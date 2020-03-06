Market Overview

Grimes Confirms Tesla's Elon Musk Is Father Of Her Child
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 06, 2020 10:25am   Comments
In an interview with Rolling Stone, a pregnant Grimes officially confirmed that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is the father of her child.

In January, the 31-year-old Canadian singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, posted a photoshopped image of a fetus onto a nude photo of herself.

In response to a comment, she told a fan she's "knocked up."

Grimes has been in a relationship with Musk since May 2018.

In the interview, Grimes also talks about the possibilities of artificial intelligence taking over the creation of art — not to mention the rest of human society.

From a previous marriage to Justine Wilson, Musk has five sons: Nevada Alexander Musk, Griffin Musk, Kai Musk, Xavier Musk, Saxon Musk and Damian Musk. 

Photo by Jordan Uhl via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Grimes Rolling StoneNews Media Best of Benzinga

