities for its SVNet software, which is used in advanced driver assist systems as well as autonomous vehicles.

StradVision CEO Junhwan Kim said in a statement that the new software will "almost completely end" collisions between animals and vehicles. In the U.S. each year there are more than 1.5 million deer-related collisions, which cause around 200 fatalities and 10,000 injuries, and more than $1 billion in property damage.

The function will enable the vehicle to stop ahead of time, or steer the vehicle around the animal, if the computer detects an imminent danger. It can also detect animals in inclement conditions such as rain, snow, fog and darkness, as well as in urban situations.

Did you know?

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts the coronavirus will cause a much bigger loss in revenues for commercial airlines in 2020. IATA expects total revenue losses between $63 billion and $113 billion depending on the spread of the virus. (FreightWaves)

Quotable

"We need to make the jury understand the trucking company is a good steward, has a great safety culture and is a job creator."

– Dan Murray, senior vice president of the American Transportation Research Institute, on trucking defense attorneys' lack of preparedness (FreightWaves)

In other news

How often Starbucks is cleaning U.S. stores

Seattle-based Starbucks said staff across its 14,000 U.S. sites are being told to wipe down busy areas of the store ideally every eight minutes. (SeattleTimes)

Why car makers are launching future city accelerators

Future cities will almost certainly have fewer cars – but auto companies are still backing new transportation startups. (Builtin)

CARB offers class in emissions regulations

The next class takes place at 1 p.m. on April 20th at the Los Angeles County Public Works office in Alhambra, California. (Landline)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) race to master what the other does best.

The biggest question is which one will do it first. (Forbes)

Final thoughts,

Supply Chain Dive writes about a report showing that 83 automotive, technology and apparel firms use factories that use forced labor from the Uighur and other ethnic minority groups in China. The report, from Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), an Australian government-funded think tank, covers 27 factories spread across nine Chinese provinces.

Hammer down, everyone!

Image by Leonardo Marchini from Pixabay