Grimes Confirms Tesla's Elon Musk Is Father Of Her Child
In an interview with Rolling Stone, a pregnant Grimes officially confirmed that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is the father of her child.
In January, the 31-year-old Canadian singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, posted a photoshopped image of a fetus onto a nude photo of herself.
In response to a comment, she told a fan she's "knocked up."
Grimes has been in a relationship with Musk since May 2018.
In the interview, Grimes also talks about the possibilities of artificial intelligence taking over the creation of art — not to mention the rest of human society.
From a previous marriage to Justine Wilson, Musk has five sons: Nevada Alexander Musk, Griffin Musk, Kai Musk, Xavier Musk, Saxon Musk and Damian Musk.
